TX Forecast for Tuesday, August 3, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;66;ENE;9;72%;43%;5 Abilene Dyess;A morning t-storm;87;64;NE;8;65%;53%;4 Alice;Mostly sunny;97;75;SE;6;63%;44%;12 Alpine;A thunderstorm;73;64;ENE;7;72%;72%;5 Amarillo;Warmer;82;60;S;7;50%;6%;11 Angleton;A thunderstorm;91;75;SW;6;71%;80%;7 Arlington;A couple of t-storms;89;74;NNE;6;70%;73%;5 Austin;A thunderstorm;90;75;N;3;71%;79%;5 Austin Bergstrom;A thunderstorm;89;74;N;6;75%;78%;6 Bay;Partly sunny, humid;90;75;SSW;6;75%;70%;10 Beaumont;A thunderstorm;90;76;SSE;6;70%;84%;4 Beeville;Mostly sunny;95;76;SSE;5;63%;44%;12 Borger;Partly sunny, warmer;88;66;SSE;6;41%;4%;11 Bowie;Humid with a t-storm;89;66;SE;7;64%;51%;10 Breckenridge;A morning t-storm;91;67;ENE;6;51%;59%;8 Brenham;A thunderstorm;91;76;NNE;6;72%;84%;6 Bridgeport;A thunderstorm;89;66;S;7;64%;51%;9 Brownsville;Mostly sunny;96;79;SSE;10;63%;34%;12 Brownwood;A thunderstorm;87;66;ENE;7;65%;52%;6 Burnet;A thunderstorm;86;72;NE;5;68%;77%;6 Canadian;Partly sunny;81;60;SE;5;51%;2%;11 Castroville;Mostly cloudy;88;74;NE;5;64%;66%;5 Childress;A t-storm around;88;63;ENE;7;53%;41%;11 Cleburne;A thunderstorm;89;72;NNE;7;68%;55%;4 College Station;A thunderstorm;89;75;S;6;74%;81%;5 Comanche;A thunderstorm;88;66;NE;6;64%;54%;4 Conroe;A thunderstorm;89;74;NE;6;68%;83%;6 Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny, warm;96;77;SSE;8;68%;44%;12 Corsicana;A thunderstorm;86;73;ENE;6;73%;67%;3 Cotulla;Mostly sunny;96;77;NE;6;58%;44%;12 Dalhart;Nice with some sun;83;60;SE;6;58%;14%;11 Dallas Love;A thunderstorm;89;74;ESE;7;74%;57%;6 Dallas Redbird;A thunderstorm;88;71;ESE;8;76%;58%;5 Dallas\/Ft Worth;A t-storm or two;90;73;E;9;78%;71%;5 Decatur;A thunderstorm;89;69;NNE;6;51%;55%;10 Del Rio;Some sun, a t-storm;94;78;N;7;65%;83%;7 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;90;74;NNE;7;67%;77%;4 Denton;A thunderstorm;90;71;NNE;7;57%;55%;7 Dryden;A thunderstorm;86;71;E;7;61%;76%;10 Dumas;Pleasant and warmer;81;59;SSE;7;52%;7%;11 Edinburg;Mostly sunny;97;78;SSE;8;59%;22%;12 El Paso;A p.m. t-storm;87;71;ESE;7;55%;71%;8 Ellington;A thunderstorm;91;76;NW;8;72%;84%;7 Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;96;73;SE;6;61%;34%;12 Fort Hood;A thunderstorm;86;72;NNW;6;78%;67%;5 Fort Worth;A thunderstorm;90;73;NNE;7;56%;53%;6 Fort Worth Alliance;A thunderstorm;90;71;ENE;9;74%;61%;6 Fort Worth Nas;A thunderstorm;90;74;NE;8;70%;53%;6 Fort Worth Spinks;Humid with a t-storm;88;69;N;5;80%;57%;5 Fredericksburg;A thunderstorm;84;70;ENE;4;68%;78%;6 Gainesville;A thunderstorm;89;68;NNE;7;55%;52%;9 Galveston;A thunderstorm;91;80;WSW;10;69%;80%;10 Gatesville;A thunderstorm;86;71;N;5;71%;59%;3 Georgetown;A t-storm or two;89;74;N;5;67%;83%;4 Giddings;A thunderstorm;87;75;NNE;5;73%;82%;6 Gilmer;A thunderstorm;81;68;ENE;5;85%;70%;3 Graham;A thunderstorm;90;65;NE;6;49%;52%;10 Granbury;A thunderstorm;90;71;NNE;6;57%;53%;7 Grand Prairie;A thunderstorm;89;74;NE;6;62%;65%;6 Greenville;A thunderstorm;86;69;ENE;6;66%;56%;5 Guadalupe Pass;A p.m. t-storm;72;62;ENE;18;87%;71%;4 Hamilton;A thunderstorm;85;67;NNE;6;71%;61%;4 Harlingen;Sunshine and humid;95;77;SSE;10;70%;23%;12 Hearne;A thunderstorm;89;75;NE;5;71%;79%;3 Hebbronville;Mostly sunny, warm;98;76;SE;6;53%;31%;12 Henderson;A thunderstorm;81;69;ENE;5;82%;80%;3 Hereford;A t-storm around;83;60;SSE;5;52%;44%;9 Hillsboro;A thunderstorm;87;72;ENE;6;69%;63%;3 Hondo;Not as warm;86;74;NE;6;72%;67%;5 Houston;A thunderstorm;93;77;SSW;6;66%;82%;7 Houston (Hobby Airport);A thunderstorm;93;78;NW;8;65%;84%;7 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A thunderstorm;90;77;WNW;8;70%;82%;7 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Humid with a t-storm;91;75;N;4;75%;83%;7 Houston Clover;A thunderstorm;92;77;WNW;6;72%;83%;7 Houston Hooks;A thunderstorm;90;75;N;5;76%;82%;7 Houston Hull;Humid with a t-storm;90;77;NW;7;73%;85%;7 Houston Intercontinental;A thunderstorm;92;76;NNW;7;70%;84%;7 Huntsville;A thunderstorm;88;76;NE;5;76%;86%;5 Ingleside;Mostly sunny, humid;93;80;SSE;8;72%;67%;12 Jacksonville;A t-storm or two;84;70;ENE;5;80%;82%;3 Jasper;A thunderstorm;85;71;ESE;5;82%;83%;5 Junction;A thunderstorm;86;70;N;4;72%;77%;4 Kellyusa Airport;A thunderstorm;87;75;NNE;4;77%;78%;5 Kerrville;Some sun, a t-storm;84;71;ENE;4;75%;77%;6 Killeen;A thunderstorm;86;72;NNW;6;78%;67%;5 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Humid with a t-storm;86;71;NNW;6;79%;67%;5 Kingsville Nas;Lots of sun, warm;98;77;SSE;8;63%;44%;12 La Grange;Humid with a t-storm;90;77;N;5;70%;79%;6 Lago Vista;A t-storm or two;89;72;N;4;76%;82%;6 Lancaster;A thunderstorm;87;70;ENE;5;70%;57%;5 Laredo;Sunny and very warm;101;79;SE;7;49%;37%;12 Llano;A thunderstorm;87;70;NE;5;67%;79%;6 Longview;A thunderstorm;82;70;ENE;5;81%;66%;3 Lubbock;A t-storm around;84;61;ESE;9;54%;41%;8 Lufkin;A thunderstorm;86;73;NE;4;81%;78%;6 Mcallen;Warm with sunshine;98;79;SE;10;59%;34%;12 Mcgregor;A thunderstorm;88;72;NNW;5;79%;66%;3 Mckinney;Humid with a t-storm;88;69;ESE;7;75%;53%;6 Mesquite;A thunderstorm;86;71;ENE;5;65%;56%;5 Midland;Humid with a t-storm;82;66;ENE;8;83%;55%;4 Midland Airpark;Humid with a t-storm;82;66;ENE;8;83%;55%;4 Midlothian;Humid with a t-storm;86;69;ENE;4;81%;60%;5 Mineola;A thunderstorm;83;70;ENE;5;81%;64%;3 Mineral Wells;Humid with a t-storm;89;68;SSE;8;71%;53%;9 Mount Pleasant;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;68;ENE;6;80%;60%;3 Nacogdoches;A t-storm, cooler;85;71;ENE;5;79%;83%;5 New Braunfels;A thunderstorm;87;76;NNE;6;67%;80%;7 Odessa;A thunderstorm;81;65;E;9;73%;65%;4 Orange;A thunderstorm;91;76;SE;6;72%;83%;4 Palacios;Partly sunny;91;79;SSW;8;72%;76%;11 Palestine;A thunderstorm;85;72;ENE;5;76%;80%;3 Pampa;Partly sunny, warmer;84;62;SSE;7;40%;1%;11 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, warmer;86;61;ESE;4;50%;3%;11 Paris;A thunderstorm;85;69;E;6;69%;57%;6 Pecos;A thunderstorm;80;68;E;6;70%;84%;4 Perryton;Partly sunny, nice;84;60;SSE;7;45%;3%;11 Plainview;A t-storm around;79;57;SE;7;60%;41%;9 Pleasanton;Periods of sun;90;77;E;4;61%;75%;7 Port Aransas;Sunshine and humid;90;82;S;8;71%;70%;12 Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;91;82;SSE;11;68%;34%;12 Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;94;78;S;6;59%;85%;11 Randolph AFB;A thunderstorm;86;74;NE;5;78%;83%;5 Robstown;Sunshine, very warm;98;79;SSE;6;66%;44%;12 Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;92;81;S;7;66%;69%;12 Rocksprings;Some sun, a t-storm;85;70;ESE;5;70%;77%;7 San Angelo;A thunderstorm;84;68;E;6;82%;77%;4 San Antonio;A thunderstorm;88;75;NNW;5;69%;79%;5 San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;89;77;NE;4;75%;66%;5 San Marcos;A thunderstorm;87;73;ENE;5;69%;78%;6 Seminole;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;60;ESE;7;68%;55%;5 Sherman-Denison;Humid with a t-storm;88;69;SE;8;67%;54%;9 Snyder;A t-storm around;89;62;ENE;7;61%;41%;5 Sonora;A thunderstorm;85;70;ENE;6;72%;77%;5 Stephenville;A thunderstorm;87;67;E;7;77%;56%;7 Sulphur Springs;A thunderstorm;85;70;ENE;6;71%;58%;3 Sweetwater;A thunderstorm;88;65;ENE;7;60%;53%;4 Temple;A thunderstorm;87;71;NNW;6;78%;68%;6 Terrell;A thunderstorm;84;69;ENE;6;72%;58%;5 Tyler;A thunderstorm;84;72;ENE;6;79%;69%;3 Uvalde;Variable cloudiness;89;74;NNE;6;62%;66%;4 Vernon;Decreasing clouds;89;64;E;7;40%;2%;11 Victoria;Humid with some sun;94;77;S;6;66%;100%;11 Waco;A couple of t-storms;87;72;NNW;6;81%;72%;3 Weslaco;Mostly sunny;96;78;SSE;8;56%;22%;12 Wharton;A thunderstorm;91;75;SSW;6;71%;82%;10 Wichita Falls;More clouds than sun;90;66;NNE;10;55%;1%;10 Wink;A thunderstorm;83;67;E;9;80%;77%;3 Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;SE;6;52%;32%;12