TX Forecast for Sunday, March 6, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;A shower and t-storm;78;39;NW;16;62%;95%;3 Abilene Dyess;A t-storm in spots;77;35;NW;15;55%;77%;3 Alice;Increasingly windy;88;65;SSE;18;60%;38%;4 Alpine;Breezy in the p.m.;76;35;NNW;15;10%;0%;6 Amarillo;Cooler with a shower;60;20;NNE;13;37%;81%;5 Angleton;Fog in the morning;79;66;S;16;74%;55%;3 Arlington;A severe t-storm;79;47;S;12;68%;98%;1 Austin;A t-storm around;80;59;S;11;65%;84%;2 Austin Bergstrom;Warm with a shower;82;59;S;18;67%;76%;2 Bay;Areas of morning fog;78;65;S;15;80%;55%;3 Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;79;66;SSE;11;75%;66%;4 Beeville;Breezy in the p.m.;84;67;SSE;14;70%;55%;3 Borger;Cooler with a shower;56;21;NNE;10;43%;91%;5 Bowie;Thunderstorms;73;37;NW;12;73%;97%;1 Breckenridge;A t-storm or two;75;37;W;10;62%;95%;2 Brenham;A stray shower;81;67;S;12;72%;73%;2 Bridgeport;A severe t-storm;75;39;WSW;11;73%;99%;1 Brownsville;Partly sunny, breezy;85;70;SSE;17;70%;27%;6 Brownwood;A t-storm in spots;78;40;WSW;12;67%;77%;3 Burnet;A t-storm around;78;51;S;11;70%;93%;2 Canadian;Cooler;53;18;NNE;9;57%;44%;4 Castroville;Partly sunny, warm;86;62;SE;12;63%;74%;5 Childress;Cooler;61;28;NNE;12;46%;28%;2 Cleburne;A severe t-storm;78;46;S;15;80%;97%;1 College Station;Warm with a shower;82;63;S;19;66%;84%;2 Comanche;A t-storm around;78;43;WSW;12;66%;90%;2 Conroe;A shower in places;81;66;SSE;11;66%;66%;3 Corpus Christi;Breezy and humid;83;65;SSE;22;73%;36%;4 Corsicana;A t-storm around;80;54;S;14;69%;89%;1 Cotulla;Breezy and hot;90;65;SE;14;54%;55%;6 Dalhart;Cooler with some sun;54;16;NNE;14;40%;58%;5 Dallas Love;A severe t-storm;78;46;S;16;70%;99%;2 Dallas Redbird;A severe t-storm;78;49;S;17;65%;98%;1 Dallas\/Ft Worth;A severe t-storm;79;46;S;19;65%;99%;2 Decatur;A severe t-storm;75;39;SW;11;73%;99%;1 Del Rio;Very warm;87;61;NE;14;58%;57%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy and very warm;86;58;ENE;14;61%;66%;4 Denton;A severe t-storm;77;42;SSW;14;76%;99%;1 Dryden;Sunshine and warm;86;46;N;9;46%;56%;6 Dumas;Cooler;51;15;NNE;10;58%;61%;5 Edinburg;Winds subsiding;87;67;SSE;17;67%;21%;7 El Paso;Breezy in the p.m.;64;34;NW;16;21%;0%;6 Ellington;Mostly cloudy;78;65;S;16;76%;66%;4 Falfurrias;Very warm;86;63;SSE;13;65%;27%;6 Fort Hood;A t-storm around;80;51;S;17;68%;95%;2 Fort Worth;A severe t-storm;79;45;SSW;13;68%;99%;2 Fort Worth Alliance;A severe t-storm;78;46;SSW;18;68%;99%;1 Fort Worth Nas;A severe t-storm;80;46;SSW;17;70%;99%;1 Fort Worth Spinks;A severe t-storm;80;47;S;17;65%;99%;1 Fredericksburg;A t-storm around;76;52;S;14;73%;94%;3 Gainesville;A severe t-storm;75;39;SW;12;74%;99%;1 Galveston;Areas of morning fog;74;65;S;13;80%;46%;3 Gatesville;A t-storm around;78;48;S;13;74%;89%;2 Georgetown;A t-storm around;78;55;S;12;68%;89%;1 Giddings;A shower in spots;79;64;S;11;68%;73%;2 Gilmer;A t-storm around;80;56;S;9;67%;96%;2 Graham;A t-storm or two;73;34;NW;9;73%;94%;1 Granbury;A severe t-storm;80;42;SW;13;70%;98%;1 Grand Prairie;A severe t-storm;79;48;S;12;68%;96%;1 Greenville;A severe t-storm;76;47;S;11;70%;98%;2 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;58;35;WNW;33;18%;0%;6 Hamilton;A t-storm around;80;45;SSW;14;69%;90%;1 Harlingen;Partly sunny, windy;87;67;SSE;22;65%;44%;7 Hearne;A t-storm around;80;62;S;11;68%;80%;2 Hebbronville;Very warm;86;63;SSE;13;60%;39%;7 Henderson;A t-storm around;80;62;S;10;64%;83%;2 Hereford;Breezy in the p.m.;62;19;NW;14;30%;55%;5 Hillsboro;A t-storm around;79;49;S;15;70%;91%;2 Hondo;Breezy and very warm;85;58;SE;15;67%;66%;5 Houston;Mostly cloudy;79;67;S;11;72%;51%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;80;66;S;15;73%;57%;4 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;78;67;S;16;73%;59%;4 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;80;66;S;11;73%;57%;4 Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;79;66;S;14;74%;57%;4 Houston Hooks;A shower in places;83;66;SSE;13;69%;59%;4 Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;83;68;S;15;68%;57%;3 Houston Intercontinental;Breezy with a shower;81;66;SSE;15;67%;60%;4 Huntsville;Cloudy with a shower;81;65;S;10;64%;77%;2 Ingleside;Areas of morning fog;78;65;SSE;16;80%;44%;2 Jacksonville;A t-storm around;78;60;S;10;66%;83%;2 Jasper;A shower in places;81;64;S;9;69%;74%;3 Junction;Partly sunny, breezy;80;50;SW;13;61%;74%;6 Kellyusa Airport;A shower or two;84;61;SE;14;64%;91%;5 Kerrville;A t-storm around;78;53;SSE;14;72%;93%;3 Killeen;A t-storm around;80;51;S;17;68%;95%;2 Killeen\/Ft Hood;A t-storm around;80;51;S;18;69%;94%;2 Kingsville Nas;Windy, warm, humid;87;65;SSE;19;66%;39%;3 La Grange;A shower in spots;81;67;S;11;71%;75%;2 Lago Vista;A t-storm around;80;54;SSE;14;69%;82%;2 Lancaster;A severe t-storm;77;49;S;12;71%;98%;1 Laredo;Hot;91;66;SSE;14;58%;44%;7 Llano;A t-storm around;80;50;S;11;70%;93%;2 Longview;A t-storm around;80;61;S;10;65%;89%;2 Lubbock;Breezy in the p.m.;68;26;NW;15;23%;6%;5 Lufkin;A shower in spots;83;64;S;13;69%;81%;2 Mcallen;Increasingly windy;87;67;SSE;20;64%;23%;7 Mcgregor;A t-storm around;80;51;S;19;68%;94%;2 Mckinney;A severe t-storm;78;47;S;18;68%;99%;1 Mesquite;A severe t-storm;77;48;S;12;72%;93%;1 Midland;Breezy in the p.m.;75;36;NW;14;35%;1%;6 Midland Airpark;Breezy in the p.m.;75;36;NW;14;35%;1%;6 Midlothian;A severe t-storm;79;49;S;16;73%;98%;1 Mineola;A t-storm around;80;54;S;9;66%;90%;2 Mineral Wells;A severe t-storm;78;41;WSW;15;68%;99%;1 Mount Pleasant;A shower and t-storm;79;54;S;11;66%;99%;1 Nacogdoches;A shower, very warm;80;62;S;10;66%;95%;2 New Braunfels;Winds subsiding;81;60;SSE;15;69%;77%;2 Odessa;Breezy in the p.m.;74;35;NW;13;29%;2%;6 Orange;Mostly cloudy;80;68;SSE;10;71%;87%;4 Palacios;Fog in the morning;77;64;S;16;81%;55%;3 Palestine;A t-storm around;79;59;S;10;68%;93%;2 Pampa;Cooler with a shower;55;20;NNE;11;50%;90%;4 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Cooler with a shower;57;21;NNE;12;40%;91%;4 Paris;A shower and t-storm;76;47;S;11;70%;100%;2 Pecos;Breezy in the p.m.;76;32;WNW;12;31%;2%;6 Perryton;A shower;48;15;NNE;11;60%;90%;5 Plainview;Breezy in the p.m.;62;20;WNW;15;34%;26%;5 Pleasanton;Partly sunny, warm;86;64;SE;13;62%;55%;4 Port Aransas;Fog in the morning;72;62;SSE;12;99%;31%;2 Port Isabel;Breezy;78;69;SSE;16;84%;33%;4 Port Lavaca;Fog in the morning;76;67;SSE;14;85%;55%;3 Randolph AFB;Winds subsiding;82;59;SSE;16;66%;76%;4 Robstown;Breezy and humid;86;67;SSE;19;70%;44%;3 Rockport;Fog in the morning;74;63;SSE;12;94%;27%;2 Rocksprings;Breezy in the a.m.;75;50;NW;13;76%;76%;5 San Angelo;Breezy and very warm;81;41;WNW;15;50%;13%;4 San Antonio;Breezy with a shower;84;62;SSE;14;67%;80%;5 San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm or two;87;63;SSE;14;60%;84%;5 San Marcos;Windy with a shower;80;59;SSE;14;65%;80%;2 Seminole;Breezy in the p.m.;71;28;WNW;12;30%;2%;6 Sherman-Denison;A severe t-storm;75;44;SW;15;68%;99%;1 Snyder;Clouds breaking;74;32;WNW;10;47%;25%;5 Sonora;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;43;WNW;13;62%;66%;4 Stephenville;A severe t-storm;78;42;SSW;13;69%;98%;2 Sulphur Springs;Showers around;79;50;S;10;66%;99%;2 Sweetwater;A stray thunderstorm;78;35;WNW;11;51%;41%;4 Temple;Increasingly windy;79;54;S;20;70%;93%;2 Terrell;A t-storm around;78;48;S;12;73%;96%;2 Tyler;A t-storm around;81;59;S;12;62%;96%;2 Uvalde;Partly sunny, warm;84;61;ESE;10;79%;91%;6 Vernon;A couple of showers;56;30;N;8;73%;88%;1 Victoria;Breezy with a shower;80;68;SSE;15;75%;54%;3 Waco;A t-storm around;80;49;S;19;67%;93%;2 Weslaco;Breezy and warm;85;67;SSE;17;66%;32%;6 Wharton;Mostly cloudy;79;66;S;13;79%;50%;3 Wichita Falls;A t-storm or two;63;35;N;9;69%;97%;1 Wink;Windy in the p.m.;75;32;NW;15;22%;2%;6 Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;91;67;SE;11;57%;11%;7