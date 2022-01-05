TX Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Very cold;39;22;E;14;47%;1%;3 Abilene Dyess;Very cold;37;18;E;13;39%;1%;3 Alice;Periods of sun, warm;79;42;NNE;6;61%;7%;4 Alpine;Sunshine;63;37;SSE;7;23%;0%;4 Amarillo;Very cold;30;20;SSE;10;47%;0%;3 Angleton;Clouds and sun, nice;70;42;NNE;8;62%;26%;3 Arlington;Partly sunny;42;26;NNE;12;46%;1%;3 Austin;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;32;NNE;7;53%;1%;3 Austin Bergstrom;Cooler;61;31;NNE;12;57%;1%;3 Bay;Partly sunny;68;42;NNE;9;71%;4%;3 Beaumont;Partly sunny;68;36;NE;9;57%;5%;3 Beeville;Partly sunny;73;39;NNE;8;76%;8%;4 Borger;Quite cold;30;24;SSE;8;43%;2%;3 Bowie;Very cold;35;16;NE;12;54%;1%;3 Breckenridge;Very cold;38;18;NE;10;44%;1%;3 Brenham;Periods of sun;61;32;N;10;61%;5%;3 Bridgeport;Very cold;36;17;NNE;10;59%;1%;3 Brownsville;Sun and clouds, warm;81;61;NE;7;77%;55%;4 Brownwood;Breezy in the p.m.;45;14;NE;11;44%;1%;3 Burnet;Sunny and cooler;54;24;NNE;10;42%;1%;3 Canadian;Very cold;28;11;SSE;8;60%;2%;2 Castroville;Sunny and nice;69;35;NE;8;39%;0%;4 Childress;Very cold;32;17;SE;13;45%;0%;3 Cleburne;Breezy with sunshine;43;23;NNE;14;52%;1%;3 College Station;Cooler;60;34;N;12;62%;5%;3 Comanche;Sunny and breezy;46;20;NE;13;44%;1%;3 Conroe;Periods of sun, nice;62;35;NNE;9;58%;6%;3 Corpus Christi;Clouds and sun;75;45;NNE;8;73%;10%;4 Corsicana;Breezy and cooler;48;27;N;14;54%;1%;3 Cotulla;Mostly sunny, warm;78;40;NE;6;38%;0%;4 Dalhart;Very cold;31;19;S;10;55%;0%;3 Dallas Love;Breezy in the a.m.;42;24;NNE;13;55%;1%;3 Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, chilly;43;25;NNE;15;52%;1%;3 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, breezy;42;25;NE;17;53%;1%;3 Decatur;Very cold;36;22;NNE;10;50%;1%;3 Del Rio;Plenty of sun;74;37;ENE;8;33%;0%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Plenty of sunshine;73;34;ENE;8;33%;0%;4 Denton;Very cold;38;23;NNE;13;47%;1%;3 Dryden;Plenty of sunshine;64;25;NE;10;27%;0%;4 Dumas;Quite cold;27;17;S;10;53%;0%;3 Edinburg;Periods of sun, warm;80;52;NE;6;75%;61%;4 El Paso;Mostly sunny;63;34;SSE;5;37%;0%;3 Ellington;Periods of sun, nice;67;41;NNE;11;64%;5%;3 Falfurrias;Clouds and sun;75;39;NNE;6;75%;10%;4 Fort Hood;Sunny and cooler;52;28;NNE;12;52%;1%;3 Fort Worth;Partly sunny, chilly;41;26;NNE;13;42%;1%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Very cold;40;23;NNE;15;54%;1%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, colder;43;26;NNE;14;51%;1%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and breezy;43;22;NNE;14;55%;1%;3 Fredericksburg;Sunny and cooler;57;20;NE;8;43%;1%;4 Gainesville;Very cold;36;19;NNE;13;44%;1%;3 Galveston;Breezy in the p.m.;68;48;NE;11;68%;4%;3 Gatesville;Sunny and cooler;49;22;NNE;11;51%;1%;3 Georgetown;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;27;NNE;11;46%;1%;3 Giddings;Partly sunny;58;30;NNE;9;57%;5%;3 Gilmer;Cooler with some sun;44;24;N;7;57%;11%;2 Graham;Very cold;36;14;NE;11;51%;1%;3 Granbury;Breezy in the a.m.;42;20;NNE;12;55%;1%;3 Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;42;26;NNE;12;46%;1%;3 Greenville;Partly sunny, chilly;41;23;NNE;12;48%;1%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;53;39;ESE;20;37%;0%;4 Hamilton;Sunny and cooler;46;20;NNE;12;50%;1%;3 Harlingen;Clouds and sun;80;60;NE;7;76%;63%;4 Hearne;Partly sunny, cooler;56;29;N;10;59%;5%;3 Hebbronville;Partly sunny, warm;78;37;NE;5;60%;10%;4 Henderson;Partly sunny, cooler;48;27;NE;8;59%;12%;2 Hereford;Very cold;32;20;S;9;49%;2%;3 Hillsboro;Breezy and cooler;47;25;NNE;13;52%;1%;3 Hondo;Plenty of sun;70;34;NE;8;44%;0%;4 Houston;Periods of sun;65;39;NE;8;54%;5%;3 Houston (Hobby Airport);Periods of sun, nice;69;39;NNE;11;57%;5%;3 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Periods of sun;65;41;NNE;11;59%;5%;3 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;68;40;NNE;5;63%;5%;4 Houston Clover;Partly sunny;68;41;NNE;8;61%;5%;4 Houston Hooks;Periods of sun;66;37;NNE;8;61%;5%;3 Houston Hull;Partly sunny;69;41;NNE;10;59%;4%;3 Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;66;38;NNE;9;60%;5%;3 Huntsville;Cooler;60;33;NNE;8;60%;6%;3 Ingleside;Partly sunny;74;49;NNE;8;74%;11%;3 Jacksonville;Cooler with some sun;50;27;NNE;8;58%;12%;3 Jasper;Cooler;58;30;NE;8;68%;7%;3 Junction;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;21;NE;9;41%;1%;3 Kellyusa Airport;Sunny, not as warm;67;35;NE;8;49%;0%;4 Kerrville;Plenty of sunshine;61;21;NE;8;39%;1%;4 Killeen;Sunny and cooler;52;28;NNE;12;52%;1%;3 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Sunny and cooler;52;28;NNE;13;55%;1%;3 Kingsville Nas;Clouds and sun, warm;78;47;NNE;6;67%;10%;3 La Grange;Partly sunny;61;32;N;9;57%;4%;3 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;29;NNE;9;56%;1%;3 Lancaster;Partly sunny, chilly;44;22;NNE;12;43%;1%;3 Laredo;Sunny and very warm;78;40;ENE;7;63%;5%;4 Llano;Sunny and cooler;54;20;NNE;9;49%;1%;3 Longview;Partly sunny, cooler;47;27;NNE;8;56%;11%;2 Lubbock;Very cold;33;19;SSE;11;43%;0%;3 Lufkin;Cooler;58;30;NE;8;71%;28%;3 Mcallen;Periods of sun;81;55;ENE;5;71%;81%;4 Mcgregor;Breezy and cooler;49;25;NNE;14;61%;1%;3 Mckinney;Winds subsiding;40;21;NNE;15;58%;1%;3 Mesquite;Partly sunny;42;24;NNE;12;48%;1%;3 Midland;Breezy in the a.m.;42;22;ESE;13;36%;0%;3 Midland Airpark;Breezy in the a.m.;42;22;ESE;13;36%;0%;3 Midlothian;Breezy and cooler;44;24;NNE;13;60%;1%;3 Mineola;Partly sunny, chilly;45;24;NNE;9;51%;12%;3 Mineral Wells;Breezy and very cold;40;20;NNE;14;51%;1%;3 Mount Pleasant;Cooler with some sun;44;24;N;9;52%;10%;2 Nacogdoches;Cooler with some sun;52;28;NE;9;66%;10%;3 New Braunfels;Cooler;62;33;NNE;11;44%;0%;4 Odessa;Breezy in the a.m.;43;23;ESE;13;35%;0%;3 Orange;Partly sunny, mild;69;35;NE;8;54%;5%;3 Palacios;Breezy in the p.m.;69;43;NNE;10;73%;4%;3 Palestine;Cooler;52;28;NNE;9;59%;11%;3 Pampa;Very cold;29;18;SSE;11;46%;0%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Very cold;28;15;S;9;46%;2%;3 Paris;Partly sunny;40;22;N;11;51%;10%;3 Pecos;Sunny and cooler;51;19;E;10;39%;0%;3 Perryton;Very cold;26;13;SSE;10;66%;0%;2 Plainview;Very cold;27;16;SSE;12;62%;2%;3 Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;68;36;NE;8;38%;0%;4 Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;69;51;NNE;8;71%;13%;2 Port Isabel;An afternoon shower;76;66;NE;8;84%;64%;4 Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;69;45;NNE;9;57%;4%;4 Randolph AFB;Sunny and cooler;64;34;NE;10;56%;0%;4 Robstown;Clouds and sun, warm;78;46;NNE;6;70%;8%;3 Rockport;Partly sunny;71;48;NNE;7;68%;9%;3 Rocksprings;Sunny and cooler;60;26;NE;10;31%;0%;4 San Angelo;Sunny and cooler;48;22;ENE;11;38%;0%;3 San Antonio;Sunny, not as warm;65;35;NNE;9;43%;0%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sun;66;34;NE;8;45%;0%;4 San Marcos;Cooler;60;30;NNE;11;45%;1%;3 Seminole;Very cold;40;19;SE;11;38%;2%;3 Sherman-Denison;Colder;37;22;NE;14;56%;1%;3 Snyder;Very cold;34;17;ESE;14;44%;1%;3 Sonora;Cooler;52;20;ENE;11;38%;2%;4 Stephenville;Colder;43;20;NNE;12;51%;1%;3 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, cooler;43;22;N;11;53%;10%;3 Sweetwater;Brisk and quite cold;38;22;ESE;14;42%;1%;3 Temple;Breezy and cooler;52;27;NNE;15;61%;1%;3 Terrell;Partly sunny;43;23;NNE;11;50%;1%;3 Tyler;Cooler;48;27;NNE;9;53%;12%;3 Uvalde;Sunny and pleasant;72;32;NE;7;37%;0%;4 Vernon;Very cold;34;17;ESE;14;45%;0%;3 Victoria;Periods of sun;68;38;NNE;9;61%;4%;4 Waco;Breezy and cooler;50;26;N;15;55%;1%;3 Weslaco;Periods of sun;79;53;NE;6;74%;81%;4 Wharton;Cooler but pleasant;65;37;N;10;62%;5%;4 Wichita Falls;Very cold;34;18;NE;13;48%;1%;3 Wink;Cooler;50;21;ESE;11;37%;0%;3 Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;81;44;ENE;5;65%;27%;4 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather