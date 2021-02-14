TX Forecast for Monday, February 15, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Some sun, very cold;12;-1;E;12;73%;5%;3 Abilene Dyess;Bitterly cold;13;-2;ESE;10;65%;5%;3 Alice;A bit of ice;37;14;NNE;17;46%;58%;5 Alpine;Mostly sunny, cold;45;32;SW;7;56%;0%;5 Amarillo;Partly sunny, frigid;8;-2;S;5;76%;15%;3 Angleton;A bit of ice;29;15;NNW;18;56%;59%;1 Arlington;Bitterly cold;16;3;N;13;55%;48%;1 Austin;Breezy, morning snow;21;7;NNW;15;54%;69%;1 Austin Bergstrom;Breezy, morning snow;23;8;N;16;57%;69%;1 Bay;A bit of ice;30;14;NNW;17;57%;58%;1 Beaumont;A.M. icy mix, cloudy;31;15;NNW;11;68%;72%;1 Beeville;A bit of ice;35;9;NNE;13;52%;53%;2 Borger;Partly sunny, frigid;10;-2;S;4;61%;16%;3 Bowie;Bitterly cold;9;-2;NNW;11;72%;49%;1 Breckenridge;Bitterly cold;14;0;NE;7;62%;12%;3 Brenham;Snow and sleet;22;7;NNW;14;61%;68%;1 Bridgeport;Frigid;11;0;NW;11;68%;49%;1 Brownsville;Clearing and breezy;44;27;NNW;15;38%;33%;3 Brownwood;Partly sunny, frigid;16;0;NNE;14;59%;13%;3 Burnet;Morning snow;19;3;N;14;59%;66%;1 Canadian;Partly sunny, frigid;7;-14;SSE;6;74%;15%;2 Castroville;Some morning snow;34;10;NNE;15;44%;62%;4 Childress;Frigid with some sun;9;-4;SE;9;69%;18%;3 Cleburne;Breezy and very cold;15;1;NNW;14;65%;46%;1 College Station;Snow in the morning;20;8;NNW;17;59%;77%;1 Comanche;Frigid with some sun;14;1;N;14;66%;15%;3 Conroe;Snow and sleet;25;12;NNW;14;58%;58%;1 Corpus Christi;A bit of ice;37;16;N;21;49%;58%;2 Corsicana;Snow possible;18;4;NNW;14;54%;40%;1 Cotulla;A little a.m. snow;37;14;E;12;45%;48%;5 Dalhart;Bitterly cold;11;-4;S;8;77%;10%;3 Dallas Love;Very cold;15;3;NW;14;62%;48%;1 Dallas Redbird;Breezy and very cold;15;3;NW;15;60%;48%;1 Dallas/Ft Worth;Frigid;14;2;NW;16;63%;48%;1 Decatur;Frigid;11;0;NNW;9;69%;49%;1 Del Rio;Very cold;35;18;SSE;11;43%;1%;3 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Very cold;35;17;SE;12;43%;1%;3 Denton;Frigid;13;1;NNW;13;54%;48%;1 Dryden;Some sun, very cold;32;19;ESE;7;57%;2%;3 Dumas;Frigid with some sun;8;-3;S;5;70%;14%;3 Edinburg;Breezy in the a.m.;42;25;N;14;42%;20%;5 El Paso;Mostly sunny, cold;44;31;SE;7;59%;3%;5 Ellington;A bit of ice;30;14;NNW;19;62%;60%;1 Falfurrias;Clouds breaking;40;21;N;12;42%;23%;5 Fort Hood;Snowy in the morning;17;2;NNW;16;56%;66%;1 Fort Worth;Very cold;16;2;N;13;52%;48%;1 Fort Worth Alliance;Bitterly cold;13;1;NW;16;63%;48%;1 Fort Worth Nas;Breezy and very cold;15;4;NW;15;59%;48%;1 Fort Worth Spinks;Brisk and very cold;15;1;NNW;14;66%;48%;1 Fredericksburg;Frigid, morning snow;19;3;N;14;66%;66%;2 Gainesville;Very cold;10;-3;NNW;12;64%;49%;1 Galveston;Icy mix in the a.m.;35;24;NNW;25;61%;73%;1 Gatesville;Morning snow;18;0;NNW;15;61%;67%;1 Georgetown;Morning snow;19;2;NNW;15;59%;69%;1 Giddings;Some morning snow;22;5;N;15;54%;74%;1 Gilmer;Frigid, morning snow;20;3;NW;7;69%;79%;1 Graham;Bitterly cold;10;-2;NNE;9;75%;47%;3 Granbury;A few a.m. flurries;17;1;NNW;14;58%;59%;1 Grand Prairie;Bitterly cold;17;3;NNW;12;54%;48%;1 Greenville;Frigid, morning snow;15;-1;NNW;12;62%;77%;1 Guadalupe Pass;Frigid, mostly sunny;32;27;W;24;59%;2%;3 Hamilton;A few a.m. flurries;18;-3;NNW;15;62%;57%;1 Harlingen;Winds subsiding;39;23;N;20;50%;29%;4 Hearne;Breezy, morning snow;20;4;NNW;15;59%;72%;1 Hebbronville;Quite cold;39;14;NNE;12;46%;21%;5 Henderson;Frigid, morning snow;19;3;NW;9;60%;78%;1 Hereford;Some sun, very cold;15;0;S;5;68%;14%;3 Hillsboro;A snow shower;17;2;NNW;15;65%;59%;1 Hondo;A little a.m. snow;32;9;NE;15;44%;54%;5 Houston;A bit of ice;27;12;NNW;11;57%;60%;1 Houston (Hobby Airport);A bit of ice;28;12;NNW;18;58%;60%;1 Houston / Dunn Helistop;A bit of ice;27;11;NNW;18;59%;60%;1 Houston / Southwest Airport;A bit of ice;29;13;NNW;15;56%;60%;1 Houston Clover;A bit of ice;28;14;NNW;17;57%;60%;1 Houston Hooks;Snow and sleet;23;9;NNW;14;60%;58%;1 Houston Hull;A bit of ice;28;14;NNW;17;53%;60%;1 Houston Intercontinental;A bit of ice;26;10;NNW;16;63%;60%;1 Huntsville;Snow and sleet;20;9;NNW;15;63%;68%;1 Ingleside;A morning shower;38;21;N;21;48%;45%;1 Jacksonville;Morning snow;18;6;NNW;14;65%;80%;1 Jasper;Snow and sleet;30;10;NW;15;66%;70%;1 Junction;Some sun, quite cold;22;3;ENE;9;53%;13%;3 Kellyusa Airport;Some morning snow;29;10;NNE;15;50%;62%;3 Kerrville;Brisk and quite cold;21;4;N;15;59%;44%;4 Killeen;Snowy in the morning;17;2;NNW;16;56%;66%;1 Killeen/Ft Hood;Snowy in the morning;16;2;NNW;16;56%;66%;1 Kingsville Nas;Winds subsiding;38;15;NNE;18;43%;25%;3 La Grange;Some morning snow;23;6;N;14;53%;70%;1 Lago Vista;Frigid, morning snow;19;4;NNW;14;56%;68%;1 Lancaster;Snowy in the morning;16;2;NNW;16;61%;69%;1 Laredo;Showers around;38;19;NNE;11;40%;60%;4 Llano;Snowy in the morning;19;2;N;14;62%;66%;1 Longview;Very cold, a.m. snow;21;3;NW;8;59%;80%;1 Lubbock;Bitterly cold;14;3;SSE;6;65%;30%;3 Lufkin;Snow and sleet;24;8;NW;15;67%;60%;1 Mcallen;Winds subsiding;41;24;NNE;18;44%;19%;5 Mcgregor;Snowy in the morning;17;3;NNW;15;59%;67%;1 Mckinney;Brisk and very cold;14;1;NNW;15;64%;48%;1 Mesquite;Frigid, morning snow;16;2;NNW;12;59%;77%;1 Midland;Frigid;19;9;SE;5;52%;8%;3 Midland Airpark;Frigid;19;9;SE;5;52%;8%;3 Midlothian;Frigid, morning snow;15;2;NW;14;71%;69%;1 Mineola;Frigid, morning snow;18;3;NNW;10;67%;70%;1 Mineral Wells;Breezy and very cold;12;0;NNW;15;68%;46%;1 Mount Pleasant;Very cold, a.m. snow;23;6;NW;10;57%;78%;1 Nacogdoches;A little icy mix;21;9;NW;15;60%;56%;1 New Braunfels;Some morning snow;27;6;N;15;51%;62%;3 Odessa;Quite cold;24;11;SE;5;52%;8%;2 Orange;A bit of ice;34;18;NW;8;74%;96%;1 Palacios;Snow and ice;31;14;NNW;23;56%;35%;1 Palestine;Morning snow;20;6;NNW;15;57%;83%;1 Pampa;Frigid;8;-6;S;7;67%;17%;3 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Frigid with some sun;9;-8;SSE;3;69%;15%;2 Paris;Frigid, morning snow;15;-1;NNW;11;64%;78%;1 Pecos;Sunshine, very cold;27;13;ESE;6;75%;5%;3 Perryton;Frigid with some sun;3;-8;SSE;5;86%;12%;2 Plainview;Bitterly cold;8;-3;S;5;88%;30%;3 Pleasanton;Some morning snow;35;7;NNE;15;46%;61%;3 Port Aransas;Windy;40;27;N;23;46%;45%;1 Port Isabel;A little a.m. rain;45;35;NNW;22;34%;62%;2 Port Lavaca;A bit of ice;33;15;N;19;48%;58%;1 Randolph AFB;Some morning snow;26;7;NNE;15;52%;62%;3 Robstown;A bit of ice;37;16;NNE;18;50%;58%;3 Rockport;Winds subsiding;37;24;N;19;41%;45%;1 Rocksprings;Very cold;26;10;NE;11;55%;3%;5 San Angelo;Frigid with some sun;17;4;E;8;59%;7%;3 San Antonio;Some morning snow;28;8;NNE;15;50%;62%;3 San Antonio Stinson;Some morning snow;27;9;NNE;15;54%;62%;3 San Marcos;Some morning snow;26;5;N;15;50%;62%;1 Seminole;Frigid with sunshine;19;8;SSE;6;75%;9%;3 Sherman-Denison;Bitterly cold;12;1;NNW;13;67%;49%;1 Snyder;Very cold;14;0;SE;7;66%;7%;3 Sonora;Some sun, very cold;23;7;E;10;66%;6%;3 Stephenville;A few a.m. flurries;13;-1;NNW;14;66%;58%;1 Sulphur Springs;Frigid, morning snow;16;2;NW;12;66%;78%;1 Sweetwater;Bitterly cold;14;0;SSE;8;78%;5%;3 Temple;Frigid, morning snow;16;1;NNW;16;61%;68%;1 Terrell;Frigid, morning snow;16;1;NNW;13;61%;77%;1 Tyler;Frigid, morning snow;19;5;NNW;11;57%;80%;1 Uvalde;Some morning snow;35;14;E;7;50%;54%;5 Vernon;Some sun, very cold;12;-4;E;10;70%;11%;3 Victoria;Snow and Weslaco;Breezy in the a.m.;41;26;N;15;42%;21%;5 Wharton;A.M. icy mix, breezy;26;11;NNW;17;57%;67%;1 Wichita Falls;Frigid;10;-4;NNW;10;68%;50%;2 Wink;Very cold;22;14;SE;5;56%;6%;3 Zapata;Turning sunny;44;24;NNE;11;36%;9%;5