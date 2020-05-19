TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, May 21, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;95;68;ESE;8;52%;37%;12
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;96;66;ESE;8;44%;44%;12
Alice;Sunny and hot;99;75;SE;13;62%;6%;12
Alpine;Partly sunny;92;60;WSW;7;20%;3%;13
Amarillo;A strong t-storm;79;59;SE;12;69%;66%;7
Angleton;Mostly sunny;89;71;SSE;10;71%;7%;12
Arlington;Sunshine, not as hot;88;71;ESE;7;61%;53%;8
Austin;Sunny and very warm;95;74;SSE;4;55%;27%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and very warm;96;73;SSE;8;63%;14%;12
Bay;Mostly sunny, warm;89;72;SSE;10;75%;6%;12
Beaumont;Warm with some sun;90;72;SSE;7;67%;44%;11
Beeville;Sunshine and hot;99;76;SE;9;60%;6%;12
Borger;A strong t-storm;83;63;S;10;61%;66%;5
Bowie;Sunshine, seasonable;84;68;ESE;8;69%;56%;8
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warm;93;70;ESE;7;56%;57%;12
Brenham;Mostly sunny;94;73;S;7;64%;28%;12
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;84;66;E;6;67%;56%;8
Brownsville;Sunshine and breezy;94;79;SE;16;67%;5%;11
Brownwood;Warm with sunshine;98;68;E;7;49%;33%;12
Burnet;Sunny and very warm;95;71;SSE;6;50%;20%;12
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;81;63;SSE;9;65%;58%;8
Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;SE;7;64%;31%;12
Childress;Clouds limiting sun;83;62;SE;10;64%;60%;9
Cleburne;Sunshine, not as hot;89;70;E;7;69%;53%;8
College Station;Mostly sunny;93;72;S;7;65%;28%;12
Comanche;Humid with sunshine;96;69;SE;6;55%;32%;12
Conroe;Mostly sunny, warm;94;73;S;7;59%;11%;12
Corpus Christi;Sunshine;93;74;SE;15;71%;6%;12
Corsicana;Not as hot but humid;89;71;E;7;67%;32%;8
Cotulla;Partly sunny and hot;103;74;SE;9;57%;21%;12
Dalhart;A strong t-storm;83;54;SSE;14;58%;65%;12
Dallas Love;Sunshine, not as hot;87;71;E;8;63%;53%;8
Dallas Redbird;Sunshine, not as hot;86;70;E;9;66%;54%;8
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunshine, not as hot;86;70;E;11;68%;53%;8
Decatur;Mostly sunny;84;68;E;7;63%;56%;8
Del Rio;Mostly cloudy, hot;101;74;SE;10;49%;55%;9
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy, hot;99;70;ESE;11;52%;55%;9
Denton;Mostly sunny;85;69;E;9;63%;54%;8
Dryden;A p.m. t-storm;98;70;ESE;6;44%;62%;9
Dumas;A strong t-storm;79;58;SSE;11;66%;66%;8
Edinburg;Hazy and breezy;97;78;SE;14;60%;7%;12
El Paso;Mostly sunny;91;62;W;11;12%;0%;12
Ellington;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;9;66%;7%;12
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;100;76;SE;10;58%;5%;12
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;93;71;SE;8;60%;30%;12
Fort Worth;Not as hot;88;71;ESE;8;57%;53%;8
Fort Worth Alliance;Not as hot;86;69;E;11;64%;54%;8
Fort Worth Nas;Not as hot but humid;86;69;E;9;63%;53%;8
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunshine and humid;88;68;E;6;67%;52%;9
Fredericksburg;Sunshine;94;67;SE;6;54%;32%;12
Gainesville;Mostly sunny, humid;80;66;ESE;7;72%;54%;8
Galveston;Mostly sunny;86;76;SSE;9;77%;7%;12
Gatesville;Mostly sunny, warm;95;70;ESE;6;55%;16%;12
Georgetown;Sunny;94;72;SSE;7;57%;13%;12
Giddings;Sunshine;95;73;SSE;6;60%;27%;12
Gilmer;Showers and t-storms;79;66;ESE;5;84%;67%;7
Graham;Mostly sunny;87;66;ESE;6;63%;57%;9
Granbury;Mostly sunny, warm;88;69;E;7;63%;54%;8
Grand Prairie;Sunshine, not as hot;87;71;ESE;7;61%;53%;8
Greenville;Mostly sunny;84;71;E;7;59%;55%;8
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunny;88;56;W;26;15%;0%;12
Hamilton;Sunny and very warm;94;70;ESE;6;55%;30%;12
Harlingen;Sunny and windy;96;76;SE;19;61%;5%;12
Hearne;Mostly sunny;93;72;SSE;6;66%;29%;12
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;98;74;SE;10;62%;5%;12
Henderson;Not as warm;80;67;ESE;6;78%;34%;8
Hereford;A strong t-storm;83;58;SE;10;53%;66%;12
Hillsboro;Sunshine, not as hot;91;71;E;6;61%;14%;8
Hondo;Sunshine and warm;97;71;ESE;8;60%;33%;12
Houston;Mostly sunny, warm;93;73;S;6;61%;28%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;93;73;SSE;9;62%;7%;12
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, warm;92;72;SSE;9;62%;27%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;91;70;SSE;5;71%;7%;12
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;92;71;SSE;7;62%;7%;12
Houston Hooks;Lots of sun, warm;93;72;SSE;6;60%;28%;12
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;93;70;SSE;9;65%;7%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Sunshine and warm;93;73;SSE;7;61%;28%;12
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;94;73;S;6;60%;15%;12
Ingleside;Sunshine;89;75;SE;15;76%;6%;12
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny, humid;85;70;ESE;5;71%;30%;8
Jasper;Mostly sunny;89;70;E;4;71%;44%;10
Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;99;67;SE;6;47%;37%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and very warm;99;71;SE;7;61%;30%;12
Kerrville;Mostly sunny, warm;95;69;SSE;8;55%;47%;12
Killeen;Mostly sunny, warm;93;71;SE;8;60%;30%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;93;71;SE;8;63%;27%;12
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;75;SE;15;63%;6%;12
La Grange;Sunny and very warm;95;74;SSE;6;67%;27%;12
Lago Vista;Sunny;92;69;ESE;5;65%;17%;12
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;86;70;E;7;63%;52%;8
Laredo;Partly sunny and hot;103;78;SE;11;52%;9%;12
Llano;Sunshine;98;71;SE;6;49%;28%;12
Longview;A shower or t-storm;80;66;ESE;6;80%;62%;8
Lubbock;A strong t-storm;84;62;ESE;11;61%;66%;12
Lufkin;Partly sunny, warm;90;70;E;5;67%;30%;7
Mcallen;Mostly sunny and hot;97;78;SE;17;61%;8%;12
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, warm;93;70;E;7;64%;11%;11
Mckinney;Sun and some clouds;83;69;E;10;67%;53%;7
Mesquite;Not as hot;86;71;E;7;63%;54%;7
Midland;A p.m. t-storm;95;64;SSE;9;31%;64%;9
Midland Airpark;A p.m. t-storm;95;64;SSE;9;31%;64%;9
Midlothian;Sunshine, not as hot;87;68;E;7;72%;53%;8
Mineola;Sunshine and humid;83;69;ESE;6;73%;39%;8
Mineral Wells;Sunshine, not as hot;87;67;E;9;65%;54%;8
Mount Pleasant;A shower or t-storm;81;67;ESE;7;68%;66%;9
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;86;69;E;6;73%;29%;8
New Braunfels;Sunny and very warm;97;73;SE;7;61%;28%;12
Odessa;A p.m. t-storm;96;65;SSE;9;35%;61%;12
Orange;Partly sunny;89;72;SSE;6;65%;28%;10
Palacios;Sunny;87;73;SSE;13;74%;6%;12
Palestine;Partly sunny, humid;89;71;E;5;67%;21%;7
Pampa;A strong t-storm;79;61;S;11;62%;78%;8
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A strong t-storm;81;60;SE;11;62%;78%;5
Paris;Mostly sunny;81;66;ESE;7;63%;53%;9
Pecos;Partly sunny and hot;99;63;SW;9;20%;8%;12
Perryton;Partly sunny;81;61;SSE;11;61%;58%;7
Plainview;A strong t-storm;83;58;E;10;64%;66%;10
Pleasanton;Sunshine and hot;99;73;SE;6;62%;22%;12
Port Aransas;Sunny and pleasant;85;77;SE;13;82%;6%;12
Port Isabel;Sunny and breezy;90;79;SE;17;71%;5%;12
Port Lavaca;Brilliant sunshine;90;76;SE;11;67%;6%;12
Randolph AFB;Sunny and very warm;97;70;SE;8;63%;19%;12
Robstown;Sunlit and very warm;96;74;SE;13;65%;27%;12
Rockport;Brilliant sunshine;88;78;SE;11;73%;6%;12
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, warm;95;70;SE;10;53%;55%;12
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;101;67;SSE;7;37%;40%;9
San Antonio;Sunny;99;73;SE;7;63%;62%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Brilliant sunshine;98;72;SE;7;60%;62%;12
San Marcos;Sunny and very warm;96;72;SSE;8;58%;27%;12
Seminole;A p.m. t-storm;95;60;E;9;37%;60%;12
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;82;66;ESE;9;65%;57%;9
Snyder;A p.m. t-storm;94;65;SSE;8;58%;66%;10
Sonora;Mostly cloudy, warm;98;71;SE;9;46%;42%;9
Stephenville;Sunny and not as hot;91;68;ESE;7;62%;30%;12
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;81;67;ESE;7;71%;33%;8
Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy, warm;97;68;WSW;9;47%;40%;9
Temple;Mostly sunny, warm;93;70;ESE;8;69%;10%;12
Terrell;Partly sunny, humid;86;71;E;7;66%;55%;7
Tyler;Not as hot but humid;82;68;ESE;8;73%;31%;8
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;99;72;E;7;64%;50%;9
Vernon;Mostly sunny;88;68;E;9;49%;58%;9
Victoria;Sunshine;95;74;SE;11;65%;6%;12
Waco;Sunshine, very warm;93;71;E;8;62%;11%;8
Weslaco;Sunshine and breezy;95;77;SE;14;62%;7%;12
Wharton;Mostly sunny;92;71;SSE;8;68%;6%;12
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;86;64;ESE;9;62%;58%;9
Wink;Partly sunny and hot;98;62;S;8;21%;9%;12
Zapata;Mostly cloudy, hot;102;78;SE;9;57%;8%;9
