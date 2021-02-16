TX Forecast for Wednesday, February 17, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;An icy mix;24;13;NNE;10;88%;83%;1 Abilene Dyess;An icy mix;25;12;NNE;9;77%;91%;1 Alice;Mostly cloudy;54;30;NNE;11;72%;35%;2 Alpine;Breezy and colder;46;26;SW;14;56%;44%;3 Amarillo;Cloudy and very cold;23;7;E;4;89%;11%;2 Angleton;Rain;46;31;N;13;83%;89%;1 Arlington;Heavy snow and sleet;26;20;N;7;87%;77%;1 Austin;Heavy ice;35;23;N;5;81%;81%;1 Austin Bergstrom;Morning icy mix;36;25;N;11;89%;76%;1 Bay;Morning downpours;44;29;N;12;86%;93%;1 Beaumont;Cold with downpours;40;29;N;8;100%;85%;1 Beeville;Rain and drizzle;49;27;NNE;8;97%;80%;2 Borger;Cloudy;23;11;ENE;4;79%;7%;2 Bowie;Snow, some heavy;27;14;N;6;90%;73%;1 Breckenridge;Some morning snow;30;18;N;6;74%;61%;1 Brenham;Ice in the morning;33;25;N;8;92%;86%;1 Bridgeport;Heavy snow;29;16;N;6;89%;84%;1 Brownsville;Low clouds may break;66;42;NNE;10;75%;33%;2 Brownwood;An icy mix;29;14;N;8;91%;84%;1 Burnet;A bit of ice;30;17;NNE;6;92%;66%;1 Canadian;A bit of a.m. snow;17;-2;NNE;3;95%;56%;1 Castroville;Cold;49;25;NNE;6;84%;62%;2 Childress;Some morning snow;21;5;N;8;81%;68%;1 Cleburne;Snow and sleet;27;18;N;7;92%;82%;1 College Station;Heavy ice;34;25;N;11;87%;81%;1 Comanche;An icy mix;27;15;NNE;6;92%;87%;1 Conroe;Heavy snow;35;26;NNW;7;92%;87%;1 Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;52;31;N;14;77%;38%;2 Corsicana;Heavy ice;28;21;N;7;92%;81%;1 Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;56;31;NE;6;68%;63%;2 Dalhart;Cloudy and very cold;30;10;NE;5;73%;15%;2 Dallas Love;Heavy snow and sleet;28;21;N;9;83%;76%;1 Dallas Redbird;Heavy snow and sleet;28;20;N;10;83%;80%;1 Dallas/Ft Worth;Heavy snow and sleet;27;20;N;10;88%;77%;1 Decatur;Heavy snow;28;17;N;6;87%;84%;1 Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;62;32;ENE;6;62%;97%;2 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;61;29;E;6;61%;87%;2 Denton;Heavy snow and sleet;26;18;N;8;88%;78%;1 Dryden;Mostly cloudy, cold;52;25;NNE;11;69%;44%;2 Dumas;Cloudy;24;9;ENE;5;89%;12%;2 Edinburg;Low clouds may break;66;33;NNE;9;76%;19%;2 El Paso;Breezy;53;27;N;14;42%;27%;4 Ellington;Cold with heavy rain;41;31;N;15;91%;84%;1 Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;62;29;NNE;8;79%;34%;2 Fort Hood;Icy mix in the a.m.;31;20;N;8;88%;84%;1 Fort Worth;Heavy snow and sleet;26;20;N;7;83%;79%;1 Fort Worth Alliance;Heavy snow and sleet;28;19;N;11;85%;81%;1 Fort Worth Nas;Heavy snow and sleet;29;21;N;9;84%;80%;1 Fort Worth Spinks;Snow and sleet;28;19;N;8;88%;81%;1 Fredericksburg;Cloudy and very cold;34;15;N;6;92%;33%;2 Gainesville;Snow, heavy early;28;17;N;6;82%;82%;1 Galveston;Rain, heavy at times;50;36;NNE;19;81%;88%;1 Gatesville;An icy mix;29;17;N;6;92%;91%;1 Georgetown;Icy mix in the a.m.;31;20;N;6;92%;84%;1 Giddings;Ice in the morning;32;23;N;6;92%;87%;1 Gilmer;Heavy ice, very cold;25;22;NNE;5;87%;81%;1 Graham;Very cold, a.m. snow;27;14;N;6;89%;81%;1 Granbury;An icy mix;28;18;N;7;92%;89%;1 Grand Prairie;Heavy snow and sleet;26;20;N;7;87%;77%;1 Greenville;Heavy snow and sleet;25;21;N;9;90%;78%;1 Guadalupe Pass;Frigid;43;21;ENE;26;56%;25%;5 Hamilton;An icy mix;29;16;N;7;92%;91%;1 Harlingen;Breezy in the a.m.;62;35;N;14;68%;44%;2 Hearne;Icy mix in the a.m.;31;23;N;7;92%;84%;1 Hebbronville;Mainly cloudy;61;28;NE;7;78%;20%;4 Henderson;Heavy ice, very cold;26;22;NNE;6;85%;81%;1 Hereford;Cloudy and very cold;28;8;E;5;84%;20%;2 Hillsboro;Icy mix in the a.m.;28;20;N;8;92%;79%;1 Hondo;Low clouds may break;56;26;NNE;6;72%;77%;2 Houston;Downpours, very cold;39;30;N;8;99%;85%;1 Houston (Hobby Airport);Cold with downpours;43;32;N;14;81%;84%;1 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Downpours, very cold;40;31;N;14;88%;84%;1 Houston / Southwest Airport;Cold with heavy rain;42;30;N;10;87%;84%;1 Houston Clover;Cold with downpours;44;31;N;12;83%;84%;1 Houston Hooks;Downpours, very cold;40;28;N;9;85%;84%;1 Houston Hull;Cold with heavy rain;41;31;N;12;84%;84%;1 Houston Intercontinental;Downpours, very cold;41;30;N;11;85%;84%;1 Huntsville;Heavy ice;31;25;NNW;6;92%;82%;1 Ingleside;Decreasing clouds;53;34;NNE;13;77%;39%;2 Jacksonville;Ice;29;23;N;6;92%;81%;1 Jasper;Heavy ice;35;30;N;5;94%;81%;1 Junction;Mostly cloudy, cold;45;18;NE;7;74%;30%;2 Kellyusa Airport;Morning rain, cold;46;26;NNE;6;84%;73%;1 Kerrville;Low clouds and cold;45;18;NNE;6;91%;33%;2 Killeen;Icy mix in the a.m.;31;20;N;8;88%;84%;1 Killeen/Ft Hood;Icy mix in the a.m.;31;20;N;8;89%;84%;1 Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;56;30;N;12;67%;36%;2 La Grange;Icy rain in the a.m.;35;24;N;7;92%;86%;1 Lago Vista;A bit of ice;35;20;N;6;89%;66%;1 Lancaster;Heavy snow and sleet;26;20;N;7;90%;80%;1 Laredo;Partly sunny;64;30;NE;5;73%;3%;5 Llano;A bit of ice;32;14;N;6;92%;69%;1 Longview;Heavy ice, very cold;26;23;NNE;6;83%;81%;1 Lubbock;Cloudy and very cold;23;7;E;7;96%;15%;1 Lufkin;Heavy ice;34;26;NNE;9;91%;82%;1 Mcallen;Low clouds may break;65;36;NNE;11;63%;18%;2 Mcgregor;An icy mix;30;20;N;9;90%;90%;1 Mckinney;Heavy snow and sleet;28;20;NNE;10;86%;78%;1 Mesquite;Heavy snow and sleet;26;21;N;7;89%;77%;1 Midland;Very cold;30;12;ENE;9;76%;28%;2 Midland Airpark;Very cold;30;12;ENE;9;76%;28%;2 Midlothian;Snow and sleet;28;19;N;8;91%;82%;1 Mineola;Ice;26;21;NNE;6;91%;81%;1 Mineral Wells;Snow and sleet;28;16;N;9;88%;88%;1 Mount Pleasant;Heavy snow and sleet;26;24;NNE;7;86%;81%;1 Nacogdoches;Heavy ice, very cold;30;24;N;6;84%;81%;1 New Braunfels;A bit of ice;40;21;NNE;7;92%;66%;1 Odessa;Very cold;31;11;ENE;8;96%;27%;3 Orange;Cold with heavy rain;39;30;NNW;8;99%;85%;1 Palacios;Morning downpours;44;30;N;17;85%;90%;1 Palestine;Ice;29;24;N;6;92%;81%;1 Pampa;Cloudy and frigid;19;7;NE;3;84%;6%;2 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;22;6;NE;3;81%;6%;2 Paris;Snow, heavy early;27;20;N;9;82%;84%;1 Pecos;Very cold;34;16;E;8;89%;73%;3 Perryton;Cloudy;18;1;NE;4;84%;6%;2 Plainview;Some morning snow;22;4;ENE;5;99%;65%;2 Pleasanton;A little a.m. rain;50;26;NNE;5;88%;84%;1 Port Aransas;Rain and drizzle;51;34;N;14;93%;63%;1 Port Isabel;Breezy in the p.m.;62;46;NNE;13;78%;44%;2 Port Lavaca;Morning rain, cloudy;47;32;N;11;99%;85%;1 Randolph AFB;A bit of ice;43;23;NNE;8;86%;81%;1 Robstown;Mostly cloudy;54;33;NNE;12;76%;37%;2 Rockport;Rain and drizzle;51;33;N;12;91%;62%;1 Rocksprings;Low clouds and cold;50;22;NE;7;70%;27%;3 San Angelo;An icy mix;32;14;NE;9;81%;85%;1 San Antonio;A bit of ice;43;23;NNE;5;92%;81%;1 San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy and very cold;44;24;NNE;6;90%;67%;1 San Marcos;Icy mix in the a.m.;37;20;N;7;92%;77%;1 Seminole;Very cold;30;13;E;7;96%;29%;2 Sherman-Denison;Snow, heavy early;28;18;NNE;8;88%;82%;1 Snyder;Very cold;24;10;NE;8;81%;12%;1 Sonora;Mostly cloudy, cold;44;16;NE;8;77%;27%;3 Stephenville;An icy mix;28;16;NNE;7;89%;82%;1 Sulphur Springs;Heavy snow and sleet;26;21;NNE;9;88%;80%;1 Sweetwater;Very cold;23;13;NNE;9;91%;11%;1 Temple;Icy mix in the a.m.;31;20;N;10;91%;84%;1 Terrell;Heavy snow and sleet;26;21;N;8;89%;79%;1 Tyler;Ice;27;23;N;7;82%;81%;1 Uvalde;Low clouds may break;60;26;NE;5;73%;61%;2 Vernon;Some morning snow;27;10;NNE;8;66%;68%;1 Victoria;A little a.m. rain;43;28;N;10;100%;88%;1 Waco;An icy mix;31;21;N;10;89%;90%;1 Weslaco;Low clouds may break;66;34;NNE;9;76%;32%;2 Wharton;Heavy Weslaco;Low clouds may break;66;34;NNE;9;76%;32%;2 Wharton;Heavy snow;38;26;N;10;100%;84%;1 Wichita Falls;Very cold, a.m. snow;26;11;N;8;82%;70%;1 Wink;Cold;39;14;ENE;7;76%;27%;3 Zapata;Mostly cloudy;65;34;NE;6;74%;9%;4 _____