TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Not as warm;76;53;ENE;9;44%;3%;11
Abilene Dyess;Not as warm;77;52;E;9;38%;26%;11
Alice;Sunshine, not as hot;89;66;ENE;13;52%;31%;11
Alpine;Mostly sunny;81;53;ESE;7;33%;0%;12
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;71;45;ESE;6;45%;5%;10
Angleton;Mostly sunny;85;61;NNE;9;52%;22%;11
Arlington;Not as warm;78;52;NNE;10;46%;0%;10
Austin;Lots of sun, nice;83;58;NNE;6;41%;2%;11
Austin Bergstrom;Sunshine, not as hot;83;55;NNE;11;48%;3%;11
Bay;Mostly sunny;86;61;NNE;10;54%;38%;11
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;85;58;N;7;51%;13%;11
Beeville;Sunshine, not as hot;90;62;NE;10;54%;23%;11
Borger;Mostly sunny;72;49;E;5;42%;6%;10
Bowie;Mostly sunny;78;53;N;9;51%;1%;10
Breckenridge;Sunshine, pleasant;78;50;E;8;44%;2%;10
Brenham;Not as warm;82;54;N;8;47%;11%;11
Bridgeport;Not as warm;75;49;N;8;51%;1%;10
Brownsville;Hazy sunshine;88;71;ENE;10;80%;19%;6
Brownwood;Not as warm;78;47;ENE;8;47%;3%;11
Burnet;Mostly sunny, cooler;79;53;NE;8;41%;2%;11
Canadian;Mostly sunny;71;45;ENE;6;48%;10%;10
Castroville;Mostly sunny, cooler;86;56;ENE;10;38%;2%;11
Childress;Mostly sunny, nice;76;48;E;7;43%;4%;10
Cleburne;Not as warm;77;51;N;10;54%;0%;10
College Station;Mostly sunny, nice;81;56;N;11;54%;6%;11
Comanche;Not as warm;77;49;ENE;7;49%;3%;11
Conroe;Mostly sunny, nice;81;55;N;8;49%;9%;11
Corpus Christi;Not as hot;88;68;E;15;56%;30%;11
Corsicana;Not as warm;78;54;NNE;8;54%;0%;10
Cotulla;Mostly sunny, cooler;88;61;ENE;13;40%;10%;11
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;71;41;ESE;6;44%;6%;7
Dallas Love;Not as warm;78;58;N;10;46%;0%;10
Dallas Redbird;Not as warm;77;57;N;11;46%;0%;10
Dallas/Ft Worth;Not as warm;77;55;N;12;49%;0%;10
Decatur;Lots of sun, nice;75;49;NE;8;47%;1%;10
Del Rio;Not as hot;89;64;ESE;6;32%;4%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Not as hot;87;61;ESE;7;34%;2%;11
Denton;Not as warm;77;49;N;11;52%;0%;10
Dryden;Mostly sunny, cooler;85;58;ESE;9;32%;2%;11
Dumas;Partly sunny;68;43;E;6;50%;6%;10
Edinburg;Hazy and very warm;90;69;ENE;9;69%;44%;11
El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;86;61;SE;8;19%;0%;11
Ellington;Mostly sunny;83;63;N;11;52%;20%;11
Falfurrias;Hazy and not as hot;89;66;ENE;8;57%;33%;9
Fort Hood;Cooler with sunshine;79;54;NE;10;46%;25%;11
Fort Worth;Not as warm;77;52;NNE;10;45%;0%;10
Fort Worth Alliance;Not as warm;78;52;N;12;49%;0%;10
Fort Worth Nas;Not as warm;79;57;N;11;45%;0%;10
Fort Worth Spinks;Not as warm;77;52;N;10;50%;0%;10
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, cooler;78;49;ENE;8;44%;3%;11
Gainesville;Mostly sunny, nice;75;48;N;9;53%;0%;10
Galveston;Mostly sunny;82;68;NNE;12;57%;24%;11
Gatesville;Sunshine and cooler;79;50;NNE;8;47%;1%;11
Georgetown;Lots of sun, cooler;80;52;NNE;8;43%;2%;11
Giddings;Not as hot;83;55;NNE;7;43%;26%;11
Gilmer;Mostly sunny;75;50;NW;7;58%;0%;10
Graham;Sunshine and nice;76;47;E;8;50%;2%;10
Granbury;Not as warm;79;50;NNE;9;44%;2%;10
Grand Prairie;Not as warm;78;54;NNE;10;45%;0%;10
Greenville;Nice with sunshine;77;49;N;9;45%;0%;10
Guadalupe Pass;Windy;72;52;E;23;36%;0%;11
Hamilton;Sunshine and cooler;78;51;NE;9;48%;2%;11
Harlingen;Hazy sun, not as hot;87;70;ENE;13;71%;27%;6
Hearne;Not as warm;79;53;NNE;7;53%;4%;11
Hebbronville;Hazy sun and cooler;87;65;E;9;55%;42%;6
Henderson;Mostly sunny, nice;76;49;NNW;7;60%;2%;10
Hereford;Mostly sunny;73;45;ESE;4;42%;5%;10
Hillsboro;Cooler with sunshine;78;52;N;9;50%;0%;10
Hondo;Mostly sunny, cooler;86;54;ENE;11;36%;2%;11
Houston;Mostly sunny;85;61;N;8;45%;35%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;84;62;N;12;45%;36%;11
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;86;63;N;11;44%;36%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;83;59;N;8;54%;19%;11
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;84;62;N;9;47%;21%;11
Houston Hooks;Not as warm;82;56;NNE;10;49%;28%;11
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;83;60;NNW;11;48%;36%;11
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;83;59;NNE;11;51%;33%;11
Huntsville;Not as warm;79;54;N;7;54%;26%;9
Ingleside;Mostly sunny;86;68;E;14;61%;18%;11
Jacksonville;Nice with sunshine;76;52;NNW;7;55%;2%;10
Jasper;Mostly sunny, nice;80;55;NNW;7;55%;3%;11
Junction;Mostly sunny, cooler;81;52;E;8;43%;3%;11
Kellyusa Airport;Not as hot;85;58;NE;10;34%;3%;11
Kerrville;Mostly sunny, cooler;81;50;ENE;8;50%;3%;11
Killeen;Cooler with sunshine;79;54;NE;10;46%;25%;11
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunshine and cooler;78;54;NE;10;49%;25%;11
Kingsville Nas;Not as hot;89;63;ENE;13;52%;26%;11
La Grange;Not as hot;83;55;NNE;7;59%;13%;11
Lago Vista;Lots of sun, cooler;79;56;ENE;8;47%;2%;11
Lancaster;Not as warm;76;53;NNE;9;49%;1%;10
Laredo;Sunshine, not as hot;93;69;ENE;11;46%;21%;11
Llano;Mostly sunny, cooler;81;51;ENE;7;51%;2%;11
Longview;Sunshine, pleasant;77;51;NNW;8;58%;0%;10
Lubbock;Partly sunny, nice;76;50;SE;6;36%;3%;10
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;79;54;NNW;8;59%;3%;11
Mcallen;Hazy sun and warm;91;71;ENE;11;64%;44%;11
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, cooler;77;51;NNE;9;52%;0%;11
Mckinney;Sunshine and nice;75;51;NNW;12;52%;0%;10
Mesquite;Not as warm;77;54;NNE;9;50%;1%;10
Midland;Mostly sunny;80;56;E;7;38%;2%;11
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;80;56;E;7;38%;2%;11
Midlothian;Not as warm;76;53;N;9;54%;0%;10
Mineola;Mostly sunny;74;48;NNW;8;55%;0%;10
Mineral Wells;Not as warm;77;52;NNE;10;47%;1%;10
Mount Pleasant;Lots of sun, nice;76;51;NNW;10;55%;2%;10
Nacogdoches;Not as warm;76;51;NW;8;61%;2%;10
New Braunfels;Sunshine, not as hot;84;55;NE;10;49%;4%;11
Odessa;Not as warm;79;55;ESE;8;35%;2%;11
Orange;Mostly sunny;83;57;N;6;50%;8%;11
Palacios;Mostly sunny;85;62;NE;12;52%;18%;11
Palestine;Not as warm;76;51;N;7;60%;2%;10
Pampa;Mostly sunny;69;46;E;6;43%;6%;10
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sun and some clouds;71;45;ESE;5;48%;8%;10
Paris;Mostly sunny;74;49;NNW;10;55%;0%;10
Pecos;Not as hot;83;58;ESE;7;38%;1%;11
Perryton;Partly sunny;67;45;ENE;7;51%;16%;9
Plainview;Mostly sunny;71;43;SE;4;49%;4%;10
Pleasanton;Sunshine and cooler;85;55;ENE;10;48%;4%;11
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;79;70;ENE;12;77%;18%;11
Port Isabel;Hazy and humid;82;73;NE;10;81%;18%;11
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny, warm;87;63;NNE;11;59%;17%;11
Randolph AFB;Not as hot;83;57;NE;12;40%;4%;11
Robstown;Not as hot;88;67;ENE;13;52%;24%;11
Rockport;Mostly sunny;84;68;NE;10;58%;17%;11
Rocksprings;Not as warm;80;54;E;9;39%;2%;11
San Angelo;Mostly sunny, cooler;81;52;E;7;41%;3%;11
San Antonio;Lots of sun, cooler;85;58;NE;11;42%;3%;11
San Antonio Stinson;Not as hot;84;57;NE;11;40%;4%;11
San Marcos;Lots of sun, cooler;83;54;NE;10;41%;4%;11
Seminole;Mostly sunny;77;50;SE;6;39%;1%;11
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;73;53;NNW;12;56%;0%;10
Snyder;Mostly sunny;76;51;ESE;6;42%;2%;11
Sonora;Mostly sunny, cooler;83;54;E;9;36%;2%;11
Stephenville;Not as warm;77;53;ENE;9;44%;2%;10
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, nice;76;51;NNW;10;54%;2%;10
Sweetwater;Not as warm;76;53;ESE;7;41%;3%;11
Temple;Mostly sunny, cooler;78;52;NNE;11;52%;25%;11
Terrell;Not as warm;77;52;N;9;53%;1%;10
Tyler;Sunshine, pleasant;76;51;NNW;8;55%;1%;10
Uvalde;Not as hot;87;56;E;8;40%;3%;11
Vernon;Mostly sunny;77;48;ESE;8;40%;3%;10
Victoria;Mostly sunny;87;60;NNE;11;53%;19%;11
Waco;Cooler with sunshine;78;52;NNE;11;50%;0%;10
Weslaco;Warm with hazy sun;90;70;ENE;9;63%;44%;11
Wharton;Mostly sunny;84;55;N;9;54%;18%;11
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, nice;76;51;E;10;47%;2%;10
Wink;Not as warm;81;56;ESE;7;33%;1%;11
Zapata;Hazy sun, not as hot;92;72;E;7;55%;41%;11
