Skip to main content
Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Friday, October 29, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Very windy, sunny;73;47;NNW;23;25%;2%;4

Abilene Dyess;Very windy, sunny;72;46;N;22;22%;2%;4

Alice;Sunny and breezy;88;54;NNW;14;23%;0%;5

Alpine;Plenty of sunshine;70;42;NE;6;20%;0%;5

Amarillo;Increasingly windy;64;39;NNW;19;32%;0%;4

Angleton;Sunny and windy;78;51;NW;19;36%;4%;5

Arlington;Very windy;72;53;NNW;24;31%;4%;4

Austin;Windy;79;52;NW;20;29%;1%;4

Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and windy;81;50;NW;19;32%;1%;4

Bay;Windy;78;51;NW;21;39%;2%;5

Beaumont;Windy, not as warm;73;52;WNW;19;46%;6%;4

Beeville;Sunny and breezy;83;54;NNW;13;26%;0%;5

Borger;Sunny and windy;65;41;NNW;21;29%;0%;4

Bowie;Very windy;69;45;NNW;25;32%;3%;4

Breckenridge;Sunny and windy;71;46;NW;19;26%;2%;4

Brenham;Windy, not as warm;74;52;WNW;20;42%;2%;4

Bridgeport;Very windy;71;46;NNW;23;31%;3%;4

Brownsville;Breezy, not as hot;87;54;N;13;35%;0%;5

Brownwood;Sunny and windy;73;45;NW;20;31%;0%;4

Burnet;Sunny and windy;72;50;NW;19;32%;1%;4

Canadian;Very windy, sunny;63;37;NNW;22;30%;1%;4

Castroville;Sunny and breezy;81;49;NNW;14;28%;0%;5

Childress;Very windy, sunny;71;43;NNW;25;25%;1%;4

Cleburne;Very windy;71;50;NNW;23;31%;3%;4

College Station;Mostly sunny, windy;77;51;NNW;19;32%;2%;4

Comanche;Sunny and windy;73;48;NW;20;28%;0%;4

Conroe;Windy, not as warm;73;52;NW;20;42%;4%;4

Corpus Christi;Sunny and breezy;85;54;NW;16;29%;0%;5

Corsicana;Very windy;71;51;NW;25;36%;4%;4

Cotulla;Sunny and breezy;88;53;NW;14;21%;0%;5

Dalhart;Sunny and windy;64;34;NNW;20;35%;0%;4

Dallas Love;Very windy;72;51;NW;25;31%;4%;4

Dallas Redbird;Very windy;72;50;NW;26;30%;4%;4

Dallas/Ft Worth;Very windy;73;51;NW;26;29%;4%;4

Decatur;Very windy;69;49;NNW;23;30%;3%;4

Del Rio;Plenty of sun;84;55;N;10;23%;0%;5

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Plenty of sun;83;51;N;11;24%;0%;5

Denton;Very windy;71;50;NW;23;33%;4%;4

Dryden;Sunny and pleasant;78;49;N;8;19%;0%;5

Dumas;Sunny and windy;61;35;NNW;19;36%;0%;4

Edinburg;Sunny and breezy;87;55;N;14;24%;0%;5

El Paso;Sunny and pleasant;74;46;E;7;20%;0%;5

Ellington;Windy, not as warm;76;54;NW;18;36%;6%;5

Falfurrias;Sunny, breezy, nice;83;50;NNW;14;28%;0%;5

Fort Hood;Windy;75;50;NNW;20;30%;1%;4

Fort Worth;Very windy;72;52;NW;24;29%;4%;4

Fort Worth Alliance;Very windy;73;49;NNW;28;29%;4%;4

Fort Worth Nas;Very windy;75;52;NNW;26;27%;4%;4

Fort Worth Spinks;Very windy;74;48;NNW;25;30%;4%;4

Fredericksburg;Sunny, breezy, nice;72;50;NW;15;32%;0%;5

Gainesville;Very windy;68;47;NNW;23;34%;3%;4

Galveston;Windy;79;60;WNW;21;39%;4%;5

Gatesville;Sunny and windy;71;50;NW;20;33%;1%;4

Georgetown;Sunny and windy;73;50;WNW;20;34%;1%;4

Giddings;Sunny and windy;75;53;NW;20;39%;0%;4

Gilmer;Very windy;64;48;NW;23;53%;8%;3

Graham;Sunny and windy;70;45;NNW;18;27%;2%;4

Granbury;Sunny and windy;72;50;NW;21;31%;3%;4

Grand Prairie;Very windy;71;53;NW;24;31%;4%;4

Greenville;Very windy;69;50;NW;24;40%;4%;4

Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding;65;47;ENE;17;24%;0%;5

Hamilton;Sunny and windy;72;48;NW;21;31%;1%;4

Harlingen;Sunny and breezy;88;52;NW;13;28%;0%;5

Hearne;Windy, not as warm;72;51;NW;19;39%;2%;4

Hebbronville;Sunny and breezy;85;55;NNW;13;20%;0%;5

Henderson;Very windy;67;49;NW;25;46%;5%;4

Hereford;Sunny and windy;65;34;NNW;17;33%;0%;4

Hillsboro;Windy;71;50;NW;21;31%;4%;4

Hondo;Sunny and breezy;82;46;NW;13;25%;0%;5

Houston;Windy, not as warm;74;56;NW;19;40%;6%;5

Houston (Hobby Airport);Windy;78;56;NW;20;31%;6%;5

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Windy;75;56;NW;19;33%;5%;5

Houston / Southwest Airport;Windy;77;51;NW;19;38%;4%;5

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny, windy;77;53;NW;20;35%;4%;5

Houston Hooks;Windy;77;51;NW;19;36%;5%;4

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, windy;79;52;NW;18;34%;4%;5

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, windy;78;53;NW;19;33%;4%;4

Huntsville;Mostly sunny, windy;73;51;NW;20;39%;4%;4

Ingleside;Winds subsiding;84;56;NW;16;32%;0%;5

Jacksonville;Very windy, some sun;66;50;NW;25;41%;0%;4

Jasper;Windy, not as warm;69;51;NW;20;50%;2%;4

Junction;Sunny and windy;77;45;NNW;15;30%;0%;5

Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and breezy;81;50;NW;13;29%;0%;5

Kerrville;Sunny and breezy;74;47;NW;14;30%;0%;5

Killeen;Windy;75;50;NNW;20;30%;1%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and windy;75;49;NNW;19;32%;1%;4

Kingsville Nas;Sunny and breezy;86;53;NNW;14;25%;0%;5

La Grange;Sunny and windy;76;52;WNW;19;42%;0%;5

Lago Vista;Sunny and windy;78;50;NW;20;32%;1%;4

Lancaster;Very windy;70;51;NNW;24;34%;4%;4

Laredo;Mostly sunny;86;55;NNE;6;21%;0%;5

Llano;Sunny and windy;73;46;NW;19;34%;0%;4

Longview;Very windy;66;49;NW;25;51%;8%;4

Lubbock;Increasingly windy;68;39;NNW;16;29%;0%;4

Lufkin;Windy;76;49;NW;22;37%;0%;4

Mcallen;Sunny and breezy;89;58;NW;14;24%;0%;5

Mcgregor;Very windy;75;49;NNW;23;35%;3%;4

Mckinney;Very windy;72;48;NW;28;34%;3%;4

Mesquite;Very windy;70;51;NNW;23;38%;4%;4

Midland;Sunny, breezy, nice;73;45;NNW;13;21%;0%;4

Midland Airpark;Sunny, breezy, nice;73;45;NNW;13;21%;0%;4

Midlothian;Very windy;73;48;NW;25;33%;4%;4

Mineola;Very windy;67;49;NW;25;45%;3%;4

Mineral Wells;Very windy, sunny;73;46;NNW;26;29%;4%;4

Mount Pleasant;Very windy, cooler;65;49;NW;26;51%;15%;4

Nacogdoches;Very windy;69;49;NW;25;47%;2%;4

New Braunfels;Sunny and windy;78;50;NW;19;31%;1%;5

Odessa;Sunny and nice;71;43;NNE;10;23%;0%;4

Orange;Windy, not as warm;73;54;WNW;18;44%;6%;4

Palacios;Sunny and windy;78;52;NW;19;39%;1%;5

Palestine;Very windy;68;49;NW;25;44%;0%;4

Pampa;Windy;63;40;NNW;24;29%;1%;4

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Very windy, sunny;66;38;NNW;26;27%;1%;4

Paris;Very windy, cooler;63;48;NW;27;51%;11%;4

Pecos;Sunny and pleasant;73;38;S;5;24%;0%;4

Perryton;Sunny and windy;62;35;NNW;25;32%;1%;4

Plainview;Sunny and breezy;63;35;NNW;18;34%;2%;4

Pleasanton;Sunny and breezy;83;51;NNW;14;26%;0%;5

Port Aransas;Sunny and breezy;81;64;NNW;15;35%;0%;5

Port Isabel;Breezy, not as hot;84;64;N;14;35%;0%;5

Port Lavaca;Sunny and windy;78;55;NW;16;40%;0%;5

Randolph AFB;Sunny and breezy;80;50;NW;13;29%;0%;5

Robstown;Sunny and breezy;86;55;NW;14;27%;0%;5

Rockport;Sunny and breezy;82;60;NNW;14;33%;0%;5

Rocksprings;Sunny, breezy, nice;74;48;NNW;14;29%;0%;5

San Angelo;Sunny and windy;75;45;NNW;16;29%;0%;4

San Antonio;Sunny and breezy;79;53;NW;15;28%;0%;5

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny and breezy;84;54;NW;13;27%;0%;5

San Marcos;Sunny and windy;77;49;NW;18;31%;1%;5

Seminole;Sunny and pleasant;70;38;N;10;27%;2%;4

Sherman-Denison;Very windy;68;48;NW;27;38%;4%;4

Snyder;Sunny and windy;72;45;NNW;18;27%;0%;4

Sonora;Sunny and breezy;74;45;NNW;15;31%;2%;5

Stephenville;Very windy, sunny;72;47;NNW;23;28%;2%;4

Sulphur Springs;Very windy;66;49;NW;25;48%;4%;4

Sweetwater;Sunny and windy;74;47;NNW;19;25%;2%;4

Temple;Windy;75;47;NNW;20;35%;2%;4

Terrell;Very windy;69;48;NW;24;41%;4%;4

Tyler;Very windy;68;51;NW;24;44%;2%;4

Uvalde;Plenty of sun;81;49;N;7;28%;0%;5

Vernon;Sunny and windy;70;45;NW;21;25%;1%;4

Victoria;Sunny and windy;78;50;NW;17;42%;0%;5

Waco;Very windy;76;50;NNW;24;31%;3%;4

Weslaco;Sunny and breezy;87;56;N;13;25%;0%;5

Wharton;Sunny and windy;75;50;WNW;19;44%;3%;5

Wichita Falls;Very windy, sunny;71;45;NNW;26;28%;2%;4

Wink;Sunny and nice;73;39;NE;8;22%;0%;4

Zapata;Sunny and breezy;89;54;N;14;23%;0%;5

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather