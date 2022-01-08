TX Forecast for Sunday, January 9, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Breezy and cooler;49;28;N;15;44%;4%;1

Abilene Dyess;Breezy and cooler;48;26;N;14;37%;4%;1

Alice;A t-storm around;78;48;N;7;75%;66%;1

Alpine;Cloudy and cooler;58;34;NE;11;35%;25%;2

Amarillo;Mostly sunny, cooler;43;22;S;13;42%;2%;3

Angleton;A shower and t-storm;76;50;NNW;9;80%;91%;1

Arlington;Breezy and cooler;55;35;NNE;15;49%;8%;1

Austin;Partly sunny;65;43;N;8;57%;7%;3

Austin Bergstrom;Breezy;67;43;N;15;60%;7%;3

Bay;A shower and t-storm;74;49;N;9;86%;91%;1

Beaumont;A shower and t-storm;74;47;N;10;83%;91%;1

Beeville;A stray a.m. t-storm;77;49;N;7;79%;66%;1

Borger;Sunny and cooler;46;23;S;10;38%;2%;3

Bowie;Breezy and cooler;47;25;NNE;14;59%;6%;1

Breckenridge;Breezy and cooler;52;28;N;15;43%;5%;2

Brenham;Variable cloudiness;70;49;N;9;62%;29%;2

Bridgeport;Breezy and cooler;51;26;N;14;62%;5%;1

Brownsville;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;54;NNE;11;77%;98%;3

Brownwood;Breezy and cooler;56;30;NNE;15;47%;6%;3

Burnet;Partly sunny, breezy;63;39;N;15;51%;6%;3

Canadian;Sunny and cooler;45;13;SSE;9;46%;2%;3

Castroville;Partly sunny;73;46;NNE;10;59%;6%;4

Childress;Breezy and cooler;47;21;N;14;38%;2%;3

Cleburne;Breezy and cooler;56;33;NNE;14;53%;7%;2

College Station;Breezy in the p.m.;66;45;NNW;12;69%;23%;3

Comanche;Breezy and cooler;57;32;NNE;14;47%;6%;2

Conroe;A shower and t-storm;70;48;N;9;70%;69%;1

Corpus Christi;A shower and t-storm;77;48;N;9;84%;91%;2

Corsicana;Breezy;61;38;NNE;15;59%;7%;2

Cotulla;Periods of sun, warm;81;47;N;8;54%;27%;3

Dalhart;Mostly sunny, cooler;44;17;SSW;9;51%;2%;3

Dallas Love;Breezy and cooler;54;32;N;14;70%;7%;1

Dallas Redbird;Breezy;53;33;N;15;65%;7%;1

Dallas/Ft Worth;Breezy;54;32;N;17;67%;7%;1

Decatur;Breezy and cooler;52;31;NNE;16;47%;5%;1

Del Rio;Breezy in the p.m.;78;43;NNW;12;49%;1%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;70;41;NNW;13;50%;1%;4

Denton;Breezy and cooler;55;31;NNE;15;51%;6%;1

Dryden;Breezy in the p.m.;64;35;NNE;12;43%;1%;4

Dumas;Mostly sunny, cooler;41;20;SSW;11;49%;2%;3

Edinburg;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;54;N;7;74%;95%;2

El Paso;Partly sunny;64;42;E;7;37%;0%;2

Ellington;Couple of t-storms;75;53;NNW;10;81%;78%;1

Falfurrias;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;45;N;7;84%;91%;1

Fort Hood;Breezy;60;38;N;14;55%;7%;3

Fort Worth;Breezy and cooler;54;34;NNE;15;46%;7%;1

Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy and cooler;51;31;N;17;63%;6%;1

Fort Worth Nas;Breezy and cooler;52;32;N;15;63%;7%;1

Fort Worth Spinks;Breezy and cooler;53;31;N;14;62%;7%;2

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;59;35;N;10;55%;4%;4

Gainesville;Breezy and cooler;48;26;NNE;15;59%;6%;1

Galveston;A shower and t-storm;75;52;NNW;11;80%;97%;1

Gatesville;Partly sunny, breezy;60;38;N;14;50%;7%;2

Georgetown;Breezy;64;42;N;15;52%;6%;3

Giddings;Partly sunny;65;45;N;9;55%;21%;3

Gilmer;Low clouds;62;35;NNE;8;75%;23%;2

Graham;Breezy and cooler;49;25;NNE;14;47%;5%;1

Granbury;Breezy and cooler;51;29;N;14;57%;6%;2

Grand Prairie;Breezy and cooler;55;35;NNE;14;49%;7%;1

Greenville;Breezy;55;32;NNE;14;60%;8%;1

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, cooler;49;31;ENE;27;45%;0%;2

Hamilton;Breezy and cooler;57;35;N;15;51%;7%;2

Harlingen;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;51;N;10;76%;95%;2

Hearne;Clouds and sunshine;63;43;N;11;58%;16%;3

Hebbronville;Low clouds;73;44;NNE;6;76%;43%;1

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;65;38;NE;8;70%;25%;2

Hereford;Lots of sun, cooler;44;16;SSE;12;46%;2%;3

Hillsboro;Breezy and cooler;59;38;N;14;54%;8%;2

Hondo;Breezy in the p.m.;75;41;NNE;11;57%;6%;4

Houston;Couple of t-storms;72;51;N;7;78%;90%;1

Houston (Hobby Airport);Couple of t-storms;77;52;NNW;10;75%;92%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Thundershower;71;49;NNW;10;79%;86%;1

Houston / Southwest Airport;Couple of t-storms;74;50;NNW;6;81%;91%;1

Houston Clover;Couple of t-storms;75;50;NNW;8;77%;97%;1

Houston Hooks;A morning t-storm;74;49;N;8;75%;62%;1

Houston Hull;Thundershower;75;51;NNW;10;74%;71%;1

Houston Intercontinental;Thundershower;76;51;N;9;73%;69%;1

Huntsville;A morning t-storm;71;47;N;8;63%;60%;2

Ingleside;A shower and t-storm;75;51;N;7;82%;95%;1

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;66;40;NNE;8;64%;25%;3

Jasper;A morning t-storm;72;42;NNE;7;81%;60%;1

Junction;Breezy;65;33;NNE;15;43%;6%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Clouds and sun, mild;74;45;NNE;10;58%;7%;4

Kerrville;Periods of sun;65;38;N;11;53%;5%;4

Killeen;Breezy;60;38;N;14;55%;7%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Breezy with some sun;61;37;N;15;54%;7%;3

Kingsville Nas;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;50;N;7;77%;66%;1

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;70;50;N;9;59%;27%;2

Lago Vista;Breezy;64;39;N;15;57%;7%;3

Lancaster;Breezy and cooler;55;35;NNE;15;55%;8%;1

Laredo;Fog will lift;76;44;NNE;7;81%;33%;2

Llano;Breezy and cooler;63;38;N;15;52%;6%;3

Longview;Low clouds;65;38;NE;9;69%;24%;2

Lubbock;Breezy and cooler;45;19;NE;15;43%;2%;3

Lufkin;A morning t-storm;74;42;N;7;73%;60%;2

Mcallen;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;53;NNE;8;73%;95%;2

Mcgregor;Breezy;60;36;N;15;64%;6%;3

Mckinney;Breezy;54;29;NNE;15;72%;7%;1

Mesquite;Cooler;55;34;NNE;14;59%;8%;1

Midland;Breezy and cooler;54;31;NNE;14;37%;3%;2

Midland Airpark;Breezy and cooler;54;31;NNE;14;37%;3%;2

Midlothian;Breezy;54;34;N;14;76%;8%;1

Mineola;Low clouds;62;35;NNE;8;70%;22%;2

Mineral Wells;Breezy and cooler;54;28;N;15;56%;7%;1

Mount Pleasant;Low clouds;62;34;NNE;9;70%;22%;1

Nacogdoches;A morning t-storm;69;40;NNE;8;68%;59%;2

New Braunfels;Breezy in the p.m.;71;47;N;14;56%;8%;3

Odessa;Breezy and cooler;53;32;NE;14;40%;3%;2

Orange;Thunderstorms;75;50;N;8;83%;98%;1

Palacios;A shower and t-storm;75;51;N;10;84%;91%;2

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;66;42;NNE;8;62%;24%;3

Pampa;Sunny and cooler;46;23;SSE;13;42%;2%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and cooler;46;18;SSW;9;45%;2%;3

Paris;Cloudy and breezy;56;31;NNE;14;70%;32%;1

Pecos;Cooler;58;31;ENE;9;42%;3%;2

Perryton;Mostly sunny, cooler;43;17;S;11;50%;2%;3

Plainview;Breezy and cooler;41;17;ENE;16;57%;2%;3

Pleasanton;Partly sunny, warm;76;50;NNE;8;56%;26%;3

Port Aransas;A shower and t-storm;72;54;N;7;85%;95%;1

Port Isabel;A p.m. t-storm;78;61;NNE;11;87%;98%;3

Port Lavaca;A shower and t-storm;75;54;N;8;69%;91%;2

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, mild;71;43;NNE;11;63%;8%;4

Robstown;A shower and t-storm;80;51;N;7;83%;91%;2

Rockport;A shower and t-storm;74;50;N;7;88%;91%;2

Rocksprings;Breezy in the p.m.;63;35;NNE;12;48%;1%;4

San Angelo;Breezy and cooler;56;34;NNE;14;39%;3%;3

San Antonio;Breezy in the p.m.;73;48;NNE;11;59%;7%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Clouds and sun, warm;77;46;NNE;9;57%;8%;3

San Marcos;Breezy in the p.m.;69;45;N;14;57%;8%;3

Seminole;Cooler;50;22;NE;13;42%;5%;2

Sherman-Denison;Breezy;49;29;NNE;16;68%;6%;1

Snyder;Breezy and cooler;46;25;NNE;16;49%;5%;2

Sonora;Breezy and cooler;59;30;NNE;15;46%;2%;4

Stephenville;Breezy and cooler;55;29;N;13;53%;6%;2

Sulphur Springs;Low clouds;57;33;NNE;11;74%;31%;1

Sweetwater;Breezy and cooler;48;29;NNE;14;45%;5%;2

Temple;Partly sunny, breezy;62;37;N;14;64%;7%;3

Terrell;Breezy;56;33;NNE;15;63%;9%;1

Tyler;Low clouds;62;37;NNE;10;69%;24%;2

Uvalde;Partly sunny, warm;73;42;NNE;8;59%;1%;4

Vernon;Breezy and cooler;49;22;N;14;39%;3%;2

Victoria;A morning t-storm;73;49;N;9;81%;65%;2

Waco;Breezy;58;37;N;15;60%;6%;3

Weslaco;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;56;N;8;76%;95%;2

Wharton;Couple of t-storms;71;50;N;9;82%;92%;1

Wichita Falls;Breezy and cooler;48;25;NNE;15;46%;4%;2

Wink;Cooler;56;31;NE;12;36%;3%;2

Zapata;Mostly cloudy, warm;76;49;N;6;78%;85%;1

_____

