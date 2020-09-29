TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, October 1, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny and warmer;91;58;SSW;8;22%;4%;6
Abilene Dyess;Sunny and warmer;90;57;SSW;8;20%;4%;6
Alice;Sunny and pleasant;90;56;SSE;6;29%;0%;7
Alpine;Sunny and warmer;85;53;S;5;18%;0%;7
Amarillo;Sunny and warmer;89;51;SE;6;23%;4%;6
Angleton;Sunny and pleasant;84;57;S;5;45%;0%;7
Arlington;Plenty of sunshine;90;58;SSW;7;32%;5%;6
Austin;Plenty of sunshine;89;60;SSW;3;27%;3%;6
Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and delightful;90;57;S;6;32%;3%;7
Bay;Sunny and pleasant;83;58;SSE;4;44%;0%;7
Beaumont;Sunny and pleasant;85;57;SSW;5;49%;1%;6
Beeville;Plenty of sunshine;90;57;SSE;5;32%;0%;7
Borger;Sunny and warmer;91;54;ENE;5;24%;4%;5
Bowie;Sunny and warmer;88;57;SSE;5;32%;6%;6
Breckenridge;Sunny and warmer;93;56;SSW;6;31%;5%;6
Brenham;Sunny and pleasant;85;57;S;5;44%;0%;6
Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;90;58;S;5;30%;6%;6
Brownsville;Sunny and pleasant;86;60;ESE;5;45%;0%;8
Brownwood;Plenty of sun;90;52;S;7;32%;4%;6
Burnet;Plenty of sunshine;87;57;S;5;31%;4%;6
Canadian;Plenty of sun;90;51;ENE;5;29%;3%;5
Castroville;Plenty of sunshine;90;56;SSE;5;30%;2%;7
Childress;Sunshine;91;55;ESE;5;25%;6%;6
Cleburne;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;SSW;8;35%;5%;6
College Station;Sunny and pleasant;86;58;S;7;38%;0%;6
Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;SSW;7;31%;4%;6
Conroe;Sunny and pleasant;85;54;SSW;4;41%;0%;6
Corpus Christi;Sunny and nice;89;58;SSE;7;33%;0%;7
Corsicana;Sunny and pleasant;88;58;S;8;40%;5%;6
Cotulla;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;S;5;23%;2%;7
Dalhart;Plenty of sunshine;86;48;ENE;9;24%;4%;5
Dallas Love;Sunny and pleasant;90;63;S;6;28%;5%;6
Dallas Redbird;Sunny and pleasant;90;61;SSW;7;28%;5%;6
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny, nice and warm;89;60;SSW;8;31%;6%;6
Decatur;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;SSW;7;31%;6%;6
Del Rio;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;SE;5;26%;2%;7
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Plenty of sunshine;88;57;SE;5;26%;2%;7
Denton;Plenty of sunshine;90;56;SW;7;37%;6%;6
Dryden;Sunny and warm;89;56;ESE;6;21%;3%;7
Dumas;Sunny and warmer;86;48;ENE;7;27%;4%;5
Edinburg;Sunny and pleasant;88;57;SE;5;35%;0%;7
El Paso;Sunshine;88;58;SSE;5;20%;0%;6
Ellington;Sunny and nice;83;61;SSW;5;41%;0%;7
Falfurrias;Sunny and beautiful;87;56;SSE;5;33%;0%;7
Fort Hood;Sunny and warmer;88;60;SSW;7;27%;4%;6
Fort Worth;Plenty of sunshine;91;60;SSW;8;30%;6%;6
Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;SSW;8;30%;6%;6
Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and warmer;92;62;SSW;8;26%;6%;6
Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sun;90;58;S;7;31%;5%;6
Fredericksburg;Sunny and warmer;86;53;SSW;5;31%;3%;7
Gainesville;Plenty of sunshine;88;57;SSW;6;38%;6%;6
Galveston;Sunny and nice;83;70;SSW;7;43%;0%;7
Gatesville;Plenty of sunshine;88;57;SSW;6;33%;4%;6
Georgetown;Plenty of sunshine;89;58;S;6;31%;4%;6
Giddings;Sunny and nice;87;56;S;5;36%;0%;7
Gilmer;Sunny and pleasant;83;54;SSW;5;44%;7%;6
Graham;Plenty of sunshine;92;54;S;6;30%;6%;6
Granbury;Sunny and warmer;92;57;S;7;29%;5%;6
Grand Prairie;Plenty of sun;90;61;SSW;7;32%;5%;6
Greenville;Sunny and nice;88;58;SSW;7;36%;7%;6
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny, breezy, nice;82;60;SSE;14;17%;0%;7
Hamilton;Plenty of sunshine;89;58;SSW;7;30%;4%;6
Harlingen;Sunny and pleasant;87;58;SE;6;39%;0%;7
Hearne;Sunny and pleasant;87;55;S;5;43%;0%;6
Hebbronville;Sunny and nice;85;56;SE;5;28%;2%;7
Henderson;Sunny and beautiful;83;52;SSW;5;48%;7%;6
Hereford;Plenty of sunshine;90;51;SSE;6;26%;5%;6
Hillsboro;Sunny and pleasant;89;59;S;8;34%;5%;6
Hondo;Plenty of sun;90;55;SE;6;23%;2%;7
Houston;Sunny and pleasant;85;60;SSW;5;41%;0%;7
Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny and pleasant;86;61;SSW;6;38%;0%;7
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny and delightful;83;62;S;7;39%;0%;7
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny and pleasant;83;57;S;2;47%;0%;7
Houston Clover;Sunny and nice;85;60;SSW;4;39%;0%;7
Houston Hooks;Sunny and nice;84;55;S;4;43%;0%;6
Houston Hull;Sunny and pleasant;85;58;S;6;44%;0%;7
Houston Intercontinental;Sunny and pleasant;86;59;S;6;42%;0%;7
Huntsville;Sunny and nice;86;58;S;4;40%;0%;6
Ingleside;Sunny and pleasant;86;65;SSE;6;37%;0%;7
Jacksonville;Sunny and delightful;82;57;SSW;5;40%;6%;6
Jasper;Sunny and pleasant;84;54;SSW;4;46%;2%;6
Junction;Sunny and warmer;90;53;SW;4;26%;3%;7
Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sun;89;57;S;5;25%;2%;7
Kerrville;Plenty of sunshine;89;53;SSW;5;30%;2%;7
Killeen;Sunny and warmer;88;60;SSW;7;27%;4%;6
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and pleasant;88;58;SSW;7;29%;4%;6
Kingsville Nas;Sunny and nice;90;57;SSE;6;31%;0%;7
La Grange;Sunny and beautiful;88;54;S;5;45%;0%;7
Lago Vista;Sunny and pleasant;86;57;S;4;29%;3%;7
Lancaster;Sunny and warm;89;59;SSW;7;34%;5%;6
Laredo;Sunny and pleasant;89;60;SSE;6;25%;2%;7
Llano;Plenty of sunshine;90;52;SSW;5;33%;3%;6
Longview;Sunny and delightful;84;54;SSW;6;46%;7%;6
Lubbock;Plenty of sunshine;91;53;S;6;25%;5%;6
Lufkin;Sunny and pleasant;84;55;SW;4;43%;1%;6
Mcallen;Sunny and delightful;89;60;SE;5;31%;0%;7
Mcgregor;Sunny and warmer;89;58;SSW;8;33%;4%;6
Mckinney;Plenty of sunshine;87;58;SSW;8;36%;6%;6
Mesquite;Sunny and nice;88;59;S;7;35%;5%;6
Midland;Plenty of sunshine;89;58;S;7;16%;3%;6
Midland Airpark;Plenty of sunshine;89;58;S;7;16%;3%;6
Midlothian;Sunny and warmer;88;59;SSW;6;34%;5%;6
Mineola;Sunny and beautiful;83;54;SSW;6;45%;7%;6
Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;91;60;SSE;6;30%;6%;6
Mount Pleasant;Sunny and pleasant;84;57;SSW;6;49%;7%;6
Nacogdoches;Sunny and pleasant;83;54;SSW;5;46%;4%;6
New Braunfels;Plenty of sun;90;58;SSW;6;30%;3%;7
Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;88;56;SSE;7;21%;2%;6
Orange;Sunny and pleasant;84;57;SW;4;50%;1%;6
Palacios;Sunny and nice;83;61;SSE;8;45%;0%;7
Palestine;Sunny and pleasant;83;55;S;5;48%;5%;6
Pampa;Sunny and warmer;90;53;ESE;6;23%;3%;5
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Plenty of sun;90;49;ENE;6;23%;3%;5
Paris;Sunny and pleasant;84;58;SSW;6;45%;7%;6
Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;91;53;ESE;5;25%;2%;6
Perryton;Sunny and warmer;87;50;E;6;29%;2%;5
Plainview;Sunny and warmer;88;51;SSE;6;27%;5%;6
Pleasanton;Plenty of sunshine;89;54;SSE;5;33%;2%;7
Port Aransas;Sunny and pleasant;84;70;SSE;7;41%;0%;7
Port Isabel;Sunny and beautiful;84;67;ESE;6;43%;0%;7
Port Lavaca;Sunny and nice;87;59;S;5;44%;0%;7
Randolph AFB;Sunny and pleasant;87;59;S;6;26%;2%;7
Robstown;Sunny and nice;90;57;SSE;6;30%;0%;7
Rockport;Sunny and delightful;86;67;SSE;6;39%;0%;7
Rocksprings;Plenty of sunshine;84;55;S;6;30%;2%;7
San Angelo;Sunny and warmer;90;53;SSW;8;23%;3%;6
San Antonio;Plenty of sun;89;57;S;6;32%;2%;7
San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sunshine;89;57;SSE;5;26%;2%;7
San Marcos;Plenty of sunshine;90;57;SSW;7;32%;3%;7
Seminole;Sunny and warmer;89;51;S;5;25%;4%;6
Sherman-Denison;Sunny and pleasant;86;60;SSW;7;37%;5%;6
Snyder;Sunny and warm;89;55;S;7;27%;5%;6
Sonora;Plenty of sunshine;87;52;S;7;30%;2%;7
Stephenville;Plenty of sun;89;60;SSW;6;27%;5%;6
Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sunshine;85;56;SSW;7;37%;7%;6
Sweetwater;Plenty of sunshine;89;59;SSW;9;26%;4%;6
Temple;Sunny and pleasant;87;57;S;8;35%;4%;6
Terrell;Sunny, nice and warm;87;56;SSW;7;42%;6%;6
Tyler;Sunny and pleasant;84;57;SSW;6;42%;6%;6
Uvalde;Plenty of sunshine;88;54;SE;4;32%;2%;7
Vernon;Sunny and warmer;91;59;ESE;5;28%;5%;6
Victoria;Sunny and pleasant;88;56;S;5;43%;0%;7
Waco;Sunny and nice;90;58;S;7;33%;4%;6
Weslaco;Sunny and nice;88;57;SE;5;36%;0%;7
Wharton;Sunny and pleasant;85;55;S;5;49%;0%;7
Wichita Falls;Plenty of sun;90;59;NE;6;30%;4%;6
Wink;Sunny and warmer;90;53;SE;6;18%;2%;6
Zapata;Sunny and nice;89;58;SE;5;32%;1%;7
_____
