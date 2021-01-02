TX Forecast for Sunday, January 3, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Plenty of sun;56;34;SSW;10;55%;0%;3 Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sunshine;55;33;SSW;9;47%;0%;3 Alice;Mostly sunny, nice;73;42;S;8;46%;2%;4 Alpine;Plenty of sunshine;57;38;WSW;12;33%;0%;4 Amarillo;Mostly sunny;56;29;SSE;7;38%;3%;3 Angleton;Mostly sunny;67;46;SW;6;59%;3%;4 Arlington;Mostly sunny;60;35;NW;8;50%;7%;3 Austin;Plenty of sunshine;68;39;W;6;42%;2%;3 Austin Bergstrom;Plenty of sunshine;69;36;WSW;10;47%;2%;3 Bay;Plenty of sunshine;66;44;SW;5;65%;2%;4 Beaumont;Sunshine;65;47;S;6;57%;6%;3 Beeville;Sunny and beautiful;71;43;S;7;48%;2%;4 Borger;Mostly sunny;58;32;SSE;5;36%;2%;3 Bowie;Mostly sunny;50;30;W;5;63%;8%;3 Breckenridge;Plenty of sunshine;56;31;SW;5;57%;4%;3 Brenham;Plenty of sun;68;42;SSW;8;54%;2%;3 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;52;30;W;6;62%;8%;3 Brownsville;Sunshine, pleasant;72;51;SSE;6;59%;1%;4 Brownwood;Plenty of sun;61;28;W;9;54%;4%;3 Burnet;Plenty of sunshine;67;38;WSW;8;43%;3%;3 Canadian;Mostly sunny;57;26;S;5;48%;2%;3 Castroville;Plenty of sunshine;69;38;WSW;8;48%;0%;4 Childress;Plenty of sun;57;30;SSW;8;56%;2%;3 Cleburne;Mostly sunny;61;38;NW;9;57%;6%;3 College Station;Plenty of sun;66;39;SW;11;49%;5%;3 Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;61;36;W;10;50%;4%;3 Conroe;Sunshine;66;40;SSW;7;56%;4%;3 Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;71;43;S;9;55%;2%;4 Corsicana;Plenty of sunshine;63;41;W;11;50%;6%;3 Cotulla;Sunny and nice;73;39;SSW;7;44%;0%;4 Dalhart;Plenty of sunshine;56;29;WSW;9;38%;2%;3 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;61;35;WNW;8;51%;7%;3 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;61;37;WNW;10;47%;6%;3 Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;60;34;WNW;10;54%;7%;3 Decatur;Mostly sunny;52;35;NW;7;58%;8%;3 Del Rio;Plenty of sunshine;69;39;N;4;47%;0%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Plenty of sunshine;67;36;N;6;44%;0%;4 Denton;Mostly sunny;56;31;NW;8;60%;7%;3 Dryden;Breezy in the a.m.;64;38;W;11;43%;1%;4 Dumas;Mostly sunny;54;29;S;7;40%;2%;3 Edinburg;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;47;SSE;6;53%;2%;4 El Paso;Mostly sunny;59;31;W;7;31%;0%;3 Ellington;Plenty of sunshine;66;45;SSW;8;58%;3%;3 Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;72;45;SSE;6;45%;2%;4 Fort Hood;Plenty of sunshine;66;34;W;11;43%;3%;3 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;58;36;NW;8;52%;7%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;58;34;WNW;10;53%;7%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;60;36;WNW;10;52%;7%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;61;32;WNW;9;52%;6%;3 Fredericksburg;Plenty of sunshine;65;35;WSW;9;47%;2%;3 Gainesville;Mostly sunny;53;30;NW;7;65%;7%;3 Galveston;Brilliant sunshine;63;54;SSW;8;60%;4%;3 Gatesville;Plenty of sunshine;66;34;WNW;9;49%;3%;3 Georgetown;Plenty of sunshine;68;38;WSW;9;46%;3%;3 Giddings;Plenty of sunshine;68;41;SSW;8;51%;2%;3 Gilmer;Mostly sunny;61;37;SW;6;56%;10%;3 Graham;Plenty of sunshine;52;28;WSW;5;68%;7%;3 Granbury;Mostly sunny;61;33;NW;7;53%;5%;3 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;60;35;NW;8;50%;7%;3 Greenville;Mostly sunny;62;34;WNW;8;51%;4%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;53;38;W;24;31%;0%;3 Hamilton;Plenty of sunshine;64;36;WNW;10;48%;4%;3 Harlingen;Sunshine and nice;73;47;SSE;7;59%;1%;4 Hearne;Plenty of sunshine;66;39;SSW;8;56%;7%;3 Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;71;44;S;7;44%;2%;4 Henderson;Sunshine;63;37;SSW;8;53%;10%;3 Hereford;Plenty of sunshine;58;27;WSW;6;35%;3%;3 Hillsboro;Plenty of sunshine;63;36;NW;9;55%;5%;3 Hondo;Plenty of sun;69;35;NW;8;43%;0%;4 Houston;Plenty of sunshine;65;47;S;6;54%;3%;3 Houston (Hobby Airport);Plenty of sunshine;67;46;SSW;8;55%;3%;3 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Plenty of sunshine;65;49;SSW;9;52%;3%;3 Houston / Southwest Airport;Plenty of sunshine;66;44;SSW;4;60%;3%;3 Houston Clover;Plenty of sunshine;66;45;SSW;6;56%;3%;3 Houston Hooks;Plenty of sunshine;65;40;SSW;7;59%;3%;3 Houston Hull;Sunny;67;43;SSW;8;57%;3%;3 Houston Intercontinental;Plenty of sunshine;66;43;SSW;7;56%;3%;3 Huntsville;Sunny;66;44;SSW;8;48%;7%;3 Ingleside;Mostly sunny;70;49;SSW;7;57%;2%;4 Jacksonville;Plenty of sunshine;61;42;SSW;8;52%;9%;3 Jasper;Sunshine;64;42;S;6;59%;0%;3 Junction;Plenty of sunshine;64;28;WSW;9;44%;2%;3 Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sun;68;34;WNW;8;45%;0%;4 Kerrville;Plenty of sunshine;67;33;WSW;9;51%;1%;3 Killeen;Plenty of sunshine;66;34;W;11;43%;3%;3 Killeen/Ft Hood;Plenty of sunshine;65;34;W;11;46%;3%;3 Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;43;S;8;49%;2%;4 La Grange;Plenty of sunshine;70;43;SSW;7;55%;1%;3 Lago Vista;Plenty of sun;67;39;W;9;45%;2%;3 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;61;36;NW;9;52%;6%;3 Laredo;Sunny and delightful;72;43;SSE;6;47%;0%;4 Llano;Plenty of sunshine;68;31;WSW;8;48%;3%;3 Longview;Abundant sunshine;62;36;SSW;8;54%;9%;3 Lubbock;Plenty of sunshine;60;29;SW;7;32%;2%;3 Lufkin;Sunny;64;37;SSW;8;55%;4%;3 Mcallen;Mostly sunny;73;47;SSE;6;52%;3%;4 Mcgregor;Breezy in the a.m.;65;32;W;11;52%;4%;3 Mckinney;Mostly sunny;59;31;WNW;9;56%;5%;3 Mesquite;Mostly sunny;61;35;NW;8;54%;5%;3 Midland;Plenty of sunshine;60;36;SW;10;37%;0%;3 Midland Airpark;Plenty of sunshine;60;36;SW;10;37%;0%;3 Midlothian;Mostly sunny;60;35;WNW;9;58%;6%;3 Mineola;Mostly sunny;62;37;SW;8;52%;10%;3 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;56;29;NW;8;61%;8%;3 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;62;36;WSW;7;52%;9%;3 Nacogdoches;Plenty of sunshine;63;37;S;8;54%;5%;3 New Braunfels;Plenty of sun;69;38;WSW;9;46%;1%;3 Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;62;36;SW;9;33%;0%;3 Orange;Sunshine;63;46;S;5;60%;6%;3 Palacios;Plenty of sun;65;47;SSW;8;67%;2%;4 Palestine;Plenty of sunshine;63;38;SSW;7;53%;10%;3 Pampa;Sunny;54;31;S;7;42%;2%;3 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;55;28;SW;6;46%;2%;3 Paris;Mostly sunny;59;34;W;7;59%;8%;3 Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;66;35;WSW;9;32%;0%;3 Perryton;Mostly sunny;55;28;S;6;49%;2%;3 Plainview;Sunshine;57;28;SW;6;39%;3%;3 Pleasanton;Plenty of sunshine;69;39;SSW;6;46%;0%;4 Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;66;54;S;7;60%;2%;4 Port Isabel;Mostly sunny, nice;70;53;S;7;62%;1%;4 Port Lavaca;Plenty of sunshine;68;45;SSW;7;59%;2%;4 Randolph AFB;Plenty of sunshine;68;35;W;10;43%;1%;4 Robstown;Mostly sunny;73;44;S;8;52%;2%;4 Rockport;Mostly sunny;69;50;S;6;54%;2%;4 Rocksprings;Plenty of sunshine;62;44;SSW;9;48%;0%;4 San Angelo;Breezy in the a.m.;59;29;SW;11;52%;1%;3 San Antonio;Plenty of sun;68;37;WSW;8;50%;0%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sun;67;34;W;7;48%;0%;4 San Marcos;Plenty of sunshine;68;37;WSW;9;47%;2%;3 Seminole;Sunshine;63;34;WSW;9;28%;2%;3 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;56;33;WNW;7;57%;4%;3 Snyder;Sunny and milder;56;31;SSW;6;53%;0%;3 Sonora;Plenty of sunshine;60;26;SSW;8;56%;0%;3 Stephenville;Mostly sunny;60;31;W;9;52%;4%;3 Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;61;37;W;9;51%;10%;3 Sweetwater;Sunny and milder;56;37;SSW;9;52%;0%;3 Temple;Sunny and breezy;64;33;W;13;54%;3%;3 Terrell;Mostly sunny;60;34;NW;10;57%;5%;3 Tyler;Abundant sunshine;62;38;SSW;10;51%;11%;3 Uvalde;Plenty of sunshine;66;38;SSW;5;51%;0%;4 Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;54;30;SSW;6;62%;0%;3 Victoria;Plenty of sun;70;43;SSW;8;57%;2%;4 Waco;Plenty of sunshine;65;32;WNW;11;50%;4%;3 Weslaco;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;49;SSE;5;55%;1%;4 Wharton;Plenty of sun;66;44;S;8;58%;3%;3 Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;48;30;WSW;5;68%;6%;3 Wink;Plenty of sun;62;28;WSW;8;34%;0%;3 Zapata;Mostly sunny, nice;74;44;SE;6;47%;2%;4 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather