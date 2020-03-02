TX Forecast for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Rain and a t-storm;66;48;NNE;8;67%;93%;2

Abilene Dyess;Rain and a t-storm;60;47;NE;9;66%;91%;1

Alice;Mostly cloudy;82;66;ESE;11;74%;67%;2

Alpine;Rain, heavy at times;53;38;NW;9;84%;94%;1

Amarillo;Cloudy;57;37;E;8;59%;6%;2

Angleton;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;67;SE;10;84%;84%;2

Arlington;Cloudy, not as warm;65;51;NE;9;64%;78%;1

Austin;Spotty showers;73;58;NE;6;82%;95%;1

Austin Bergstrom;Spotty showers;73;60;E;9;77%;87%;2

Bay;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;69;SE;10;86%;84%;2

Beaumont;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;67;ESE;8;79%;86%;2

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;81;61;SE;10;75%;75%;2

Borger;Cloudy;62;39;ENE;7;52%;4%;3

Bowie;Cloudy;65;52;NE;5;65%;81%;1

Breckenridge;Cloudy and cooler;64;51;ENE;6;67%;82%;1

Brenham;Spotty showers;77;62;E;6;82%;94%;2

Bridgeport;Cloudy;63;51;NE;5;67%;81%;1

Brownsville;Periods of sun, warm;85;67;S;14;64%;35%;3

Brownwood;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;51;NE;9;76%;92%;1

Burnet;Spotty showers;67;53;NE;8;83%;94%;1

Canadian;Cloudy;62;39;ENE;6;58%;2%;3

Castroville;Spotty showers;76;57;NW;8;77%;93%;1

Childress;Cloudy;61;44;NE;7;57%;44%;2

Cleburne;Cloudy, not as warm;65;52;NE;9;73%;78%;1

College Station;Spotty showers;76;64;E;8;75%;90%;2

Comanche;Not as warm;66;50;NE;8;75%;76%;1

Conroe;Showers/thunderstorm;76;64;E;7;78%;90%;2

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;79;67;SE;14;81%;66%;2

Corsicana;Cloudy;66;54;NE;8;73%;76%;1

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;81;61;E;10;77%;75%;1

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;61;31;SE;12;38%;1%;4

Dallas Love;Cloudy;68;55;NE;7;55%;77%;2

Dallas Redbird;Cloudy and cooler;64;52;NE;9;67%;78%;1

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;67;53;NE;8;60%;77%;2

Decatur;Cloudy and cooler;62;50;NE;7;67%;81%;1

Del Rio;Spotty showers;78;56;WNW;10;63%;90%;2

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Spotty showers;75;52;WNW;11;68%;91%;2

Denton;Cloudy and cooler;63;52;NE;9;67%;85%;1

Dryden;Rain, a thunderstorm;66;46;NW;11;75%;92%;1

Dumas;A thick cloud cover;57;34;NE;11;56%;2%;3

Edinburg;Mainly cloudy;90;67;S;15;62%;57%;2

El Paso;Heavy rain;52;40;WNW;9;77%;81%;2

Ellington;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;67;ESE;9;81%;84%;1

Falfurrias;Mainly cloudy;85;65;S;9;67%;44%;2

Fort Hood;Spotty showers;66;54;NE;10;77%;95%;1

Fort Worth;Cloudy and cooler;64;51;NE;8;67%;77%;1

Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy and cooler;65;52;NE;9;65%;81%;1

Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy, not as warm;65;54;NE;8;68%;81%;1

Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy and cooler;65;53;NE;8;72%;78%;1

Fredericksburg;Spotty showers;67;52;N;7;78%;94%;1

Gainesville;Cloudy;63;50;NE;6;65%;79%;1

Galveston;Showers and t-storms;73;66;SE;10;90%;86%;1

Gatesville;Spotty showers;66;53;NE;8;78%;95%;1

Georgetown;Spotty showers;68;54;NNE;9;82%;95%;1

Giddings;Spotty showers;75;58;E;6;78%;95%;1

Gilmer;Cloudy;63;51;NE;5;71%;75%;1

Graham;Cloudy;61;49;NE;7;73%;81%;1

Granbury;Cloudy, not as warm;66;53;NE;7;72%;74%;1

Grand Prairie;Cloudy and cooler;64;54;NE;9;70%;78%;1

Greenville;Cloudy and cooler;65;52;NE;6;60%;79%;1

Guadalupe Pass;Heavy rain, windy;44;33;NNW;19;94%;82%;1

Hamilton;Cloudy, not as warm;66;51;NE;9;82%;77%;1

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;86;65;SSE;15;71%;63%;2

Hearne;Spotty showers;72;58;ENE;7;79%;93%;1

Hebbronville;Some sun;82;60;NW;7;66%;67%;4

Henderson;Remaining cloudy;67;53;NE;6;73%;81%;1

Hereford;Cloudy;55;37;NE;7;63%;29%;2

Hillsboro;Cloudy, not as warm;66;52;NE;10;70%;78%;1

Hondo;Spotty showers;76;55;E;11;81%;92%;1

Houston;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;67;ESE;7;80%;85%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);Rain, a thunderstorm;77;67;SE;10;79%;86%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;68;SE;9;80%;85%;2

Houston / Southwest Airport;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;65;SE;6;85%;84%;2

Houston Clover;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;68;SE;9;78%;85%;2

Houston Hooks;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;66;E;7;78%;87%;2

Houston Hull;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;68;SE;10;83%;85%;2

Houston Intercontinental;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;66;SSE;9;79%;86%;2

Huntsville;Rain and a t-storm;75;61;E;5;73%;92%;1

Ingleside;Inc. clouds;78;64;ESE;12;85%;67%;3

Jacksonville;Remaining cloudy;67;52;ENE;6;75%;75%;1

Jasper;Rain and a t-storm;76;62;ENE;5;75%;90%;1

Junction;Spotty showers;65;48;NNE;9;80%;95%;1

Kellyusa Airport;Spotty showers;77;58;E;10;86%;93%;1

Kerrville;Spotty showers;70;52;N;7;78%;92%;1

Killeen;Spotty showers;66;54;NE;10;77%;95%;1

Killeen/Ft Hood;Spotty showers;67;52;NE;10;78%;95%;1

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;83;62;ESE;12;72%;44%;2

La Grange;Spotty showers;77;61;ESE;6;81%;90%;1

Lago Vista;Spotty showers;68;54;NE;7;84%;95%;1

Lancaster;Cloudy and cooler;64;52;NE;8;67%;78%;1

Laredo;Mostly cloudy, humid;85;63;SE;8;67%;68%;2

Llano;Spotty showers;69;52;NNE;7;75%;95%;2

Longview;Cloudy;65;52;NE;6;74%;75%;1

Lubbock;Cooler with rain;54;43;NE;9;76%;92%;1

Lufkin;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;59;NE;5;79%;89%;1

Mcallen;Turning cloudy;89;67;E;14;66%;56%;3

Mcgregor;Spotty showers;65;53;NE;10;82%;94%;1

Mckinney;Cloudy and cooler;64;52;NE;9;69%;79%;1

Mesquite;Cloudy and cooler;64;51;NE;8;69%;78%;1

Midland;Rain, heavy at times;55;45;NE;11;84%;95%;1

Midland Airpark;Rain, heavy at times;55;45;NE;11;84%;95%;1

Midlothian;Cloudy and cooler;64;52;NE;7;73%;78%;1

Mineola;Cloudy;63;52;NE;5;74%;75%;1

Mineral Wells;Cloudy and cooler;65;50;NE;8;67%;76%;1

Mount Pleasant;Cloudy and cooler;64;52;NE;6;66%;75%;1

Nacogdoches;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;58;ENE;5;74%;89%;1

New Braunfels;Spotty showers;74;58;NE;9;82%;92%;1

Odessa;Rain, some heavy;54;44;NNE;11;84%;96%;1

Orange;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;66;ESE;6;80%;87%;2

Palacios;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;65;SE;13;83%;84%;2

Palestine;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;54;ENE;6;75%;85%;1

Pampa;Cloudy;59;38;E;8;56%;4%;2

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;62;36;ESE;9;48%;2%;3

Paris;Cloudy;63;50;NNE;7;60%;79%;1

Pecos;Rain, some heavy;54;45;NNW;7;79%;95%;1

Perryton;Milder;60;35;ENE;9;54%;1%;5

Plainview;Cloudy;53;40;NE;6;70%;44%;1

Pleasanton;Spotty showers;78;57;SW;7;77%;92%;1

Port Aransas;Inc. clouds;72;63;SE;10;92%;67%;3

Port Isabel;Periods of sun;80;66;SSE;12;76%;36%;3

Port Lavaca;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;66;SE;11;81%;84%;2

Randolph AFB;Spotty showers;74;57;E;10;86%;91%;2

Robstown;Rather cloudy;83;60;ESE;13;74%;67%;2

Rockport;Inc. clouds;74;64;SE;10;90%;67%;3

Rocksprings;Spotty showers;70;48;NNW;10;78%;95%;1

San Angelo;Rain and a t-storm;63;48;NE;10;73%;92%;1

San Antonio;Spotty showers;75;58;NE;8;81%;92%;1

San Antonio Stinson;Spotty showers;76;58;E;9;85%;92%;1

San Marcos;Spotty showers;74;57;NNE;10;76%;92%;2

Seminole;Heavy rain;53;43;N;9;79%;94%;1

Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;65;52;NNE;7;62%;78%;1

Snyder;Downpours, cooler;55;45;NE;10;74%;95%;1

Sonora;Spotty showers;66;49;N;11;73%;95%;1

Stephenville;Cloudy and cooler;64;50;NE;8;72%;77%;1

Sulphur Springs;Cloudy and cooler;64;52;NE;7;65%;79%;1

Sweetwater;Rain and a t-storm;57;46;NE;8;73%;91%;1

Temple;Spotty showers;66;54;NE;11;83%;94%;1

Terrell;Cloudy and cooler;64;52;NE;8;70%;77%;1

Tyler;Cloudy;65;52;NE;8;71%;81%;1

Uvalde;Spotty showers;74;54;NW;9;79%;92%;1

Vernon;Cloudy;62;49;ENE;8;60%;44%;1

Victoria;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;65;ESE;11;78%;84%;2

Waco;Cloudy and cooler;66;54;ENE;8;71%;84%;2

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;89;68;S;15;62%;60%;2

Wharton;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;68;ESE;9;79%;85%;2

Wichita Falls;Cloudy;63;49;NE;5;66%;81%;1

Wink;Heavy rain;54;45;NNE;10;85%;94%;1

Zapata;Clouds and sun, warm;87;64;NNW;6;64%;74%;3

