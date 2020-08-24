TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;95;71;SE;7;40%;6%;10
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, warm;96;71;SE;6;32%;5%;10
Alice;Mostly sunny;97;76;SSE;8;58%;28%;11
Alpine;Mostly sunny;88;61;SE;6;40%;0%;11
Amarillo;Mostly sunny, warm;94;64;SSE;10;34%;3%;9
Angleton;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;76;S;19;74%;63%;3
Arlington;Partly sunny;96;77;ESE;7;47%;29%;9
Austin;Partly sunny;99;76;N;5;44%;30%;10
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;99;75;N;8;51%;30%;10
Bay;Showers and t-storms;90;74;S;19;75%;70%;10
Beaumont;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;77;ESE;19;72%;87%;3
Beeville;A p.m. t-storm;98;77;ESE;13;60%;66%;10
Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;96;69;SSE;9;33%;4%;9
Bowie;Mostly sunny;94;69;E;5;48%;11%;9
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;97;72;ESE;6;40%;7%;10
Brenham;Showers and t-storms;94;75;SSE;12;63%;70%;5
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;95;69;E;5;45%;9%;9
Brownsville;Partly sunny;94;75;SE;8;66%;34%;9
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;95;71;ESE;6;44%;9%;10
Burnet;Mostly sunny;96;73;NE;6;47%;12%;10
Canadian;Plenty of sunshine;94;65;SSE;9;42%;4%;9
Castroville;Mostly sunny;100;73;ENE;6;46%;14%;10
Childress;Mostly sunny;95;69;ESE;6;39%;2%;9
Cleburne;Partly sunny;96;75;E;7;50%;30%;10
College Station;Winds subsiding;95;76;ENE;17;60%;87%;5
Comanche;Mostly sunny;95;71;E;5;46%;9%;10
Conroe;Rain and wind;95;75;ESE;17;63%;88%;3
Corpus Christi;A t-storm around;96;75;SSE;16;61%;55%;11
Corsicana;Clouds and sun;95;77;E;7;54%;30%;10
Cotulla;Mostly sunny;98;78;SW;6;52%;14%;11
Dalhart;Sunlit and very warm;95;62;SSE;13;34%;4%;9
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;96;79;E;8;48%;29%;9
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;95;76;E;8;50%;29%;9
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;95;77;ENE;9;52%;29%;9
Decatur;Mostly sunny;94;73;E;5;42%;11%;9
Del Rio;Mostly sunny, warm;100;75;SSE;4;44%;15%;10
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Warm with sunshine;98;74;SSE;4;45%;15%;10
Denton;Partly sunny;96;75;E;7;49%;15%;9
Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;97;71;SSE;7;38%;7%;10
Dumas;Abundant sunshine;93;63;SSE;10;36%;2%;9
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;97;76;SE;6;59%;35%;11
El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;97;70;ESE;7;30%;0%;10
Ellington;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;SSE;21;79%;87%;3
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;95;72;SSE;5;58%;30%;11
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;97;73;NE;8;47%;30%;10
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;96;76;ESE;6;43%;29%;9
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;96;76;ENE;8;47%;29%;9
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;98;78;ENE;8;43%;29%;9
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;96;72;ENE;6;49%;44%;10
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;94;68;ENE;5;45%;12%;10
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;94;73;ESE;6;49%;12%;9
Galveston;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;82;SSE;18;79%;66%;3
Gatesville;Partly sunny;96;73;NE;6;48%;30%;10
Georgetown;Partly sunny;97;74;NNE;6;49%;30%;10
Giddings;Showers and t-storms;100;76;NW;17;49%;70%;10
Gilmer;Overcast, a t-storm;91;74;ENE;5;68%;66%;3
Graham;Mostly sunny, warm;97;70;ESE;5;40%;7%;9
Granbury;Partly sunny;98;75;E;6;41%;29%;10
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;96;78;ESE;7;48%;29%;9
Greenville;Clouds and sun;97;76;E;6;47%;30%;9
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;66;E;16;34%;0%;10
Hamilton;Partly sunny;96;72;E;6;47%;12%;10
Harlingen;Partial sunshine;95;74;SSE;9;65%;34%;11
Hearne;A thunderstorm;98;76;ENE;8;50%;66%;8
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;94;72;S;6;52%;30%;10
Henderson;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;75;ESE;8;64%;87%;3
Hereford;Mostly sunny, warm;95;63;SE;8;35%;2%;9
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;96;76;ENE;7;47%;44%;10
Hondo;Partly sunny;97;72;ENE;6;44%;14%;10
Houston;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;79;SSE;17;64%;87%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;SSE;18;72%;87%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;80;SSE;17;74%;87%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;73;SSE;17;82%;66%;4
Houston Clover;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;77;SSE;22;71%;66%;3
Houston Hooks;Rain and wind;90;76;SE;18;72%;88%;5
Houston Hull;Rain and wind;90;76;SSE;17;72%;88%;5
Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;74;SE;17;75%;87%;5
Huntsville;Showers and t-storms;92;76;E;14;74%;88%;5
Ingleside;A t-storm around;95;78;SE;16;68%;64%;11
Jacksonville;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;75;ESE;7;61%;87%;4
Jasper;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;75;ESE;15;77%;87%;3
Junction;Partly sunny, warm;95;71;E;5;47%;10%;10
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;97;75;NE;7;46%;14%;10
Kerrville;Partly sunny;95;70;ENE;5;51%;12%;10
Killeen;Partly sunny;97;73;NE;8;47%;30%;10
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;97;72;NE;8;49%;30%;10
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm around;98;75;SSE;7;58%;47%;11
La Grange;Showers and t-storms;98;76;NW;16;58%;70%;8
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;96;72;NNE;6;46%;30%;10
Lancaster;Partly sunny;95;75;E;6;51%;44%;9
Laredo;Nice with some sun;98;76;S;7;48%;14%;9
Llano;Mostly sunny;97;72;ENE;6;46%;11%;10
Longview;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;76;E;6;65%;66%;3
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;93;65;SSE;7;39%;3%;10
Lufkin;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;75;E;16;73%;87%;3
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;97;77;SE;7;61%;35%;11
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;98;73;NE;9;50%;30%;10
Mckinney;Partly sunny;94;74;E;8;53%;30%;9
Mesquite;Partly sunny;95;76;E;6;51%;30%;9
Midland;Mostly sunny;95;72;ESE;5;35%;4%;10
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;95;72;ESE;5;35%;4%;10
Midlothian;Partly sunny, humid;95;74;E;6;54%;30%;10
Mineola;A thunderstorm;94;74;ENE;5;62%;66%;7
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;96;72;ENE;7;46%;15%;9
Mount Pleasant;A t-storm in spots;93;75;ENE;6;57%;55%;4
Nacogdoches;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;74;ENE;16;72%;87%;3
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;99;77;NNE;7;48%;31%;10
Odessa;Mostly sunny;94;69;SSE;7;39%;3%;10
Orange;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;77;SE;25;76%;87%;3
Palacios;Showers and t-storms;91;75;S;18;69%;70%;8
Palestine;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;75;E;8;63%;87%;5
Pampa;Plenty of sunshine;93;66;SSE;10;33%;3%;9
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Plenty of sun;94;64;SE;11;36%;4%;9
Paris;Clouds and sunshine;93;74;E;7;53%;31%;9
Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;96;67;SE;6;34%;3%;10
Perryton;Plenty of sunshine;92;65;SSE;11;38%;3%;9
Plainview;Mostly sunny;91;62;SSE;8;42%;4%;10
Pleasanton;A p.m. t-storm;98;75;ENE;5;51%;58%;10
Port Aransas;Winds subsiding;92;82;SSE;15;70%;65%;11
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;91;78;E;9;70%;34%;11
Port Lavaca;Increasingly windy;94;78;S;16;66%;55%;10
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;97;73;NE;8;45%;31%;10
Robstown;A t-storm around;98;75;SSE;7;58%;47%;11
Rockport;Increasingly windy;94;81;S;17;64%;64%;11
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;92;68;SE;5;48%;12%;10
San Angelo;Mostly sunny and hot;97;67;E;6;38%;7%;10
San Antonio;Lots of sun, warm;99;77;NE;6;50%;14%;10
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;98;75;NE;7;47%;14%;10
San Marcos;Mostly sunny;99;76;NNE;7;47%;30%;10
Seminole;Mostly sunny;93;64;ESE;5;38%;4%;10
Sherman-Denison;Clouds and sun;95;73;ESE;7;50%;17%;9
Snyder;Mostly sunny;94;68;ESE;6;41%;3%;10
Sonora;Mostly sunny;95;69;ESE;5;43%;9%;10
Stephenville;Partly sunny;95;70;E;5;45%;10%;10
Sulphur Springs;A t-storm in spots;95;76;E;6;50%;55%;9
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;95;71;ESE;6;35%;5%;10
Temple;Partly sunny;98;72;NE;10;51%;30%;10
Terrell;A t-storm around;95;75;E;6;54%;55%;9
Tyler;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;77;E;7;59%;66%;5
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;98;73;ENE;5;49%;15%;10
Vernon;Mostly sunny;97;71;ESE;7;35%;4%;9
Victoria;Increasingly windy;99;77;WNW;18;60%;66%;10
Waco;Partly sunny;97;76;ENE;9;48%;44%;10
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;96;75;SE;7;60%;35%;11
Wharton;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;S;19;75%;66%;10
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;96;71;ESE;6;44%;6%;9
Wink;Mostly sunny;96;70;E;7;36%;4%;10
Zapata;Mostly sunny;98;75;ESE;5;54%;32%;11
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather