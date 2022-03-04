TX Forecast for Saturday, March 5, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Breezy in the a.m.;81;57;S;16;38%;8%;5 Abilene Dyess;Remaining very warm;81;51;SSW;16;31%;7%;5 Alice;Windy and very warm;88;65;SE;18;57%;31%;4 Alpine;Abundant sunshine;76;44;SSW;11;15%;0%;6 Amarillo;Sunny and breezy;67;29;SW;22;25%;1%;5 Angleton;Winds subsiding;81;65;SSE;16;67%;55%;2 Arlington;A t-storm around;77;64;S;12;60%;64%;1 Austin;Low clouds breaking;78;65;S;9;60%;85%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Breezy and very warm;82;63;S;15;65%;67%;4 Bay;Winds subsiding;80;65;SSE;15;73%;57%;3 Beaumont;Humid with a shower;79;65;SSE;12;78%;64%;3 Beeville;Partly sunny, warm;84;66;SE;14;69%;31%;4 Borger;Sunny and breezy;73;30;SSE;19;21%;0%;5 Bowie;Breezy in the a.m.;79;57;S;15;51%;36%;3 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warm;83;59;S;12;40%;18%;5 Brenham;A stray shower;81;67;SSE;11;70%;74%;3 Bridgeport;Breezy in the a.m.;78;58;S;13;52%;23%;2 Brownsville;Breezy and humid;83;65;SE;17;71%;30%;7 Brownwood;Partly sunny, warm;79;56;S;10;50%;14%;3 Burnet;Low clouds may break;74;61;SSE;9;76%;44%;2 Canadian;Mostly sunny, warm;74;26;NW;17;21%;1%;5 Castroville;Low clouds breaking;82;62;SE;9;69%;30%;3 Childress;Increasingly windy;77;37;SW;19;23%;2%;5 Cleburne;Low clouds may break;77;62;S;13;68%;47%;2 College Station;Winds subsiding;81;66;SSE;16;64%;69%;3 Comanche;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;60;S;11;53%;13%;3 Conroe;Partly sunny, warm;81;63;SSE;11;66%;66%;3 Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, breezy;81;63;SE;20;69%;18%;5 Corsicana;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;65;S;12;69%;65%;1 Cotulla;Very warm;86;67;SE;12;53%;44%;4 Dalhart;Sunny and windy;67;22;WSW;22;22%;1%;5 Dallas Love;A t-storm around;74;62;S;15;64%;64%;2 Dallas Redbird;A t-storm around;74;65;S;15;61%;64%;2 Dallas\/Ft Worth;A t-storm around;77;64;S;18;59%;64%;2 Decatur;Rather cloudy, warm;77;62;SSW;12;57%;36%;2 Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;82;63;ESE;10;55%;4%;3 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;80;61;E;11;57%;4%;3 Denton;A t-storm around;77;62;S;16;62%;64%;1 Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;82;52;SE;6;49%;0%;6 Dumas;Sunny and windy;66;22;SSE;21;29%;1%;5 Edinburg;Partly sunny, windy;85;64;SE;18;66%;19%;6 El Paso;Sunny and beautiful;72;47;WSW;10;26%;0%;6 Ellington;Windy and humid;81;63;SSE;17;68%;39%;3 Falfurrias;Winds subsiding;84;63;SE;15;66%;22%;6 Fort Hood;Low clouds may break;76;61;S;14;65%;44%;2 Fort Worth;A t-storm around;78;64;S;14;60%;64%;1 Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm around;78;62;S;18;57%;64%;2 Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm around;77;62;S;17;59%;64%;2 Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm around;78;63;S;16;58%;64%;2 Fredericksburg;Sun and some clouds;73;58;SSE;10;74%;29%;4 Gainesville;A t-storm around;77;60;S;15;59%;64%;2 Galveston;Humid;75;63;SSE;14;73%;39%;3 Gatesville;Low clouds may break;76;62;S;10;68%;44%;2 Georgetown;Low clouds breaking;77;64;S;9;78%;66%;3 Giddings;A shower in spots;79;65;S;10;68%;74%;3 Gilmer;A stray p.m. t-storm;74;64;S;8;70%;65%;1 Graham;Warm with sunshine;81;56;S;11;47%;25%;5 Granbury;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;61;S;12;55%;45%;2 Grand Prairie;A t-storm around;75;63;S;12;62%;64%;1 Greenville;A t-storm around;73;61;S;12;67%;64%;1 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;65;45;SW;28;23%;0%;6 Hamilton;An afternoon shower;76;61;S;11;61%;64%;2 Harlingen;Windy and humid;85;67;SE;20;63%;29%;6 Hearne;A shower in spots;80;64;S;10;68%;74%;3 Hebbronville;Very warm;87;63;SE;13;62%;33%;6 Henderson;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;66;S;9;68%;74%;2 Hereford;Mostly sunny, breezy;69;30;SW;18;28%;0%;5 Hillsboro;A t-storm around;75;63;S;13;69%;64%;1 Hondo;Low clouds breaking;81;62;ESE;11;66%;30%;3 Houston;Partly sunny;82;64;SSE;12;70%;44%;3 Houston (Hobby Airport);Winds subsiding;82;64;SSE;16;62%;44%;3 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Winds subsiding;80;65;SSE;17;62%;44%;3 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Breezy in the a.m.;83;64;SSE;12;64%;44%;4 Houston Clover;Winds subsiding;81;64;SSE;14;67%;39%;3 Houston Hooks;Breezy, warm;83;66;SSE;13;64%;37%;3 Houston Hull;Winds subsiding;83;66;SSE;16;62%;44%;4 Houston Intercontinental;Breezy and humid;82;66;SSE;15;62%;44%;3 Huntsville;Low clouds breaking;81;65;SSE;9;65%;55%;3 Ingleside;Breezy and humid;78;63;SE;15;76%;30%;3 Jacksonville;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;65;S;9;72%;67%;1 Jasper;A shower in spots;77;62;SSE;8;78%;73%;3 Junction;Warm with some sun;78;56;SSE;9;54%;10%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Breezy in the a.m.;82;63;SE;12;63%;44%;4 Kerrville;Partly sunny, warm;74;58;SSE;9;76%;44%;4 Killeen;Low clouds may break;76;61;S;14;65%;44%;2 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Low clouds breaking;78;61;S;14;65%;44%;3 Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, windy;85;67;SE;18;63%;30%;4 La Grange;A shower in places;80;66;SSE;10;71%;74%;3 Lago Vista;Low clouds breaking;78;63;SSE;11;65%;59%;3 Lancaster;A t-storm around;75;62;S;12;66%;64%;1 Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;89;65;SE;10;62%;4%;4 Llano;Some sun;76;59;SE;8;68%;9%;4 Longview;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;64;S;10;68%;65%;1 Lubbock;Breezy in the p.m.;72;41;SW;17;22%;1%;5 Lufkin;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;64;S;13;68%;66%;2 Mcallen;Increasingly windy;87;66;SE;20;60%;21%;6 Mcgregor;Winds subsiding;75;61;S;16;67%;64%;1 Mckinney;A t-storm around;74;62;S;18;63%;64%;1 Mesquite;A t-storm around;75;62;S;12;68%;64%;1 Midland;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;51;S;15;21%;0%;6 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;51;S;15;21%;0%;6 Midlothian;A t-storm around;76;61;S;14;70%;64%;1 Mineola;A t-storm around;75;63;S;9;68%;64%;1 Mineral Wells;Breezy and very warm;81;58;S;16;50%;33%;2 Mount Pleasant;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;63;S;11;70%;65%;1 Nacogdoches;A shower in spots;77;64;S;10;70%;90%;1 New Braunfels;Breezy in the a.m.;81;64;SSE;12;72%;44%;4 Odessa;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;52;S;14;24%;0%;6 Orange;A shower in places;78;64;SSE;10;73%;60%;2 Palacios;Breezy with a shower;78;63;SSE;16;76%;55%;2 Palestine;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;65;S;10;71%;74%;1 Pampa;Increasingly windy;72;28;SW;21;21%;1%;5 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Increasingly windy;72;28;SSE;22;20%;1%;5 Paris;A t-storm around;70;61;S;12;70%;64%;1 Pecos;Sunshine;77;32;W;10;23%;0%;6 Perryton;Breezy in the p.m.;69;21;NE;18;28%;1%;5 Plainview;Sunny and breezy;67;31;SW;17;27%;55%;5 Pleasanton;Very warm;87;64;SE;12;63%;30%;4 Port Aransas;Humid;71;62;SE;13;97%;13%;3 Port Isabel;Breezy and humid;76;66;SE;17;84%;30%;7 Port Lavaca;Breezy with a shower;77;64;SE;15;79%;55%;3 Randolph AFB;Breezy in the a.m.;80;62;SSE;13;63%;44%;4 Robstown;Partly sunny, breezy;84;67;SE;18;65%;44%;4 Rockport;Humid;73;62;SE;13;93%;30%;3 Rocksprings;Partial sunshine;75;57;SE;8;71%;5%;4 San Angelo;Mostly sunny, warm;81;53;S;12;35%;3%;6 San Antonio;Low clouds breaking;82;63;SSE;11;72%;44%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Very warm;84;66;SE;11;59%;44%;4 San Marcos;Breezy in the a.m.;82;64;SSE;12;67%;87%;4 Seminole;Sunny and mild;73;40;WSW;14;23%;0%;5 Sherman-Denison;A t-storm around;76;62;S;18;60%;64%;2 Snyder;Sunny and warm;76;49;SSW;14;25%;3%;5 Sonora;Rather cloudy;81;55;SE;8;52%;3%;3 Stephenville;Mostly cloudy, warm;77;59;S;12;56%;44%;2 Sulphur Springs;A t-storm around;74;64;S;10;67%;64%;1 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, warm;80;52;S;15;26%;25%;5 Temple;Breezy and warm;75;63;S;16;68%;55%;2 Terrell;A t-storm around;74;62;S;11;73%;64%;1 Tyler;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;65;S;11;68%;67%;1 Uvalde;Partly sunny;77;60;ENE;6;77%;9%;4 Vernon;Breezy and very warm;82;40;SSW;15;24%;8%;5 Victoria;Breezy with a shower;81;65;SE;17;75%;50%;4 Waco;A t-storm around;76;62;S;16;66%;64%;1 Weslaco;Breezy with some sun;84;64;SE;17;64%;21%;6 Wharton;Warm with a shower;82;65;SSE;14;73%;50%;3 Wichita Falls;Breezy and very warm;79;48;SSW;16;40%;24%;5 Wink;Sunny and breezy;75;40;NE;15;16%;0%;6 Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;88;64;SE;11;62%;9%;7 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather