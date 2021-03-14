TX Forecast for Tuesday, March 16, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Sunny and nice;75;56;S;14;28%;0%;6 Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sunshine;75;54;S;15;26%;0%;6 Alice;An afternoon shower;82;65;SE;6;64%;44%;6 Alpine;Warmer with sunshine;73;50;SSW;11;16%;0%;7 Amarillo;Mostly sunny;66;40;SSW;11;50%;3%;6 Angleton;A p.m. shower or two;79;66;SSE;8;76%;69%;3 Arlington;Sunny and very warm;81;61;S;13;29%;3%;6 Austin;Warmer with sunshine;86;64;S;5;32%;3%;7 Austin Bergstrom;Plenty of sun;86;62;S;9;38%;3%;7 Bay;A p.m. shower or two;78;66;SE;6;76%;68%;3 Beaumont;An afternoon shower;81;67;S;8;80%;55%;4 Beeville;An afternoon shower;82;66;SSE;5;68%;44%;5 Borger;Mostly sunny;65;42;SE;9;50%;3%;6 Bowie;Sunny and mild;76;52;ENE;11;30%;7%;6 Breckenridge;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;SSE;11;29%;3%;6 Brenham;Sunny and warmer;82;67;SSE;6;64%;44%;7 Bridgeport;Sunny and warm;77;50;ENE;12;27%;6%;6 Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;83;69;SSE;8;64%;30%;3 Brownwood;Sunshine, pleasant;78;46;S;11;34%;1%;7 Burnet;Sunny and very warm;82;59;S;8;30%;2%;7 Canadian;Sun and clouds;60;32;ESE;11;65%;3%;5 Castroville;Sunshine;86;66;SE;7;36%;2%;7 Childress;Plenty of sunshine;71;43;ESE;13;40%;3%;6 Cleburne;Sunny and very warm;81;58;S;13;34%;3%;6 College Station;Sunny and pleasant;84;64;SSE;8;47%;27%;7 Comanche;Sunny and pleasant;78;55;S;12;30%;3%;7 Conroe;Warmer;81;66;S;5;67%;41%;5 Corpus Christi;A p.m. shower or two;79;66;SE;9;75%;64%;5 Corsicana;Sunny and breezy;83;60;S;14;39%;2%;6 Cotulla;Plenty of sun;89;65;ESE;4;34%;0%;7 Dalhart;Mostly sunny;61;31;SE;12;47%;3%;6 Dallas Love;Sunny and very warm;81;60;NE;13;27%;3%;6 Dallas Redbird;Sunny and breezy;82;58;NE;15;27%;3%;6 Dallas/Ft Worth;Breezy in the a.m.;81;57;NE;16;27%;3%;6 Decatur;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;SE;11;31%;6%;6 Del Rio;Mostly sunny;85;61;ESE;3;27%;0%;7 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;84;59;ESE;3;27%;0%;7 Denton;Sunshine, pleasant;79;55;ESE;14;38%;4%;6 Dryden;Mostly sunny;81;50;ESE;10;21%;0%;7 Dumas;Partly sunny;61;34;SE;10;58%;3%;6 Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;83;69;SE;5;57%;30%;4 El Paso;Warmer with some sun;73;52;WSW;11;21%;0%;7 Ellington;An afternoon shower;79;66;S;8;75%;63%;4 Falfurrias;Showers around;80;65;SE;5;64%;70%;6 Fort Hood;Brilliant sunshine;84;59;S;13;28%;2%;7 Fort Worth;Sunny and very warm;82;60;SSE;13;31%;4%;6 Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy in the a.m.;80;56;NE;16;27%;4%;6 Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and breezy;82;58;NE;15;25%;4%;6 Fort Worth Spinks;Abundant sunshine;81;56;ENE;14;28%;3%;6 Fredericksburg;Sunshine and nice;80;55;S;8;33%;2%;7 Gainesville;Sunshine;76;52;E;12;34%;6%;6 Galveston;A p.m. shower or two;72;66;SSE;7;82%;74%;3 Gatesville;Sunny and very warm;83;58;S;11;34%;2%;7 Georgetown;Plenty of sun;84;63;S;10;34%;2%;7 Giddings;Sunny and warmer;81;65;S;6;49%;44%;7 Gilmer;Warmer with sunshine;78;55;S;9;47%;7%;6 Graham;Sunshine;76;52;SE;10;35%;4%;6 Granbury;Breezy in the a.m.;82;57;SSE;14;32%;4%;6 Grand Prairie;Breezy in the a.m.;82;62;S;13;28%;3%;6 Greenville;Sunshine and warmer;77;55;SE;13;39%;4%;6 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunshine;65;50;WSW;25;24%;0%;7 Hamilton;Breezy in the a.m.;82;57;S;13;30%;2%;7 Harlingen;Mainly cloudy;82;67;SE;9;75%;29%;3 Hearne;Plenty of sunshine;83;65;SSE;8;49%;27%;7 Hebbronville;Sunshine;80;64;SE;5;50%;27%;8 Henderson;Sunny and warmer;78;57;S;8;51%;27%;6 Hereford;Plenty of sunshine;70;38;SW;10;46%;3%;6 Hillsboro;Sunny and warmer;83;60;SSE;14;34%;26%;6 Hondo;Sunny;84;60;ESE;7;30%;2%;7 Houston;Warmer;80;68;S;6;81%;61%;3 Houston (Hobby Airport);A p.m. shower or two;81;67;SSE;8;67%;72%;4 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Warmer;79;67;SSE;9;67%;61%;3 Houston / Southwest Airport;A p.m. shower or two;80;66;SSE;3;73%;74%;5 Houston Clover;A p.m. shower or two;79;66;S;6;73%;74%;4 Houston Hooks;Warmer;82;65;SSE;5;59%;51%;4 Houston Hull;A p.m. shower or two;83;68;SSE;6;63%;70%;6 Houston Intercontinental;Warmer;82;66;SE;7;62%;55%;4 Huntsville;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;68;SSE;5;54%;31%;7 Ingleside;An afternoon shower;77;66;SE;7;82%;43%;3 Jacksonville;Warmer with sunshine;77;62;S;8;45%;27%;6 Jasper;Lots of sun, warm;82;66;S;6;68%;44%;7 Junction;Sunshine and warmer;79;53;SSW;8;28%;1%;7 Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;83;62;SE;6;35%;2%;7 Kerrville;Warm with sunshine;81;58;S;8;32%;1%;7 Killeen;Brilliant sunshine;84;59;S;13;28%;2%;7 Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and very warm;84;59;S;12;31%;2%;7 Kingsville Nas;An afternoon shower;80;66;SE;7;70%;56%;6 La Grange;Warmer with sunshine;82;67;S;5;63%;44%;7 Lago Vista;Sunny and very warm;84;60;SSE;7;34%;2%;7 Lancaster;Sunny and very warm;80;58;S;13;33%;3%;6 Laredo;Plenty of sun;87;64;SE;4;38%;0%;8 Llano;Sunshine and warm;83;56;S;8;32%;1%;7 Longview;Sunny and warmer;78;57;S;9;49%;6%;6 Lubbock;Sunny and warmer;72;49;SSW;13;31%;2%;6 Lufkin;Sunny and warmer;82;62;SSW;6;58%;31%;7 Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;83;68;SE;6;62%;44%;4 Mcgregor;Sunny and warm;84;58;S;14;31%;2%;7 Mckinney;Sunny and breezy;79;53;NE;15;34%;5%;6 Mesquite;Sunny and warmer;79;58;SSE;12;35%;26%;6 Midland;Sunny and warmer;76;52;SSW;13;22%;1%;7 Midland Airpark;Sunny and warmer;76;52;SSW;13;22%;1%;7 Midlothian;Sunny and breezy;81;56;SSE;14;33%;2%;6 Mineola;Sunny and warmer;78;54;S;11;40%;9%;6 Mineral Wells;Sunny and breezy;79;53;ENE;14;26%;6%;6 Mount Pleasant;Warmer with sunshine;77;56;SSW;10;42%;10%;6 Nacogdoches;Sunny and pleasant;79;60;SSE;8;59%;28%;6 New Braunfels;Sunshine;84;66;SSE;8;36%;3%;7 Odessa;Sunny and warmer;74;50;WSW;12;26%;1%;7 Orange;An afternoon shower;81;68;S;7;78%;55%;4 Palacios;A p.m. shower or two;74;66;SE;9;81%;67%;3 Palestine;Sunny and warmer;79;60;S;8;45%;5%;6 Pampa;Mostly sunny;63;38;SE;13;54%;3%;6 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;62;36;E;14;49%;3%;6 Paris;Sunny and warmer;74;51;SSW;12;50%;11%;6 Pecos;Warmer;76;50;W;13;20%;0%;7 Perryton;Mostly cloudy;57;32;ESE;13;70%;3%;3 Plainview;Plenty of sunshine;67;39;SSW;12;46%;3%;6 Pleasanton;Warmer with sunshine;84;65;SE;5;40%;2%;7 Port Aransas;An afternoon shower;70;66;SSE;7;93%;56%;3 Port Isabel;Cloudy;76;67;SSE;8;73%;29%;2 Port Lavaca;A p.m. shower or two;77;70;SSE;8;83%;63%;3 Randolph AFB;Sunny;82;62;SSE;7;38%;2%;7 Robstown;An afternoon shower;82;68;SE;7;71%;54%;6 Rockport;An afternoon shower;75;67;SSE;7;85%;44%;3 Rocksprings;Sunshine and warmer;76;57;SSE;9;33%;0%;7 San Angelo;Sunny and nice;77;52;S;13;28%;0%;7 San Antonio;Sunny;82;65;SSE;7;40%;2%;7 San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;83;61;SE;5;39%;2%;7 San Marcos;Sunny;85;65;SSE;9;35%;3%;7 Seminole;Sunny and warmer;73;48;SW;10;29%;2%;7 Sherman-Denison;Breezy and warmer;76;55;NNE;15;35%;6%;6 Snyder;Sunny and beautiful;74;52;SSW;12;34%;0%;6 Sonora;Nice with sunshine;77;52;S;10;35%;0%;7 Stephenville;Breezy in the a.m.;80;54;WSW;13;25%;3%;6 Sulphur Springs;Sunlit and warmer;76;57;SSE;11;41%;11%;6 Sweetwater;Sunny and pleasant;74;56;SSW;13;31%;0%;6 Temple;Sunny and warmer;83;59;SSE;14;36%;2%;7 Terrell;Sunshine and nice;79;57;S;12;39%;3%;6 Tyler;Sunny and warmer;80;59;S;11;40%;7%;6 Uvalde;Sunshine;84;62;ESE;5;39%;0%;7 Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;73;48;ESE;11;38%;3%;6 Victoria;A p.m. shower or two;81;68;SSE;7;79%;67%;6 Waco;Brilliant sunshine;85;58;S;15;31%;26%;7 Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;84;69;SSE;5;54%;30%;3 Wharton;A p.m. shower or two;79;66;SSE;6;86%;69%;5 Wichita Falls;Brilliant sunshine;73;50;ENE;12;33%;5%;6 Wink;Breezy and warmer;77;48;SSW;16;22%;0%;7 Zapata;Mostly sunny;89;68;SE;4;40%;5%;8