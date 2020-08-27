TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, August 29, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;105;79;SSE;10;42%;4%;9
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;105;79;SSE;9;34%;3%;9
Alice;Mostly sunny and hot;100;78;SSE;14;62%;14%;10
Alpine;Sunshine and hot;98;68;SSE;6;27%;0%;10
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;103;70;SSE;9;24%;17%;9
Angleton;A t-storm around;92;78;S;12;73%;47%;9
Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;103;81;S;8;52%;5%;9
Austin;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;S;6;51%;13%;10
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;S;9;56%;14%;10
Bay;Sunshine, a shower;91;78;S;11;75%;59%;10
Beaumont;A thunderstorm;90;78;S;8;78%;66%;5
Beeville;Sunshine and warm;100;80;SSE;8;58%;14%;10
Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;106;72;ESE;7;25%;13%;9
Bowie;Mostly sunny;101;75;SSE;5;52%;4%;9
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;107;79;S;8;39%;4%;9
Brenham;A strong t-storm;98;78;S;8;62%;47%;10
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, hotter;103;75;SSE;5;47%;4%;9
Brownsville;Sunshine and breezy;97;80;SE;14;63%;9%;11
Brownwood;Mostly sunny and hot;104;73;S;7;46%;4%;10
Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;SSE;7;50%;8%;10
Canadian;Hot with sunshine;104;71;SE;7;37%;8%;9
Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;SE;6;51%;8%;10
Childress;Sunny and hot;106;77;E;7;36%;5%;9
Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;104;78;S;9;57%;5%;9
College Station;A strong t-storm;99;79;S;10;65%;47%;10
Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;S;8;45%;5%;10
Conroe;A t-storm around;96;77;S;7;64%;49%;10
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;80;SSE;15;68%;14%;10
Corsicana;A strong t-storm;101;79;S;9;60%;42%;9
Cotulla;Sunny and hot;105;77;SE;8;52%;10%;10
Dalhart;Mostly sunny and hot;101;64;N;8;31%;23%;9
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, hotter;102;82;SSE;7;50%;5%;9
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;S;7;52%;5%;9
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, warmer;101;80;S;8;56%;4%;9
Decatur;Mostly sunny, hotter;103;78;S;7;46%;4%;9
Del Rio;Blazing sunshine;106;81;SE;10;46%;4%;10
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and hot;104;77;ESE;10;48%;4%;10
Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;S;8;53%;4%;9
Dryden;Hot with sunshine;105;75;SE;7;37%;4%;10
Dumas;Mostly sunny and hot;101;66;NE;8;29%;18%;9
Edinburg;Mostly sunny, warm;100;79;SE;12;55%;9%;11
El Paso;Mostly sunny;104;76;WNW;5;20%;3%;10
Ellington;A thunderstorm;90;80;S;11;78%;57%;7
Falfurrias;Sunshine and warm;101;76;SE;9;52%;12%;10
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;S;9;50%;9%;10
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;104;80;S;8;47%;4%;9
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny and hot;103;80;SSE;8;50%;4%;9
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;105;81;S;8;49%;4%;9
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;S;7;51%;5%;9
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;7;49%;8%;10
Gainesville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;S;8;56%;2%;9
Galveston;A t-storm around;91;85;S;17;74%;49%;4
Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;S;8;50%;7%;10
Georgetown;Sunshine and warm;102;78;SSE;8;54%;11%;10
Giddings;A strong t-storm;102;79;S;8;55%;46%;10
Gilmer;Humid and warmer;94;76;S;6;72%;29%;7
Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;107;77;S;6;38%;5%;9
Granbury;Mostly sunny;105;80;S;7;43%;5%;9
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;103;81;S;8;51%;5%;9
Greenville;Partly sunny, warmer;102;80;S;8;52%;10%;9
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;SSW;13;21%;2%;10
Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;S;8;48%;7%;10
Harlingen;Increasingly windy;98;78;SSE;16;63%;9%;11
Hearne;Sunshine and warm;100;76;S;7;57%;25%;10
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny, warm;100;75;SE;8;50%;10%;11
Henderson;A t-storm in spots;94;75;S;6;69%;47%;8
Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;104;69;S;8;26%;17%;9
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;S;9;50%;7%;9
Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SE;8;54%;8%;10
Houston;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;S;8;69%;50%;9
Houston (Hobby Airport);A thunderstorm;93;80;S;11;73%;57%;9
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;S;11;72%;50%;9
Houston / Southwest Airport;A thunderstorm;91;77;S;8;80%;56%;8
Houston Clover;Some sun, a t-storm;92;80;S;9;68%;57%;7
Houston Hooks;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;77;S;8;69%;58%;10
Houston Hull;A t-storm around;93;76;S;10;75%;46%;10
Houston Intercontinental;A stray thunderstorm;95;79;S;10;72%;49%;8
Huntsville;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;79;S;7;64%;54%;10
Ingleside;Mostly sunny, breezy;94;81;SSE;15;76%;14%;10
Jacksonville;A thunderstorm;94;76;S;7;64%;57%;9
Jasper;A thunderstorm;91;77;S;6;76%;65%;8
Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;S;8;50%;5%;10
Kellyusa Airport;Warm with sunshine;102;75;SSE;7;57%;8%;10
Kerrville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;S;7;54%;7%;10
Killeen;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;S;9;50%;9%;10
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;S;9;54%;9%;10
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;78;SSE;14;64%;12%;10
La Grange;A strong t-storm;102;78;S;8;62%;45%;10
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;7;56%;10%;10
Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;S;8;55%;5%;9
Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;SE;11;47%;14%;10
Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;SSE;6;47%;5%;10
Longview;A t-storm in spots;95;77;S;8;69%;45%;8
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;104;74;S;11;27%;7%;9
Lufkin;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;S;7;73%;53%;8
Mcallen;Mostly sunny, breezy;100;81;SE;15;57%;8%;11
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;S;10;54%;10%;9
Mckinney;Warmer with sunshine;100;79;SSE;8;57%;6%;9
Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;S;8;55%;6%;9
Midland;Blazing sunshine;105;78;S;10;30%;3%;10
Midland Airpark;Blazing sunshine;105;78;S;10;30%;3%;10
Midlothian;Mostly sunny, warmer;102;76;S;7;57%;5%;9
Mineola;Humid and warmer;96;76;S;7;71%;20%;9
Mineral Wells;Hotter with sunshine;105;76;SSE;7;47%;4%;9
Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;93;76;S;7;68%;27%;5
Nacogdoches;A t-storm in spots;92;75;S;7;73%;53%;7
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;SSE;8;54%;10%;10
Odessa;Sunshine and hot;104;76;S;9;30%;3%;10
Orange;A t-storm or two;89;78;S;7;83%;73%;5
Palacios;Breezy with sunshine;91;79;S;15;76%;30%;10
Palestine;Partly sunny;96;76;S;6;64%;32%;9
Pampa;Mostly sunny and hot;104;69;ESE;8;27%;10%;9
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Hot with sunshine;103;67;N;6;31%;11%;9
Paris;Clearing;96;76;S;7;61%;17%;9
Pecos;Sunshine and hot;107;76;SSE;5;25%;3%;10
Perryton;Hot with sunshine;101;67;E;7;34%;27%;9
Plainview;Mostly sunny and hot;102;69;S;10;30%;9%;9
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;SE;6;52%;8%;10
Port Aransas;Sunshine and humid;91;83;SSE;14;75%;14%;10
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny, breezy;94;81;SSE;15;66%;9%;11
Port Lavaca;A t-storm around;94;80;SSE;11;65%;44%;10
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;SSE;8;56%;9%;10
Robstown;Mostly sunny, warm;98;80;SSE;14;65%;14%;10
Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;93;83;SSE;13;70%;15%;10
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;9;51%;4%;10
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;106;78;S;10;39%;4%;10
San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;7;55%;8%;10
San Antonio Stinson;Warm with sunshine;102;76;SSE;7;56%;8%;10
San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;8;53%;12%;10
Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;104;71;S;8;28%;5%;10
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;99;77;SSE;7;55%;4%;9
Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;105;77;S;9;37%;3%;9
Sonora;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;S;9;45%;3%;10
Stephenville;Mostly sunny, hotter;102;75;SSE;6;47%;5%;9
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;S;8;57%;17%;9
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;106;79;S;10;34%;3%;10
Temple;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;S;11;55%;11%;10
Terrell;Partly sunny, warmer;101;78;S;8;60%;9%;9
Tyler;A t-storm around;97;77;S;9;63%;44%;9
Uvalde;Mostly sunny, warm;102;74;SE;6;52%;5%;10
Vernon;Very hot;109;78;SE;8;35%;4%;9
Victoria;Partly sunny;98;78;SSE;11;65%;19%;10
Waco;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;S;10;53%;9%;9
Weslaco;Mostly sunny, warm;98;79;SE;12;55%;8%;11
Wharton;A t-storm around;94;76;SSE;10;74%;45%;10
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, hotter;105;76;SSE;7;45%;4%;9
Wink;Hot with sunshine;106;75;SSE;8;27%;5%;10
Zapata;Sunny and hot;103;79;SE;8;52%;13%;11
