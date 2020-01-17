TX Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny;56;26;NE;13;53%;3%;3

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;56;26;NE;12;49%;1%;3

Alice;A t-storm in spots;78;49;NNE;7;76%;60%;1

Alpine;Plenty of sunshine;57;32;E;8;59%;1%;4

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;47;25;SSE;8;39%;0%;3

Angleton;Rain and drizzle;72;47;NNE;5;83%;86%;1

Arlington;Partly sunny;58;33;NNE;12;51%;10%;3

Austin;Showers around;65;38;N;9;61%;64%;1

Austin Bergstrom;Showers around;67;35;N;13;64%;65%;1

Bay;Rain and drizzle;75;49;N;5;87%;78%;1

Beaumont;Rain and drizzle;74;44;NNE;6;78%;65%;1

Beeville;Spotty showers;77;49;NNE;7;80%;75%;1

Borger;Mostly sunny;48;28;SSE;6;38%;0%;3

Bowie;Partly sunny;57;31;NNE;11;58%;6%;3

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;57;28;NE;9;50%;2%;3

Brenham;Showers around;68;39;NNE;8;66%;71%;1

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;57;28;NNE;10;56%;6%;3

Brownsville;Showers and t-storms;78;60;NE;9;82%;97%;1

Brownwood;Partly sunny;58;29;NE;11;49%;5%;4

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;61;35;NNE;10;52%;28%;2

Canadian;Mostly sunny;48;23;SSE;7;45%;3%;3

Castroville;A shower in the a.m.;68;40;NNE;8;63%;60%;1

Childress;Plenty of sunshine;52;26;E;11;48%;1%;3

Cleburne;Partly sunny, breezy;58;33;NNE;14;59%;12%;3

College Station;Showers around;66;39;N;11;71%;70%;1

Comanche;Partly sunny;58;32;NE;12;56%;6%;4

Conroe;Showers around;69;40;NNE;7;69%;71%;1

Corpus Christi;Rain and drizzle;76;51;NNE;8;85%;81%;1

Corsicana;Breezy with some sun;60;33;NNE;14;58%;26%;3

Cotulla;Showers around;74;47;NE;8;68%;69%;1

Dalhart;Mostly sunny;46;22;SSE;8;38%;0%;3

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;59;34;NNE;13;55%;11%;3

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, breezy;59;35;NNE;15;55%;13%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, breezy;57;32;NNE;16;52%;8%;3

Decatur;Partly sunny;55;31;NNE;9;49%;3%;3

Del Rio;Mild with some sun;71;40;N;9;61%;7%;2

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;71;40;NNE;9;63%;7%;2

Denton;Partly sunny;56;31;NNE;13;53%;4%;3

Dryden;Partly sunny;63;35;NE;10;67%;1%;4

Dumas;Mostly sunny;44;24;SSE;7;47%;3%;3

Edinburg;Couple of t-storms;80;56;NE;7;70%;82%;1

El Paso;Sunshine;63;38;E;6;42%;1%;4

Ellington;Rain and drizzle;71;45;N;5;79%;65%;1

Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;77;53;NNE;5;70%;55%;1

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;61;35;NNE;14;57%;21%;2

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;57;33;NNE;13;50%;7%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, breezy;58;32;NNE;15;52%;8%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;59;34;NNE;14;55%;9%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;58;31;NNE;13;57%;11%;3

Fredericksburg;Rather cloudy;62;32;NNE;10;58%;17%;2

Gainesville;Partly sunny;54;30;NNE;13;49%;7%;3

Galveston;Rain and drizzle;71;50;NNE;6;84%;83%;1

Gatesville;Partly sunny;60;33;NNE;11;54%;17%;4

Georgetown;Showers around;64;35;NNE;11;52%;64%;1

Giddings;Showers around;64;38;NNE;8;62%;70%;1

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;60;30;NNE;8;54%;30%;3

Graham;Partly sunny;54;27;NE;10;56%;6%;3

Granbury;Partly sunny;59;31;NNE;12;52%;8%;3

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;57;34;NNE;13;42%;10%;3

Greenville;Partly sunny;59;32;NNE;12;45%;15%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Windy;50;30;ENE;22;44%;1%;4

Hamilton;Partly sunny;59;32;NNE;12;55%;13%;4

Harlingen;Showers and t-storms;77;55;NNE;8;88%;96%;1

Hearne;Showers around;64;35;NNE;10;53%;65%;1

Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;73;49;NNE;5;75%;56%;1

Henderson;A shower in the a.m.;63;32;NNE;9;54%;60%;1

Hereford;Sunny;48;24;SSE;7;42%;1%;3

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;60;33;NNE;13;58%;17%;3

Hondo;Showers around;69;37;NNE;11;63%;64%;1

Houston;A passing shower;72;45;NNE;6;76%;66%;1

Houston (Hobby Airport);Rain and drizzle;71;47;NNE;7;79%;68%;1

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Spotty showers;71;48;N;3;79%;70%;1

Houston / Southwest Airport;Rain and drizzle;71;44;NNE;4;86%;68%;1

Houston Clover;Rain and drizzle;72;47;NNE;5;77%;67%;1

Houston Hooks;Spotty showers;69;41;N;7;77%;72%;1

Houston Hull;Spotty showers;72;45;N;7;83%;70%;1

Houston Intercontinental;Spotty showers;71;43;N;7;79%;72%;1

Huntsville;Showers around;66;36;NNE;5;63%;71%;1

Ingleside;Rain and drizzle;75;51;NNE;6;87%;68%;1

Jacksonville;A shower in the a.m.;62;33;NNE;9;56%;62%;1

Jasper;Showers around;70;40;NNE;5;75%;68%;1

Junction;Partly sunny;62;29;NNE;9;57%;6%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Showers around;68;38;NNE;9;68%;65%;1

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;63;32;NNE;10;60%;29%;2

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;61;35;NNE;14;57%;21%;2

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;61;33;NNE;13;64%;22%;2

Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;78;51;NNE;6;82%;57%;1

La Grange;Showers around;68;40;NNE;7;60%;72%;1

Lago Vista;A morning t-storm;62;37;NNE;10;66%;58%;1

Lancaster;Partly sunny;58;33;NNE;13;54%;14%;3

Laredo;A little rain;72;51;NE;7;76%;76%;1

Llano;Partly sunny;64;34;NNE;9;51%;13%;4

Longview;A shower in the a.m.;62;32;NNE;10;54%;59%;2

Lubbock;Plenty of sunshine;51;25;ESE;9;42%;1%;3

Lufkin;Showers around;67;35;NNE;7;76%;72%;1

Mcallen;A p.m. t-storm;80;56;NNE;7;76%;80%;1

Mcgregor;Partly sunny, breezy;60;31;NNE;15;64%;23%;4

Mckinney;Partly sunny, breezy;57;30;NNE;14;53%;11%;3

Mesquite;Partly sunny;58;34;NNE;13;51%;15%;3

Midland;Brilliant sunshine;56;27;ENE;11;48%;2%;4

Midland Airpark;Brilliant sunshine;56;27;ENE;11;48%;2%;4

Midlothian;Partly sunny;58;32;NNE;13;66%;15%;3

Mineola;Partly sunny;59;30;NNE;10;58%;29%;3

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;59;30;NNE;13;56%;7%;3

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;60;31;N;11;50%;28%;3

Nacogdoches;Showers around;65;34;NNE;9;61%;70%;1

New Braunfels;Showers around;67;39;NNE;11;56%;64%;1

Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;56;30;ENE;10;50%;1%;4

Orange;Rain and drizzle;74;44;NNE;5;79%;68%;1

Palacios;Rain and drizzle;73;47;N;7;82%;73%;1

Palestine;A shower in the a.m.;63;34;NNE;9;58%;60%;1

Pampa;Mostly sunny;47;26;SSE;9;42%;0%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;49;23;SSE;7;42%;3%;3

Paris;Partly sunny;55;29;N;12;54%;21%;3

Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;58;31;E;7;56%;1%;4

Perryton;Mostly sunny;46;25;SSE;8;50%;0%;3

Plainview;Plenty of sunshine;47;22;SE;9;48%;2%;3

Pleasanton;A shower in the a.m.;70;41;NNE;7;57%;61%;1

Port Aransas;Rain and drizzle;71;52;NNE;6;79%;66%;1

Port Isabel;Showers and t-storms;76;61;NE;11;84%;94%;1

Port Lavaca;Rain and drizzle;74;49;NNE;7;75%;70%;1

Randolph AFB;Showers around;66;38;NNE;11;72%;67%;1

Robstown;A t-storm in spots;76;50;NNE;6;83%;57%;1

Rockport;Rain and drizzle;74;50;NNE;6;80%;72%;1

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;61;33;NE;12;62%;7%;4

San Angelo;Partly sunny;61;29;NE;11;52%;2%;4

San Antonio;A shower in the a.m.;68;40;NNE;9;61%;60%;1

San Antonio Stinson;Showers around;68;38;NNE;9;68%;72%;1

San Marcos;Showers around;65;38;NNE;13;55%;66%;1

Seminole;Plenty of sunshine;53;25;E;8;43%;1%;4

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, breezy;55;31;NNE;15;54%;7%;3

Snyder;Mostly sunny;52;27;ENE;11;54%;1%;3

Sonora;Partly sunny;60;30;NE;12;55%;3%;4

Stephenville;Partly sunny;58;30;NNE;12;57%;6%;3

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;58;31;NNE;13;50%;23%;3

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;54;29;NE;11;50%;1%;3

Temple;Mostly cloudy;61;33;NNE;15;68%;27%;2

Terrell;Partly sunny;58;33;NNE;13;50%;16%;3

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;61;33;NNE;11;53%;30%;3

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;69;39;NE;7;68%;22%;1

Vernon;Mostly sunny;53;27;NE;11;45%;1%;3

Victoria;Spotty showers;76;46;NNE;8;74%;72%;1

Waco;Partly sunny, breezy;60;33;NNE;14;59%;23%;3

Weslaco;Couple of t-storms;79;56;NE;6;79%;86%;1

Wharton;Rain and drizzle;72;44;NNE;6;78%;72%;1

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;54;28;NNE;13;53%;5%;3

Wink;Plenty of sunshine;59;28;E;9;49%;1%;4

Zapata;A t-storm in spots;74;53;NNE;6;77%;56%;1

_____

