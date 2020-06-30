TX Forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunny and hot;101;76;S;12;48%;27%;12

Abilene Dyess;Sunny and hot;101;74;S;12;42%;5%;12

Alice;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;SE;14;63%;9%;12

Alpine;Partly sunny;93;68;SSE;7;27%;30%;13

Amarillo;Sunny and hot;99;69;SE;8;20%;4%;12

Angleton;Sunny intervals;90;77;S;13;72%;6%;12

Arlington;Partly sunny and hot;99;78;S;10;59%;7%;12

Austin;Mostly cloudy, warm;98;78;S;7;60%;6%;7

Austin Bergstrom;Mainly cloudy;96;77;S;12;65%;5%;7

Bay;Clouds and sun;92;79;SSE;12;75%;27%;12

Beaumont;Partly sunny;92;76;S;8;65%;6%;11

Beeville;Partly sunny;97;78;SSE;11;59%;9%;12

Borger;Sunny and hot;101;73;ESE;7;16%;4%;12

Bowie;Mostly sunny;100;77;SSE;9;64%;29%;12

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;SSW;9;44%;27%;12

Brenham;Clouds and sun;94;77;S;9;64%;30%;8

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;99;75;S;8;56%;28%;12

Brownsville;Partly sunny, breezy;95;80;SE;14;64%;4%;9

Brownwood;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;S;9;54%;32%;12

Burnet;Partly sunny and hot;96;75;S;9;60%;30%;12

Canadian;Sunny and hot;100;70;E;7;29%;4%;12

Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;SE;7;66%;12%;12

Childress;Sunlit and hot;105;75;S;7;23%;4%;12

Cleburne;Partly sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;11;67%;7%;12

College Station;Partly sunny;94;77;S;13;67%;11%;9

Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SSW;9;56%;11%;12

Conroe;Partly sunny;94;75;S;9;65%;9%;9

Corpus Christi;Clouds and sun;92;78;SSE;15;72%;7%;11

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy, humid;97;77;S;12;64%;6%;6

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy, warm;101;78;SE;11;59%;10%;10

Dalhart;Mostly sunny and hot;97;63;ENE;10;23%;5%;12

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;99;80;SSE;12;56%;7%;12

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, humid;98;78;SSE;13;61%;7%;12

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, humid;99;78;SSE;15;64%;7%;12

Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;S;10;51%;7%;12

Del Rio;Partly sunny and hot;101;80;ESE;10;57%;42%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;ESE;11;59%;41%;12

Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;S;11;59%;7%;12

Dryden;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;SE;9;52%;44%;12

Dumas;Plenty of sunshine;96;67;E;8;23%;5%;12

Edinburg;Partly sunny and hot;98;79;SE;13;57%;5%;12

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;90;70;WNW;8;19%;2%;5

Ellington;Humid with some sun;91;78;S;13;69%;6%;12

Falfurrias;Clouds and sun, warm;98;78;SE;12;57%;7%;12

Fort Hood;Clouds and sunshine;97;77;S;13;62%;8%;12

Fort Worth;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;S;10;54%;7%;12

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, warm;99;79;S;14;60%;7%;12

Fort Worth Nas;Warm with some sun;100;79;S;14;59%;7%;12

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny and hot;99;76;S;11;59%;7%;12

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;91;73;S;8;68%;36%;12

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;96;75;S;10;65%;7%;12

Galveston;Partly sunny, breezy;89;82;S;16;73%;5%;12

Gatesville;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;S;9;62%;8%;12

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy, warm;96;77;S;10;62%;6%;8

Giddings;Clouds and sun;96;77;S;8;60%;30%;4

Gilmer;Partly sunny;93;74;S;7;71%;8%;11

Graham;Mostly sunny, warm;101;73;S;7;47%;28%;12

Granbury;A dangerous t-storm;101;77;S;10;61%;62%;12

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny and hot;99;78;S;10;59%;7%;12

Greenville;Partly sunny;99;78;S;11;59%;7%;9

Guadalupe Pass;Sunshine and windy;87;69;NW;16;19%;0%;13

Hamilton;Partly sunny and hot;99;76;S;9;59%;9%;12

Harlingen;Partly sunny, windy;96;78;SSE;18;62%;4%;11

Hearne;Clouds and sun;94;76;S;9;66%;11%;8

Hebbronville;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SE;10;58%;5%;12

Henderson;A shower or t-storm;94;74;SSW;7;68%;57%;12

Hereford;Sunny and hot;100;68;SE;7;18%;5%;12

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;98;76;S;11;60%;6%;12

Hondo;Partial sunshine;96;75;SE;9;62%;14%;12

Houston;Partly sunny;94;77;S;9;63%;8%;11

Houston (Hobby Airport);Clouds and sun;93;79;S;13;63%;7%;11

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Periods of sun;93;76;S;13;66%;8%;11

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;91;75;S;9;76%;27%;12

Houston Clover;Clouds and sun;92;78;S;11;65%;6%;12

Houston Hooks;Periods of sun;93;76;S;9;66%;8%;8

Houston Hull;Periods of sun;93;77;S;12;69%;8%;11

Houston Intercontinental;Some sun, seasonable;94;77;S;11;65%;8%;8

Huntsville;Clouds and sun;95;77;S;8;64%;10%;11

Ingleside;Partly sunny, breezy;90;82;SSE;16;77%;27%;12

Jacksonville;A shower or t-storm;93;75;SSW;8;68%;56%;9

Jasper;Partly sunny, humid;95;74;S;6;64%;29%;12

Junction;Mostly sunny, warm;98;75;S;9;60%;44%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Some sun;97;77;SSE;10;63%;7%;12

Kerrville;Partly sunny;94;74;SSE;9;71%;28%;12

Killeen;Clouds and sunshine;97;77;S;13;62%;8%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;97;76;S;13;64%;6%;12

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;96;79;SSE;15;66%;7%;12

La Grange;Partly sunny;96;78;SSE;7;66%;10%;6

Lago Vista;Clouds and sun;95;75;SSE;9;66%;29%;8

Lancaster;Partial sunshine;98;77;S;10;62%;8%;12

Laredo;Sunshine, very warm;102;78;SE;13;53%;7%;12

Llano;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;S;8;60%;35%;11

Longview;A shower or t-storm;96;75;SSW;9;67%;57%;11

Lubbock;Hot with sunshine;102;74;S;8;20%;6%;12

Lufkin;Humid with some sun;94;75;S;10;65%;10%;12

Mcallen;Partly sunny and hot;98;79;SSE;17;59%;5%;13

Mcgregor;Partly sunny, humid;98;76;S;13;63%;6%;12

Mckinney;Humid with some sun;98;77;S;14;62%;7%;11

Mesquite;Partial sunshine;98;77;S;10;61%;7%;11

Midland;Partly sunny and hot;104;77;S;8;27%;8%;12

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny and hot;104;77;S;8;27%;8%;12

Midlothian;Partly sunny, humid;97;75;SSE;12;68%;7%;12

Mineola;Mostly cloudy, humid;95;74;S;8;71%;8%;9

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;S;11;58%;8%;12

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;96;75;S;8;68%;9%;11

Nacogdoches;A shower or t-storm;94;74;S;8;68%;56%;12

New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;SSE;9;62%;5%;12

Odessa;Partly sunny and hot;101;75;S;7;29%;8%;12

Orange;Sun and some clouds;91;77;S;8;67%;8%;12

Palacios;Partly sunny, breezy;90;80;S;15;73%;27%;12

Palestine;A shower or t-storm;94;74;S;8;68%;57%;11

Pampa;Sunny and hot;100;70;ESE;8;18%;4%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and hot;101;69;ESE;8;27%;4%;12

Paris;Partly sunny, humid;96;76;S;10;68%;9%;8

Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;101;74;SSE;6;21%;7%;12

Perryton;Sunny and hot;99;70;E;8;27%;4%;12

Plainview;Hot with sunshine;98;69;SE;6;22%;5%;12

Pleasanton;Partly sunny and hot;99;77;SE;8;62%;6%;12

Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;88;82;SSE;12;78%;6%;12

Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;92;80;SE;15;66%;27%;11

Port Lavaca;Clouds and sun;91;80;SSE;11;65%;8%;12

Randolph AFB;Humid with some sun;95;76;SSE;11;63%;6%;12

Robstown;Partly sunny;94;77;SSE;14;68%;9%;11

Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;89;82;SSE;12;71%;7%;12

Rocksprings;A p.m. t-storm;93;73;ESE;10;65%;63%;13

San Angelo;Partly sunny and hot;102;75;S;10;46%;40%;12

San Antonio;Some sun, hot, humid;97;77;SSE;8;66%;7%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Humid with some sun;96;76;SSE;10;64%;6%;12

San Marcos;Clouds and sun, warm;97;76;SSE;10;62%;5%;8

Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;100;70;SSW;7;23%;8%;12

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, humid;97;77;S;13;62%;7%;12

Snyder;Sunshine and hot;102;75;S;9;37%;3%;12

Sonora;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;75;SE;10;53%;59%;12

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;98;75;S;10;60%;27%;12

Sulphur Springs;Clouds and sun, warm;99;76;S;11;62%;8%;9

Sweetwater;Sunny and hot;103;77;S;10;38%;5%;12

Temple;Partly sunny;95;75;S;15;65%;6%;8

Terrell;Humid with some sun;97;76;S;11;67%;8%;9

Tyler;Mostly cloudy, humid;95;76;S;10;67%;8%;9

Uvalde;Partly sunny, warm;97;76;ESE;7;71%;17%;12

Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;107;78;SSE;10;23%;3%;12

Victoria;Humid with some sun;94;79;SSE;11;67%;8%;12

Waco;Partly sunny, humid;98;78;S;14;60%;6%;12

Weslaco;Partly sunny and hot;98;79;SE;14;57%;5%;13

Wharton;Turning cloudy;91;76;SSE;9;69%;7%;12

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;S;12;45%;5%;12

Wink;Partly sunny and hot;102;74;S;6;23%;7%;12

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;101;79;SE;10;57%;7%;10

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather