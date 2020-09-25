TX Forecast for Sunday, September 27, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunny and very warm;94;70;SSE;12;44%;0%;6

Abilene Dyess;Sunny and very warm;93;69;S;12;40%;1%;6

Alice;Partly sunny, warm;95;74;SSE;9;63%;27%;7

Alpine;Sunny and hot;95;68;S;7;23%;0%;7

Amarillo;Sizzling sunshine;97;61;S;12;25%;7%;6

Angleton;Mostly sunny;86;69;SSE;4;71%;30%;7

Arlington;Sunny and warm;87;70;SSE;9;62%;0%;6

Austin;Plenty of sun;90;74;SSE;4;62%;25%;7

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, humid;91;73;SSE;8;70%;0%;7

Bay;Mostly sunny;85;70;SE;3;71%;27%;7

Beaumont;Sun and some clouds;85;68;SSE;5;72%;29%;7

Beeville;Partly sunny;92;75;SE;8;62%;27%;7

Borger;Sunshine and hot;100;62;S;11;23%;8%;6

Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;88;66;SSE;8;64%;0%;6

Breckenridge;Warm with sunshine;95;71;SSE;8;46%;0%;6

Brenham;Mostly sunny, nice;86;70;SSE;5;69%;1%;7

Bridgeport;Plenty of sun;89;67;SSE;7;61%;0%;6

Brownsville;Partly sunny;91;76;SSE;9;69%;27%;8

Brownwood;Sunny and very warm;92;69;SSE;9;51%;0%;7

Burnet;Plenty of sun;88;71;SSE;7;62%;0%;7

Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;98;60;S;14;29%;8%;6

Castroville;Mostly sunny, warm;93;72;SE;7;63%;0%;7

Childress;Sunshine and warm;95;66;SSE;12;34%;5%;6

Cleburne;Plenty of sunshine;87;69;SSE;9;68%;0%;6

College Station;Mostly sunny, humid;86;69;SE;6;71%;1%;7

Comanche;Sunny and very warm;91;70;S;9;52%;1%;7

Conroe;Mostly sunny;86;67;S;4;67%;3%;7

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;90;76;SSE;10;69%;27%;7

Corsicana;Sunshine;86;68;SSE;9;67%;0%;6

Cotulla;Sunshine and warm;97;73;SE;8;58%;0%;7

Dalhart;Sunshine and hot;95;57;SSE;8;25%;8%;6

Dallas Love;Plenty of sunshine;87;70;SSE;8;64%;0%;6

Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sunshine;86;69;SSE;8;65%;0%;6

Dallas/Ft Worth;Plenty of sunshine;87;70;SSE;10;67%;0%;6

Decatur;Sunny and warm;89;68;S;8;57%;0%;6

Del Rio;Warm with sunshine;95;72;SE;12;61%;26%;7

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunshine and warm;93;70;SE;12;66%;26%;7

Denton;Plenty of sunshine;88;69;SSE;10;63%;0%;6

Dryden;Sunny and hot;95;66;ESE;7;56%;4%;7

Dumas;Sunny and very warm;95;59;S;8;28%;7%;6

Edinburg;Partly sunny;95;76;SSE;9;59%;5%;8

El Paso;Blazing sunshine;99;67;WNW;8;20%;0%;7

Ellington;Mostly sunny;85;70;S;4;70%;10%;7

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;93;72;SSE;7;62%;27%;8

Fort Hood;Sunny;88;70;SSE;9;65%;0%;7

Fort Worth;Plenty of sunshine;88;70;SSE;9;57%;0%;6

Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;88;70;SSE;10;63%;0%;6

Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;91;72;SSE;10;59%;0%;6

Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sunshine;85;69;SSE;8;68%;0%;6

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;87;69;SSE;7;62%;2%;7

Gainesville;Plenty of sun;87;66;SSE;8;69%;0%;6

Galveston;Mostly sunny;85;77;S;6;69%;31%;7

Gatesville;Plenty of sun;88;71;SSE;7;61%;0%;7

Georgetown;Sunny;89;73;SSE;7;62%;0%;7

Giddings;Mostly sunny;87;71;SSE;5;65%;2%;7

Gilmer;Plenty of sunshine;83;64;SSE;5;73%;1%;6

Graham;Sunny and very warm;93;69;SSE;7;50%;0%;6

Granbury;Sunny and very warm;91;71;SSE;8;55%;0%;6

Grand Prairie;Plenty of sunshine;87;70;SSE;9;63%;0%;6

Greenville;Plenty of sun;87;68;SSE;8;59%;0%;6

Guadalupe Pass;Warm with sunshine;92;68;W;14;18%;0%;7

Hamilton;Plenty of sun;89;69;SSE;8;59%;0%;7

Harlingen;Partly sunny;92;74;SSE;11;69%;27%;8

Hearne;Mostly sunny, humid;86;68;SSE;6;72%;0%;7

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;92;72;SE;8;60%;0%;8

Henderson;Mostly sunny;83;63;S;5;73%;1%;6

Hereford;Sunshine and hot;98;61;WSW;9;25%;6%;6

Hillsboro;Plenty of sun;87;70;SSE;9;62%;0%;6

Hondo;Mostly sunny, warm;93;70;SE;8;63%;25%;7

Houston;Mostly sunny;85;69;S;4;69%;8%;7

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;87;70;SSE;5;65%;8%;7

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Nice with sunshine;84;69;SSE;5;68%;7%;7

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunshine, pleasant;85;67;SSE;0;74%;8%;7

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;87;69;SSE;3;63%;9%;7

Houston Hooks;Nice with sunshine;86;67;SSE;2;67%;4%;7

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;86;70;SSE;3;71%;5%;7

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;87;69;SSE;4;68%;6%;7

Huntsville;Mostly sunny;86;69;SSE;4;68%;2%;7

Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;89;78;SSE;9;75%;27%;7

Jacksonville;Sunshine;83;65;S;5;73%;1%;6

Jasper;Partly sunny;84;66;SSE;4;72%;27%;4

Junction;Sunny and very warm;91;70;SSE;8;60%;0%;7

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;91;72;SSE;6;66%;25%;7

Kerrville;Mostly sunny;89;69;SSE;8;63%;25%;7

Killeen;Sunny;88;70;SSE;9;65%;0%;7

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and humid;88;71;SSE;8;68%;0%;7

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;94;75;SSE;10;64%;26%;8

La Grange;Mostly sunny;88;72;SSE;5;68%;1%;7

Lago Vista;Sunny and humid;87;70;SSE;6;70%;0%;7

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;86;68;SSE;8;66%;0%;6

Laredo;Sunny and very warm;96;74;SSE;10;53%;0%;8

Llano;Plenty of sunshine;91;70;SSE;6;58%;2%;7

Longview;Mostly sunny;84;65;SSE;6;70%;1%;6

Lubbock;Scorching sunshine;97;64;SSW;12;32%;5%;6

Lufkin;Humid with sunshine;85;65;SSE;4;65%;4%;7

Mcallen;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;SE;11;58%;5%;8

Mcgregor;Sunny and humid;87;70;SSE;9;70%;0%;7

Mckinney;Plenty of sunshine;86;68;SSE;10;66%;0%;6

Mesquite;Plenty of sunshine;86;68;SSE;8;64%;0%;6

Midland;Sunshine and warm;96;67;S;11;37%;5%;7

Midland Airpark;Sunshine and warm;96;67;S;11;37%;5%;7

Midlothian;Plenty of sun;84;67;SSE;7;75%;0%;6

Mineola;Plenty of sunshine;83;65;SSE;5;72%;0%;6

Mineral Wells;Sunny and very warm;91;68;SSE;9;59%;0%;6

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;85;65;SSE;5;69%;1%;6

Nacogdoches;Sunshine and nice;84;63;S;5;70%;25%;6

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny, warm;91;74;SSE;8;61%;25%;7

Odessa;Sunshine and hot;96;67;S;10;32%;5%;7

Orange;An afternoon shower;85;69;SSE;5;70%;45%;6

Palacios;Sunny;85;76;SSE;7;73%;42%;7

Palestine;Brilliant sunshine;83;66;SSE;5;73%;0%;7

Pampa;Hot with sunshine;97;60;S;14;23%;8%;6

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, warm;99;58;S;13;23%;8%;6

Paris;Sunny and beautiful;83;63;SSE;8;64%;1%;6

Pecos;Sunshine and hot;100;68;SSE;5;27%;4%;7

Perryton;Mostly sunny and hot;97;59;S;10;28%;9%;6

Plainview;Sunny and very warm;95;58;S;11;27%;6%;6

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;93;73;SE;6;62%;0%;7

Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;86;80;SSE;9;71%;55%;7

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;88;78;SSE;10;69%;28%;8

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;88;76;SSE;6;62%;27%;7

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;90;72;SSE;7;66%;25%;7

Robstown;Partly sunny;93;75;SSE;9;66%;27%;7

Rockport;Partly sunny;88;80;SSE;8;65%;55%;7

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, warm;86;68;SSE;9;61%;1%;7

San Angelo;Sunny and very warm;93;69;S;12;47%;2%;7

San Antonio;Partly sunny;92;73;SSE;7;66%;25%;7

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;91;72;SSE;6;66%;25%;7

San Marcos;Mostly sunny;90;73;SSE;8;65%;25%;6

Seminole;Sunshine and hot;97;63;SSW;7;30%;5%;7

Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sun;85;67;SSE;9;70%;0%;6

Snyder;Sunny and very warm;94;66;S;10;41%;3%;6

Sonora;Sunny;89;68;S;10;52%;2%;7

Stephenville;Sunny and warm;88;69;SSE;7;59%;0%;6

Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sunshine;85;65;S;7;64%;0%;6

Sweetwater;Sunny and very warm;93;69;S;12;36%;2%;7

Temple;Sunny and humid;87;70;SSE;9;73%;0%;7

Terrell;Plenty of sun;86;67;SSE;8;70%;0%;6

Tyler;Sunny;84;65;SSE;6;69%;1%;6

Uvalde;Mostly sunny;93;70;SE;7;68%;0%;7

Vernon;Sunshine and warm;96;70;SSE;10;39%;2%;6

Victoria;Mostly sunny;90;74;SSE;6;69%;27%;7

Waco;Sunny and humid;88;71;SSE;9;66%;0%;7

Weslaco;Partly sunny;94;76;SSE;9;58%;6%;8

Wharton;Sunshine and nice;86;69;SSE;4;71%;6%;7

Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;92;69;SSE;10;55%;1%;6

Wink;Hot with sunshine;99;63;SE;7;32%;5%;7

Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;SE;8;57%;2%;8

