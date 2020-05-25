TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, May 27, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Showers and t-storms;70;57;N;13;77%;82%;3
Abilene Dyess;Showers and t-storms;69;58;NNW;12;73%;82%;3
Alice;Thunderstorms;83;67;NW;8;79%;67%;4
Alpine;Partly sunny;82;54;E;9;36%;0%;13
Amarillo;Partly sunny, warmer;74;49;SE;10;45%;3%;12
Angleton;Thunderstorms;81;67;SW;7;87%;84%;6
Arlington;Showers and t-storms;76;61;W;9;72%;82%;3
Austin;Couple of t-storms;81;63;NW;4;69%;85%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Couple of t-storms;81;63;WNW;7;78%;82%;5
Bay;Thunderstorms;81;67;WNW;6;86%;85%;5
Beaumont;A heavy thunderstorm;82;68;W;6;79%;85%;4
Beeville;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;66;NNE;5;80%;89%;4
Borger;Partly sunny, warmer;77;57;NNE;9;43%;3%;12
Bowie;Rain and a t-storm;71;60;ENE;5;93%;85%;3
Breckenridge;Showers and t-storms;71;58;WNW;7;79%;82%;3
Brenham;Showers and t-storms;81;63;WNW;6;81%;83%;3
Bridgeport;Showers and t-storms;70;54;NE;5;88%;86%;3
Brownsville;Thunderstorms;85;73;NE;10;80%;80%;3
Brownwood;Showers and t-storms;72;57;NW;8;81%;82%;4
Burnet;Couple of t-storms;78;61;NW;6;71%;83%;4
Canadian;Partly sunny, warmer;72;57;ENE;9;55%;10%;12
Castroville;Couple of t-storms;82;61;NNE;6;64%;61%;6
Childress;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;56;NNE;10;80%;80%;4
Cleburne;Showers and t-storms;74;60;WNW;11;79%;82%;3
College Station;Couple of t-storms;80;63;S;8;83%;83%;3
Comanche;A shower or t-storm;73;59;NW;7;82%;80%;4
Conroe;Thunderstorms;80;65;NW;7;79%;85%;3
Corpus Christi;Thunderstorms;81;68;N;9;84%;84%;3
Corsicana;A shower or t-storm;79;62;WSW;8;75%;80%;3
Cotulla;Showers and t-storms;86;66;NE;7;80%;61%;9
Dalhart;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;50;SE;11;39%;0%;12
Dallas Love;Showers and t-storms;76;63;E;7;81%;90%;3
Dallas Redbird;Showers and t-storms;73;63;E;7;84%;82%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers and t-storms;75;61;E;10;87%;90%;3
Decatur;Rain and a t-storm;71;57;NW;6;81%;88%;3
Del Rio;A t-storm in spots;88;63;NE;12;57%;40%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A t-storm in spots;86;61;NE;13;56%;40%;11
Denton;Rain and a t-storm;75;60;NW;8;80%;85%;3
Dryden;A t-storm in spots;86;59;ENE;8;44%;40%;12
Dumas;Partly sunny, warmer;75;50;ESE;10;44%;1%;12
Edinburg;Thunderstorms;83;70;NE;8;80%;66%;3
El Paso;Mostly sunny;87;64;SE;6;26%;0%;12
Ellington;Thunderstorms;80;69;SW;8;84%;85%;5
Falfurrias;Heavy thunderstorms;83;67;N;6;79%;71%;4
Fort Hood;A shower or t-storm;77;62;NW;8;79%;81%;4
Fort Worth;Showers and t-storms;75;61;WNW;8;73%;82%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;A shower or t-storm;72;61;NE;9;86%;84%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Showers and t-storms;74;62;NE;8;82%;82%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Showers and t-storms;72;60;ENE;6;87%;82%;3
Fredericksburg;Couple of t-storms;75;55;WNW;6;77%;83%;5
Gainesville;Rain and a t-storm;70;60;NNW;7;81%;88%;3
Galveston;A heavy thunderstorm;83;74;SW;11;84%;80%;5
Gatesville;Couple of t-storms;76;61;WNW;8;76%;83%;4
Georgetown;Couple of t-storms;79;62;WNW;7;75%;83%;4
Giddings;Couple of t-storms;79;63;W;6;73%;85%;4
Gilmer;Rain and a t-storm;76;62;SW;6;88%;88%;3
Graham;Showers and t-storms;69;58;WNW;6;87%;87%;3
Granbury;Showers and t-storms;73;61;WNW;8;73%;82%;3
Grand Prairie;Showers and t-storms;76;63;W;8;71%;82%;3
Greenville;Showers and t-storms;79;62;SW;7;69%;86%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding;73;57;ENE;19;44%;0%;13
Hamilton;Couple of t-storms;73;60;WNW;8;87%;83%;3
Harlingen;Thunderstorms;83;69;SSE;10;83%;67%;3
Hearne;Couple of t-storms;78;64;W;7;77%;83%;3
Hebbronville;Showers and t-storms;82;65;ESE;6;72%;66%;4
Henderson;Rain and a t-storm;77;63;WSW;7;85%;89%;3
Hereford;Partly sunny, warmer;77;50;ESE;9;44%;2%;12
Hillsboro;Showers and t-storms;77;61;W;9;77%;82%;3
Hondo;A morning t-storm;81;61;N;7;78%;56%;6
Houston;Thunderstorms;81;68;WNW;5;75%;85%;5
Houston (Hobby Airport);Thunderstorms;83;70;WSW;9;80%;86%;5
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Thunderstorms;81;67;WSW;8;78%;85%;5
Houston / Southwest Airport;Thunderstorms;79;65;SSW;4;87%;85%;5
Houston Clover;Thunderstorms;81;69;SSW;6;78%;84%;5
Houston Hooks;Thunderstorms;80;66;S;6;78%;84%;5
Houston Hull;A heavy thunderstorm;81;67;NNE;8;83%;80%;5
Houston Intercontinental;A heavy thunderstorm;83;68;S;9;82%;82%;5
Huntsville;Showers and t-storms;81;64;W;6;76%;85%;3
Ingleside;Thunderstorms;81;70;NNW;9;85%;84%;3
Jacksonville;Showers and t-storms;78;63;SW;7;80%;83%;3
Jasper;Thunderstorms;81;66;W;5;86%;88%;3
Junction;Showers and t-storms;76;56;NNW;8;81%;82%;6
Kellyusa Airport;A shower or t-storm;81;63;NNW;6;79%;57%;5
Kerrville;Showers and t-storms;78;57;NW;7;77%;62%;5
Killeen;A shower or t-storm;77;62;NW;8;79%;81%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Couple of t-storms;77;61;NW;8;81%;83%;4
Kingsville Nas;Heavy thunderstorms;83;68;NW;8;83%;72%;4
La Grange;Showers and t-storms;81;63;NW;6;81%;84%;3
Lago Vista;Couple of t-storms;78;60;NW;5;75%;83%;4
Lancaster;Showers and t-storms;76;61;W;8;74%;82%;3
Laredo;A t-storm in spots;87;69;NNE;9;63%;42%;11
Llano;Couple of t-storms;79;60;NW;6;78%;82%;5
Longview;Rain and a t-storm;78;64;SW;7;82%;84%;3
Lubbock;Partly sunny, nice;74;53;SSW;10;52%;3%;12
Lufkin;Rain and a t-storm;81;65;NE;8;83%;86%;3
Mcallen;Thunderstorms;84;71;E;8;79%;66%;3
Mcgregor;Couple of t-storms;80;59;NW;7;81%;83%;3
Mckinney;Showers and t-storms;76;60;E;8;84%;86%;3
Mesquite;Showers and t-storms;77;62;WSW;8;72%;82%;3
Midland;Partly sunny;78;58;ENE;13;50%;2%;12
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;78;58;ENE;13;50%;2%;12
Midlothian;Showers and t-storms;73;61;E;6;90%;82%;3
Mineola;Showers and t-storms;77;61;SW;5;83%;82%;3
Mineral Wells;Showers and t-storms;72;58;NNW;8;84%;82%;3
Mount Pleasant;Rain and a t-storm;79;63;SSW;6;77%;85%;3
Nacogdoches;Rain and a t-storm;79;63;W;6;80%;85%;3
New Braunfels;Couple of t-storms;81;61;NNW;8;77%;83%;5
Odessa;Partly sunny;80;57;SE;10;42%;0%;12
Orange;A heavy thunderstorm;82;70;SW;6;78%;85%;4
Palacios;A heavy thunderstorm;82;69;NNW;9;77%;80%;4
Palestine;Showers and t-storms;78;62;WSW;6;76%;85%;3
Pampa;Partly sunny, warmer;72;55;NNE;10;52%;6%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, warmer;74;53;E;11;50%;6%;12
Paris;Rain and a t-storm;76;61;S;8;80%;88%;2
Pecos;Partly sunny;85;58;S;8;41%;0%;12
Perryton;Partly sunny, warmer;74;55;ENE;10;47%;5%;12
Plainview;Partly sunny, warmer;69;51;SSE;10;64%;4%;12
Pleasanton;Showers and t-storms;83;64;NNE;5;78%;63%;5
Port Aransas;Thunderstorms;81;74;S;10;79%;84%;3
Port Isabel;Thunderstorms;83;75;NE;13;81%;69%;3
Port Lavaca;Thunderstorms;82;70;WSW;7;72%;85%;4
Randolph AFB;Couple of t-storms;80;61;NNW;7;81%;64%;5
Robstown;Thunderstorms;83;67;NNE;7;83%;71%;4
Rockport;Thunderstorms;83;72;SSW;8;74%;84%;4
Rocksprings;Showers and t-storms;78;59;NE;10;70%;60%;8
San Angelo;A t-storm in spots;77;57;N;11;62%;73%;4
San Antonio;Couple of t-storms;79;64;N;7;79%;63%;5
San Antonio Stinson;Couple of t-storms;79;63;NNW;6;81%;63%;5
San Marcos;Couple of t-storms;81;62;NW;7;69%;83%;5
Seminole;Partly sunny;78;53;S;10;43%;0%;12
Sherman-Denison;Rain and a t-storm;72;59;ENE;7;87%;88%;3
Snyder;Partly sunny;69;57;S;9;69%;29%;9
Sonora;A t-storm in spots;79;57;NE;10;61%;42%;11
Stephenville;Showers and t-storms;73;58;NW;7;84%;82%;3
Sulphur Springs;Showers and t-storms;77;63;SSW;6;78%;83%;3
Sweetwater;A shower or t-storm;70;58;WSW;8;78%;61%;7
Temple;Couple of t-storms;78;62;WNW;8;85%;83%;4
Terrell;Showers and t-storms;78;61;SW;8;73%;82%;3
Tyler;Showers and t-storms;77;64;SW;8;76%;83%;3
Uvalde;Showers and t-storms;83;59;ENE;6;64%;60%;8
Vernon;Rain and a t-storm;69;59;WSW;8;80%;88%;3
Victoria;Thunderstorms;82;67;NNW;6;78%;85%;4
Waco;A shower or t-storm;80;60;NW;8;79%;81%;3
Weslaco;Thunderstorms;84;68;NE;8;82%;67%;3
Wharton;Thunderstorms;80;64;NNW;5;74%;84%;5
Wichita Falls;Rain and a t-storm;69;58;NNE;10;88%;85%;2
Wink;Partly sunny;84;55;E;11;43%;0%;12
Zapata;Showers and t-storms;86;68;E;6;71%;61%;6
