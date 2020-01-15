TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, January 16, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Rain and drizzle;47;41;N;12;85%;97%;1
Abilene Dyess;Rain and drizzle;47;37;N;10;78%;97%;1
Alice;Fog in the morning;81;69;ESE;13;78%;74%;1
Alpine;Cooler;51;42;ESE;6;87%;82%;1
Amarillo;Some afternoon snow;35;30;SSE;8;49%;87%;1
Angleton;Showers around;76;65;E;9;83%;82%;1
Arlington;Rain and drizzle;53;48;E;10;70%;89%;1
Austin;A few showers;69;60;SE;5;77%;86%;1
Austin Bergstrom;A few showers;72;60;SE;9;79%;83%;1
Bay;Spotty showers;79;67;E;8;84%;84%;1
Beaumont;Showers around;75;62;ENE;7;81%;84%;1
Beeville;Fog in the morning;80;67;ESE;10;78%;80%;1
Borger;A bit of p.m. snow;35;32;SSE;5;45%;82%;1
Bowie;Rain and drizzle;48;44;ESE;9;87%;97%;1
Breckenridge;Rain and drizzle;49;44;NE;9;73%;97%;1
Brenham;Spotty showers;74;63;E;4;77%;82%;1
Bridgeport;Rain and drizzle;45;43;E;8;92%;97%;1
Brownsville;Spotty showers;82;69;ESE;11;75%;83%;1
Brownwood;Rain and drizzle;54;49;ENE;8;80%;94%;1
Burnet;Rain and drizzle;62;56;ENE;7;81%;81%;1
Canadian;A bit of p.m. snow;37;29;SSE;6;52%;88%;1
Castroville;Brief showers;74;64;E;9;70%;84%;1
Childress;Rain and drizzle;40;34;NE;11;64%;91%;1
Cleburne;Spotty showers;53;49;ENE;11;81%;85%;1
College Station;Cloudy with a shower;72;63;ESE;7;86%;80%;1
Comanche;Rain and drizzle;52;48;ENE;7;88%;95%;1
Conroe;Fog in the morning;74;61;E;6;77%;81%;1
Corpus Christi;A shower or two;77;68;ESE;14;88%;73%;1
Corsicana;Cooler;58;51;ENE;9;77%;80%;1
Cotulla;Fog in the morning;82;68;ESE;12;71%;81%;2
Dalhart;A bit of p.m. snow;38;27;SSE;7;60%;82%;1
Dallas Love;Rain and drizzle;54;47;E;12;79%;90%;1
Dallas Redbird;Rain and drizzle;54;47;E;13;82%;86%;1
Dallas/Ft Worth;Rain and drizzle;51;45;E;13;81%;91%;1
Decatur;Cloudy, p.m. showers;47;43;E;9;75%;100%;1
Del Rio;Brief p.m. showers;71;61;WNW;12;82%;92%;1
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A p.m. shower or two;72;61;NW;13;85%;88%;1
Denton;Rain and drizzle;49;45;E;11;72%;95%;1
Dryden;Brief p.m. showers;56;48;N;10;82%;94%;1
Dumas;A bit of p.m. snow;34;27;SSE;5;48%;81%;1
Edinburg;Areas of morning fog;85;70;ESE;11;66%;44%;3
El Paso;Cloudy and cooler;56;46;SE;9;61%;75%;1
Ellington;Showers around;75;63;E;7;80%;82%;1
Falfurrias;Areas of morning fog;82;69;ESE;10;66%;44%;3
Fort Hood;Spotty showers;60;52;ESE;9;87%;86%;1
Fort Worth;Rain and drizzle;52;48;E;10;71%;93%;1
Fort Worth Alliance;Rain and drizzle;51;46;E;13;79%;95%;1
Fort Worth Nas;Rain and drizzle;51;49;E;12;87%;93%;1
Fort Worth Spinks;Rain and drizzle;52;48;E;11;91%;89%;1
Fredericksburg;Rain and drizzle;63;56;E;6;80%;95%;1
Gainesville;Rain and drizzle;46;42;E;8;72%;97%;1
Galveston;Areas of morning fog;72;62;E;8;89%;80%;1
Gatesville;Spotty showers;58;53;NE;8;88%;86%;1
Georgetown;Brief showers;64;58;NE;7;81%;84%;1
Giddings;Cloudy with a shower;71;61;E;10;77%;80%;1
Gilmer;Rain and drizzle;57;46;E;8;65%;82%;1
Graham;Rain and drizzle;46;43;ENE;7;78%;97%;1
Granbury;Rain and drizzle;53;49;ENE;8;77%;93%;1
Grand Prairie;Rain and drizzle;53;47;E;10;75%;89%;1
Greenville;Rain and drizzle;53;47;E;10;67%;90%;1
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, cooler;42;36;ENE;27;80%;84%;1
Hamilton;Spotty showers;55;50;ENE;8;90%;89%;1
Harlingen;Areas of morning fog;82;66;ESE;15;77%;44%;2
Hearne;A passing shower;69;59;ENE;6;76%;80%;1
Hebbronville;Fog in the morning;81;66;ESE;9;64%;44%;3
Henderson;Rain and drizzle;61;49;E;10;69%;77%;1
Hereford;Some afternoon snow;37;30;SSE;6;53%;82%;1
Hillsboro;Spotty showers;57;51;ENE;12;73%;84%;1
Hondo;Brief showers;75;63;ESE;12;79%;86%;1
Houston;Fog in the morning;74;63;E;6;84%;80%;1
Houston (Hobby Airport);Areas of morning fog;76;64;ESE;9;79%;80%;1
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Fog in the morning;76;62;ESE;3;80%;80%;1
Houston / Southwest Airport;Areas of morning fog;76;63;ESE;5;85%;80%;1
Houston Clover;Areas of morning fog;77;65;E;7;77%;80%;1
Houston Hooks;Showers around;75;63;E;5;80%;82%;1
Houston Hull;Areas of morning fog;78;65;ESE;8;83%;80%;1
Houston Intercontinental;Fog in the morning;76;64;E;7;81%;80%;1
Huntsville;Cloudy with a shower;70;58;ENE;15;76%;80%;1
Ingleside;A shower or two;77;67;E;11;90%;73%;1
Jacksonville;Rain and drizzle;61;50;E;9;75%;63%;1
Jasper;Spotty showers;68;56;ENE;5;81%;83%;1
Junction;Rain and drizzle;61;54;ESE;8;83%;84%;1
Kellyusa Airport;Brief showers;74;64;SE;10;81%;83%;1
Kerrville;Rain and drizzle;65;57;E;7;74%;90%;1
Killeen;Spotty showers;60;52;ESE;9;87%;86%;1
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cooler with showers;60;54;ESE;9;90%;87%;1
Kingsville Nas;Low clouds;80;68;ESE;13;82%;42%;1
La Grange;Fog in the morning;75;64;E;4;73%;80%;1
Lago Vista;A few showers;63;58;SE;6;88%;85%;1
Lancaster;Rain and drizzle;54;48;ENE;10;70%;87%;1
Laredo;Partly sunny;84;69;ESE;11;64%;70%;3
Llano;Rain and drizzle;63;58;ENE;6;78%;85%;1
Longview;Rain and drizzle;59;48;E;9;66%;78%;1
Lubbock;Brief p.m. showers;38;34;ESE;8;64%;92%;1
Lufkin;A shower;65;54;ENE;8;94%;81%;1
Mcallen;Fog in the morning;86;71;ESE;15;68%;39%;3
Mcgregor;Spotty showers;59;51;ESE;10;89%;85%;1
Mckinney;Rain and drizzle;51;46;E;13;76%;93%;1
Mesquite;Rain and drizzle;54;47;E;10;70%;88%;1
Midland;Brief p.m. showers;43;40;NE;12;88%;94%;1
Midland Airpark;Brief p.m. showers;43;40;NE;12;88%;94%;1
Midlothian;Rain and drizzle;54;47;E;10;96%;84%;1
Mineola;Rain and drizzle;54;47;E;7;77%;78%;1
Mineral Wells;Rain and drizzle;50;45;E;11;89%;95%;1
Mount Pleasant;Rain and drizzle;55;46;E;9;59%;76%;1
Nacogdoches;Cooler with a shower;63;51;ENE;8;70%;63%;1
New Braunfels;A few showers;72;61;E;9;74%;83%;1
Odessa;Brief p.m. showers;43;38;E;10;68%;94%;1
Orange;Showers around;74;61;ENE;6;78%;84%;1
Palacios;Areas of morning fog;76;66;E;11;84%;80%;1
Palestine;Brief a.m. showers;63;53;E;8;73%;86%;1
Pampa;Some afternoon snow;35;29;SSE;7;49%;81%;1
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Some afternoon snow;36;29;SE;7;59%;82%;1
Paris;Rain and drizzle;51;42;E;10;61%;87%;1
Pecos;A p.m. shower or two;46;38;E;5;73%;82%;1
Perryton;A bit of p.m. snow;34;28;SSE;7;60%;80%;1
Plainview;Icy mix in the p.m.;34;29;SE;7;69%;91%;1
Pleasanton;A few showers;76;64;E;7;68%;82%;1
Port Aransas;A shower or two;71;66;E;9;95%;73%;1
Port Isabel;Fog in the morning;78;70;ESE;11;84%;31%;1
Port Lavaca;Spotty showers;76;67;E;10;81%;82%;1
Randolph AFB;Areas of morning fog;73;62;SE;9;84%;80%;1
Robstown;A shower or two;79;67;ESE;12;87%;74%;1
Rockport;A shower or two;74;66;E;9;90%;80%;1
Rocksprings;Brief p.m. showers;63;57;ESE;10;79%;87%;1
San Angelo;Rain and drizzle;53;44;NE;11;80%;94%;1
San Antonio;Brief showers;73;63;E;9;71%;83%;1
San Antonio Stinson;Brief showers;74;62;SE;9;81%;83%;1
San Marcos;A few showers;70;61;E;9;73%;82%;1
Seminole;A p.m. shower or two;40;35;ESE;6;71%;91%;1
Sherman-Denison;Rain and drizzle;49;42;E;12;75%;96%;1
Snyder;Rain and drizzle;41;35;ENE;10;78%;97%;1
Sonora;Rain and drizzle;57;52;E;11;79%;91%;1
Stephenville;Rain and drizzle;52;48;E;10;94%;95%;1
Sulphur Springs;Rain and drizzle;55;46;E;10;65%;88%;1
Sweetwater;Rain and drizzle;43;38;NE;8;79%;96%;1
Temple;Cooler with a shower;61;54;ESE;10;93%;84%;1
Terrell;Rain and drizzle;55;48;E;11;70%;87%;1
Tyler;Rain and drizzle;59;49;E;11;67%;75%;1
Uvalde;A few showers;75;63;E;9;73%;88%;1
Vernon;Rain and drizzle;42;37;ENE;9;52%;93%;1
Victoria;Areas of morning fog;79;67;ESE;8;76%;80%;1
Waco;Cooler with a shower;59;52;ESE;11;86%;81%;1
Weslaco;Fog in the morning;85;70;ESE;11;65%;44%;3
Wharton;Fog in the morning;77;64;E;7;81%;80%;1
Wichita Falls;Rain and drizzle;45;39;E;12;74%;93%;1
Wink;A p.m. shower or two;46;40;ENE;10;83%;82%;1
Zapata;Fog in the morning;85;69;ESE;9;65%;44%;3
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather