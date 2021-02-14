Skip to main content
Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Monday, February 15, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Some sun, very cold;12;-1;E;12;73%;5%;3

Abilene Dyess;Bitterly cold;13;-2;ESE;10;65%;5%;3

Alice;A bit of ice;37;14;NNE;17;46%;58%;5

Alpine;Mostly sunny, cold;45;32;SW;7;56%;0%;5

Amarillo;Partly sunny, frigid;8;-2;S;5;76%;15%;3

Angleton;A bit of ice;29;15;NNW;18;56%;59%;1

Arlington;Bitterly cold;16;3;N;13;55%;48%;1

Austin;Breezy, morning snow;21;7;NNW;15;54%;69%;1

Austin Bergstrom;Breezy, morning snow;23;8;N;16;57%;69%;1

Bay;A bit of ice;30;14;NNW;17;57%;58%;1

Beaumont;A.M. icy mix, cloudy;31;15;NNW;11;68%;72%;1

Beeville;A bit of ice;35;9;NNE;13;52%;53%;2

Borger;Partly sunny, frigid;10;-2;S;4;61%;16%;3

Bowie;Bitterly cold;9;-2;NNW;11;72%;49%;1

Breckenridge;Bitterly cold;14;0;NE;7;62%;12%;3

Brenham;Snow and sleet;22;7;NNW;14;61%;68%;1

Bridgeport;Frigid;11;0;NW;11;68%;49%;1

Brownsville;Clearing and breezy;44;27;NNW;15;38%;33%;3

Brownwood;Partly sunny, frigid;16;0;NNE;14;59%;13%;3

Burnet;Morning snow;19;3;N;14;59%;66%;1

Canadian;Partly sunny, frigid;7;-14;SSE;6;74%;15%;2

Castroville;Some morning snow;34;10;NNE;15;44%;62%;4

Childress;Frigid with some sun;9;-4;SE;9;69%;18%;3

Cleburne;Breezy and very cold;15;1;NNW;14;65%;46%;1

College Station;Snow in the morning;20;8;NNW;17;59%;77%;1

Comanche;Frigid with some sun;14;1;N;14;66%;15%;3

Conroe;Snow and sleet;25;12;NNW;14;58%;58%;1

Corpus Christi;A bit of ice;37;16;N;21;49%;58%;2

Corsicana;Snow possible;18;4;NNW;14;54%;40%;1

Cotulla;A little a.m. snow;37;14;E;12;45%;48%;5

Dalhart;Bitterly cold;11;-4;S;8;77%;10%;3

Dallas Love;Very cold;15;3;NW;14;62%;48%;1

Dallas Redbird;Breezy and very cold;15;3;NW;15;60%;48%;1

Dallas/Ft Worth;Frigid;14;2;NW;16;63%;48%;1

Decatur;Frigid;11;0;NNW;9;69%;49%;1

Del Rio;Very cold;35;18;SSE;11;43%;1%;3

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Very cold;35;17;SE;12;43%;1%;3

Denton;Frigid;13;1;NNW;13;54%;48%;1

Dryden;Some sun, very cold;32;19;ESE;7;57%;2%;3

Dumas;Frigid with some sun;8;-3;S;5;70%;14%;3

Edinburg;Breezy in the a.m.;42;25;N;14;42%;20%;5

El Paso;Mostly sunny, cold;44;31;SE;7;59%;3%;5

Ellington;A bit of ice;30;14;NNW;19;62%;60%;1

Falfurrias;Clouds breaking;40;21;N;12;42%;23%;5

Fort Hood;Snowy in the morning;17;2;NNW;16;56%;66%;1

Fort Worth;Very cold;16;2;N;13;52%;48%;1

Fort Worth Alliance;Bitterly cold;13;1;NW;16;63%;48%;1

Fort Worth Nas;Breezy and very cold;15;4;NW;15;59%;48%;1

Fort Worth Spinks;Brisk and very cold;15;1;NNW;14;66%;48%;1

Fredericksburg;Frigid, morning snow;19;3;N;14;66%;66%;2

Gainesville;Very cold;10;-3;NNW;12;64%;49%;1

Galveston;Icy mix in the a.m.;35;24;NNW;25;61%;73%;1

Gatesville;Morning snow;18;0;NNW;15;61%;67%;1

Georgetown;Morning snow;19;2;NNW;15;59%;69%;1

Giddings;Some morning snow;22;5;N;15;54%;74%;1

Gilmer;Frigid, morning snow;20;3;NW;7;69%;79%;1

Graham;Bitterly cold;10;-2;NNE;9;75%;47%;3

Granbury;A few a.m. flurries;17;1;NNW;14;58%;59%;1

Grand Prairie;Bitterly cold;17;3;NNW;12;54%;48%;1

Greenville;Frigid, morning snow;15;-1;NNW;12;62%;77%;1

Guadalupe Pass;Frigid, mostly sunny;32;27;W;24;59%;2%;3

Hamilton;A few a.m. flurries;18;-3;NNW;15;62%;57%;1

Harlingen;Winds subsiding;39;23;N;20;50%;29%;4

Hearne;Breezy, morning snow;20;4;NNW;15;59%;72%;1

Hebbronville;Quite cold;39;14;NNE;12;46%;21%;5

Henderson;Frigid, morning snow;19;3;NW;9;60%;78%;1

Hereford;Some sun, very cold;15;0;S;5;68%;14%;3

Hillsboro;A snow shower;17;2;NNW;15;65%;59%;1

Hondo;A little a.m. snow;32;9;NE;15;44%;54%;5

Houston;A bit of ice;27;12;NNW;11;57%;60%;1

Houston (Hobby Airport);A bit of ice;28;12;NNW;18;58%;60%;1

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A bit of ice;27;11;NNW;18;59%;60%;1

Houston / Southwest Airport;A bit of ice;29;13;NNW;15;56%;60%;1

Houston Clover;A bit of ice;28;14;NNW;17;57%;60%;1

Houston Hooks;Snow and sleet;23;9;NNW;14;60%;58%;1

Houston Hull;A bit of ice;28;14;NNW;17;53%;60%;1

Houston Intercontinental;A bit of ice;26;10;NNW;16;63%;60%;1

Huntsville;Snow and sleet;20;9;NNW;15;63%;68%;1

Ingleside;A morning shower;38;21;N;21;48%;45%;1

Jacksonville;Morning snow;18;6;NNW;14;65%;80%;1

Jasper;Snow and sleet;30;10;NW;15;66%;70%;1

Junction;Some sun, quite cold;22;3;ENE;9;53%;13%;3

Kellyusa Airport;Some morning snow;29;10;NNE;15;50%;62%;3

Kerrville;Brisk and quite cold;21;4;N;15;59%;44%;4

Killeen;Snowy in the morning;17;2;NNW;16;56%;66%;1

Killeen/Ft Hood;Snowy in the morning;16;2;NNW;16;56%;66%;1

Kingsville Nas;Winds subsiding;38;15;NNE;18;43%;25%;3

La Grange;Some morning snow;23;6;N;14;53%;70%;1

Lago Vista;Frigid, morning snow;19;4;NNW;14;56%;68%;1

Lancaster;Snowy in the morning;16;2;NNW;16;61%;69%;1

Laredo;Showers around;38;19;NNE;11;40%;60%;4

Llano;Snowy in the morning;19;2;N;14;62%;66%;1

Longview;Very cold, a.m. snow;21;3;NW;8;59%;80%;1

Lubbock;Bitterly cold;14;3;SSE;6;65%;30%;3

Lufkin;Snow and sleet;24;8;NW;15;67%;60%;1

Mcallen;Winds subsiding;41;24;NNE;18;44%;19%;5

Mcgregor;Snowy in the morning;17;3;NNW;15;59%;67%;1

Mckinney;Brisk and very cold;14;1;NNW;15;64%;48%;1

Mesquite;Frigid, morning snow;16;2;NNW;12;59%;77%;1

Midland;Frigid;19;9;SE;5;52%;8%;3

Midland Airpark;Frigid;19;9;SE;5;52%;8%;3

Midlothian;Frigid, morning snow;15;2;NW;14;71%;69%;1

Mineola;Frigid, morning snow;18;3;NNW;10;67%;70%;1

Mineral Wells;Breezy and very cold;12;0;NNW;15;68%;46%;1

Mount Pleasant;Very cold, a.m. snow;23;6;NW;10;57%;78%;1

Nacogdoches;A little icy mix;21;9;NW;15;60%;56%;1

New Braunfels;Some morning snow;27;6;N;15;51%;62%;3

Odessa;Quite cold;24;11;SE;5;52%;8%;2

Orange;A bit of ice;34;18;NW;8;74%;96%;1

Palacios;Snow and ice;31;14;NNW;23;56%;35%;1

Palestine;Morning snow;20;6;NNW;15;57%;83%;1

Pampa;Frigid;8;-6;S;7;67%;17%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Frigid with some sun;9;-8;SSE;3;69%;15%;2

Paris;Frigid, morning snow;15;-1;NNW;11;64%;78%;1

Pecos;Sunshine, very cold;27;13;ESE;6;75%;5%;3

Perryton;Frigid with some sun;3;-8;SSE;5;86%;12%;2

Plainview;Bitterly cold;8;-3;S;5;88%;30%;3

Pleasanton;Some morning snow;35;7;NNE;15;46%;61%;3

Port Aransas;Windy;40;27;N;23;46%;45%;1

Port Isabel;A little a.m. rain;45;35;NNW;22;34%;62%;2

Port Lavaca;A bit of ice;33;15;N;19;48%;58%;1

Randolph AFB;Some morning snow;26;7;NNE;15;52%;62%;3

Robstown;A bit of ice;37;16;NNE;18;50%;58%;3

Rockport;Winds subsiding;37;24;N;19;41%;45%;1

Rocksprings;Very cold;26;10;NE;11;55%;3%;5

San Angelo;Frigid with some sun;17;4;E;8;59%;7%;3

San Antonio;Some morning snow;28;8;NNE;15;50%;62%;3

San Antonio Stinson;Some morning snow;27;9;NNE;15;54%;62%;3

San Marcos;Some morning snow;26;5;N;15;50%;62%;1

Seminole;Frigid with sunshine;19;8;SSE;6;75%;9%;3

Sherman-Denison;Bitterly cold;12;1;NNW;13;67%;49%;1

Snyder;Very cold;14;0;SE;7;66%;7%;3

Sonora;Some sun, very cold;23;7;E;10;66%;6%;3

Stephenville;A few a.m. flurries;13;-1;NNW;14;66%;58%;1

Sulphur Springs;Frigid, morning snow;16;2;NW;12;66%;78%;1

Sweetwater;Bitterly cold;14;0;SSE;8;78%;5%;3

Temple;Frigid, morning snow;16;1;NNW;16;61%;68%;1

Terrell;Frigid, morning snow;16;1;NNW;13;61%;77%;1

Tyler;Frigid, morning snow;19;5;NNW;11;57%;80%;1

Uvalde;Some morning snow;35;14;E;7;50%;54%;5

Vernon;Some sun, very cold;12;-4;E;10;70%;11%;3

Victoria;Snow and sleet;29;10;N;16;49%;57%;1

Waco;Morning snow;18;4;NNW;16;55%;67%;1

Weslaco;Breezy in the a.m.;41;26;N;15;42%;21%;5

Wharton;A.M. icy mix, breezy;26;11;NNW;17;57%;67%;1

Wichita Falls;Frigid;10;-4;NNW;10;68%;50%;2

Wink;Very cold;22;14;SE;5;56%;6%;3

Zapata;Turning sunny;44;24;NNE;11;36%;9%;5

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather