TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, November 21, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Rather cloudy;74;55;SSE;8;63%;11%;2
Abilene Dyess;Rather cloudy;73;53;S;7;56%;9%;2
Alice;Partly sunny;83;62;ESE;8;68%;33%;4
Alpine;Mostly sunny, warm;71;49;SSE;6;51%;0%;4
Amarillo;Partly sunny;58;40;SSE;7;70%;69%;2
Angleton;A morning shower;78;59;ESE;10;73%;44%;2
Arlington;A shower in places;79;57;SSE;7;61%;54%;2
Austin;Dense fog;81;64;SSE;3;63%;58%;2
Austin Bergstrom;Dense fog will lift;83;62;SSE;6;67%;55%;2
Bay;A shower in spots;79;60;E;8;75%;47%;2
Beaumont;Lots of sun, warm;78;58;E;7;72%;8%;4
Beeville;Partial sunshine;81;62;ESE;7;67%;48%;3
Borger;Some sunshine;59;42;SSE;5;61%;85%;2
Bowie;Periods of sun, mild;73;52;S;5;68%;53%;2
Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;74;53;SSE;5;65%;44%;2
Brenham;Partly sunny;80;60;SSE;7;69%;26%;2
Bridgeport;A shower in spots;76;52;S;5;65%;64%;2
Brownsville;Partly sunny;85;64;E;7;68%;8%;4
Brownwood;A shower in places;76;50;SSE;7;67%;64%;2
Burnet;Dense fog will lift;76;60;SSE;6;64%;76%;2
Canadian;A shower;56;39;E;5;73%;98%;1
Castroville;Dense fog will lift;81;61;ESE;6;60%;68%;2
Childress;Partly sunny;64;47;ENE;5;69%;27%;2
Cleburne;A shower in spots;78;58;SSE;7;70%;54%;2
College Station;Partly sunny;80;61;SSE;6;66%;27%;2
Comanche;Partly sunny;75;54;SSE;6;67%;46%;1
Conroe;Partly sunny;78;56;SE;6;73%;16%;2
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;80;63;ESE;11;77%;55%;4
Corsicana;A shower in places;78;60;SSE;7;64%;45%;2
Cotulla;Periods of sun;84;65;ESE;8;62%;27%;4
Dalhart;Cooler;56;40;ENE;8;71%;81%;2
Dallas Love;Rain and drizzle;77;59;SSE;6;67%;63%;2
Dallas Redbird;Rain and drizzle;77;60;SSE;8;66%;64%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;A shower or two;77;58;SSE;8;70%;66%;2
Decatur;Mostly cloudy, mild;75;54;S;6;65%;55%;2
Del Rio;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;62;SE;11;65%;27%;1
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;80;62;ESE;11;67%;27%;1
Denton;A stray shower;77;55;S;7;67%;66%;1
Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;75;56;ESE;10;67%;0%;4
Dumas;Some sun, a shower;55;37;SE;5;69%;90%;2
Edinburg;Partly sunny;86;60;ESE;6;58%;9%;4
El Paso;Mostly sunny;80;51;ESE;7;31%;0%;4
Ellington;Partly sunny;76;60;SE;9;73%;20%;3
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;83;58;ESE;6;63%;14%;4
Fort Hood;A shower in places;77;61;S;6;68%;52%;2
Fort Worth;A shower in spots;78;57;SSE;7;60%;55%;2
Fort Worth Alliance;Some sun, a shower;77;60;S;9;65%;64%;2
Fort Worth Nas;A shower in spots;78;62;S;8;64%;55%;2
Fort Worth Spinks;A shower in spots;77;59;SSE;6;67%;54%;2
Fredericksburg;Dense fog will lift;75;55;SSE;6;68%;66%;2
Gainesville;Rather cloudy, mild;74;55;S;6;71%;61%;1
Galveston;A morning shower;77;67;ESE;13;70%;42%;3
Gatesville;A shower in spots;77;57;SSE;6;65%;54%;2
Georgetown;Dense fog will lift;77;61;SSE;6;64%;53%;2
Giddings;A shower in places;80;60;SE;5;67%;55%;2
Gilmer;A shower in spots;75;56;SSE;5;74%;51%;2
Graham;Partly sunny;75;51;SE;5;65%;47%;2
Granbury;A stray shower;79;59;SSE;6;61%;64%;1
Grand Prairie;A stray shower;79;56;SSE;7;61%;54%;2
Greenville;A stray shower;76;55;SSE;6;66%;62%;2
Guadalupe Pass;Sunshine and windy;66;51;NE;20;50%;0%;4
Hamilton;A stray shower;77;57;SSE;6;63%;64%;2
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;85;61;ESE;10;67%;27%;4
Hearne;Partly sunny;80;57;SSE;5;67%;30%;2
Hebbronville;Sun and some clouds;82;61;ESE;6;57%;7%;4
Henderson;Warm with some sun;74;55;SSE;5;77%;32%;3
Hereford;Mostly sunny;64;41;S;7;63%;23%;3
Hillsboro;A stray shower;79;58;SSE;7;63%;51%;3
Hondo;Dense fog will lift;80;61;ESE;8;62%;67%;2
Houston;Clouds and sun, nice;77;60;ESE;8;75%;18%;2
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partial sunshine;78;62;SE;9;65%;20%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;77;63;SE;10;67%;21%;2
Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower in places;78;57;SE;6;72%;44%;3
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;77;59;SE;8;67%;21%;3
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny, warm;79;58;SSE;5;65%;17%;2
Houston Hull;A shower in spots;78;60;SE;9;69%;44%;2
Houston Intercontinental;Periods of sun, nice;79;59;SSE;8;66%;17%;2
Huntsville;Some sun;79;59;SSE;4;67%;18%;3
Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;80;69;ESE;10;92%;57%;3
Jacksonville;Partly sunny, warm;75;57;SSE;5;70%;41%;2
Jasper;Partly sunny, warm;76;54;SE;5;74%;6%;4
Junction;Clouds and sun;76;56;SSE;7;65%;13%;1
Kellyusa Airport;Dense fog will lift;80;62;SE;6;64%;75%;2
Kerrville;Dense fog will lift;77;55;SSE;6;66%;70%;2
Killeen;A shower in places;77;61;S;6;68%;52%;2
Killeen/Ft Hood;A morning shower;77;60;S;7;71%;50%;2
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;84;62;ESE;9;66%;44%;4
La Grange;A shower in spots;82;61;SE;6;66%;60%;2
Lago Vista;Dense fog will lift;76;63;SSE;5;71%;64%;2
Lancaster;Rain and drizzle;77;56;SSE;6;67%;64%;3
Laredo;A shower in places;84;62;ESE;6;58%;42%;4
Llano;A shower in places;78;55;SE;6;68%;68%;2
Longview;Warm with some sun;75;55;SSE;5;77%;36%;3
Lubbock;Cooler;65;48;SSE;8;71%;7%;2
Lufkin;Becoming cloudy;78;55;SSE;5;63%;15%;4
Mcallen;Partly sunny;87;65;ESE;7;57%;9%;4
Mcgregor;A stray shower;77;58;S;7;68%;49%;3
Mckinney;A stray shower;75;56;S;7;71%;55%;2
Mesquite;A shower in the a.m.;77;57;SSE;7;65%;64%;3
Midland;Not as warm;68;51;SSE;10;69%;2%;2
Midland Airpark;Not as warm;68;51;SSE;10;69%;2%;2
Midlothian;A stray shower;77;58;SSE;5;74%;53%;3
Mineola;Some sun, a shower;74;57;SSE;5;74%;52%;3
Mineral Wells;A shower in spots;76;54;SSE;7;69%;64%;2
Mount Pleasant;A shower in places;75;58;S;5;71%;54%;2
Nacogdoches;Warm with some sun;75;53;SE;5;75%;20%;3
New Braunfels;Dense fog will lift;80;60;SE;7;66%;76%;2
Odessa;Not as warm;69;50;SSE;11;71%;2%;2
Orange;Sunshine, pleasant;78;56;E;6;70%;5%;4
Palacios;A shower in places;78;61;E;13;80%;49%;2
Palestine;A shower in places;76;58;SSE;5;69%;55%;2
Pampa;Mostly cloudy;59;41;SSE;6;61%;92%;1
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, cooler;57;40;ENE;6;69%;91%;1
Paris;A quick shower;74;55;S;7;66%;55%;1
Pecos;Not as warm;71;46;SE;6;60%;0%;4
Perryton;Spotty showers;53;38;ENE;6;79%;91%;1
Plainview;Partly sunny;62;44;S;7;69%;27%;2
Pleasanton;Dense fog will lift;83;61;ESE;6;61%;74%;2
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;78;69;SE;8;78%;55%;3
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;83;66;ESE;8;70%;27%;4
Port Lavaca;A shower in places;79;62;ESE;11;75%;64%;2
Randolph AFB;Dense fog will lift;78;62;SE;7;65%;78%;2
Robstown;Partly sunny;80;64;ESE;9;72%;49%;4
Rockport;Periods of sun;80;68;ESE;8;75%;52%;3
Rocksprings;A passing shower;72;59;SE;9;72%;57%;3
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;70;55;SSE;8;70%;4%;1
San Antonio;Dense fog will lift;80;60;ESE;6;65%;75%;2
San Antonio Stinson;Dense fog will lift;79;63;SE;6;65%;75%;2
San Marcos;Dense fog;79;61;SE;7;63%;75%;2
Seminole;Not as warm;66;47;SE;8;71%;4%;2
Sherman-Denison;A brief shower;75;55;S;8;68%;72%;1
Snyder;Mostly cloudy;69;51;SSE;7;76%;5%;2
Sonora;Partly sunny;72;54;SSE;9;72%;4%;2
Stephenville;Partly sunny, warm;75;54;S;5;69%;47%;1
Sulphur Springs;A stray shower;75;59;S;6;70%;55%;3
Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;71;53;S;7;71%;5%;2
Temple;A morning shower;75;58;S;7;77%;53%;2
Terrell;A shower in spots;76;56;SSE;7;68%;49%;2
Tyler;A shower in spots;76;59;SSE;6;67%;50%;2
Uvalde;Clouds and sun;80;61;ESE;6;64%;30%;3
Vernon;Periods of sun;70;49;E;5;63%;60%;2
Victoria;Some sun, a shower;82;61;ESE;9;76%;67%;2
Waco;A morning shower;78;59;S;7;67%;55%;3
Weslaco;Partly sunny;84;61;ESE;6;56%;9%;4
Wharton;A shower in spots;78;60;ESE;9;79%;47%;2
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;70;50;ENE;7;67%;49%;2
Wink;Not as warm;72;51;SE;11;60%;1%;3
Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;86;63;ESE;5;57%;6%;4
