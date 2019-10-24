TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Saturday, October 26, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Breezy with some sun;52;39;NNW;19;59%;4%;3

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, breezy;52;33;N;18;53%;4%;4

Alice;Showers, some heavy;69;45;NNW;22;62%;71%;3

Alpine;Partly sunny;55;34;W;9;38%;0%;5

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy, cold;49;27;SW;7;67%;0%;3

Angleton;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;48;NW;16;75%;69%;1

Arlington;Rain and drizzle;54;46;NW;13;79%;71%;1

Austin;A shower in the a.m.;63;45;NW;15;54%;58%;2

Austin Bergstrom;A shower in the a.m.;63;46;NW;22;60%;58%;2

Bay;Showers around;65;49;NW;16;72%;62%;1

Beaumont;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;54;NW;8;90%;81%;1

Beeville;Morning showers;68;48;NNW;16;65%;64%;5

Borger;Clouds and sun, cold;52;27;SW;6;58%;2%;4

Bowie;Rain and drizzle;50;38;NNW;13;82%;75%;1

Breckenridge;More clouds than sun;51;41;NNW;11;72%;17%;1

Brenham;Morning showers;61;47;NNW;13;77%;76%;1

Bridgeport;Rain and drizzle;52;41;NW;13;75%;69%;1

Brownsville;A stray a.m. shower;67;51;NNW;17;70%;46%;4

Brownwood;Clouds and sun;54;38;NNW;13;73%;9%;2

Burnet;Clouds breaking;57;42;NNW;13;72%;13%;2

Canadian;Mostly cloudy, cold;53;26;SSW;5;60%;2%;3

Castroville;A brief a.m. shower;64;41;NNW;12;60%;58%;4

Childress;Cloudy and cold;51;30;NW;14;58%;26%;2

Cleburne;A shower;54;44;NW;15;83%;60%;1

College Station;Showers around;60;47;NW;17;69%;62%;1

Comanche;Clouds and sun;51;40;NNW;11;84%;12%;2

Conroe;Heavy a.m. showers;61;48;NW;8;88%;67%;1

Corpus Christi;Morning showers;67;46;NNW;25;63%;64%;3

Corsicana;Showers;57;47;NW;11;78%;67%;1

Cotulla;Clouds breaking;67;44;NNW;19;49%;12%;5

Dalhart;Sunny;57;26;SW;6;43%;0%;4

Dallas Love;Rain and drizzle;56;45;NW;13;77%;84%;1

Dallas Redbird;Rain and drizzle;56;43;NW;16;78%;73%;1

Dallas/Ft Worth;Rain and drizzle;55;44;NW;17;78%;75%;1

Decatur;Rain and drizzle;51;44;NNW;11;85%;71%;1

Del Rio;Partly sunny, breezy;67;42;NW;21;43%;5%;5

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, breezy;66;37;NNW;22;47%;5%;5

Denton;Rain and drizzle;54;46;NNW;14;78%;82%;1

Dryden;Partly sunny;64;38;NW;13;38%;3%;5

Dumas;Partly sunny;52;26;SW;7;58%;0%;4

Edinburg;Showery in the a.m.;67;49;NW;16;58%;66%;4

El Paso;Clearing;60;38;SSW;5;41%;0%;4

Ellington;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;49;NW;15;77%;69%;1

Falfurrias;Clouds breaking;66;47;NNW;14;63%;23%;5

Fort Hood;Clouds breaking;57;42;NW;20;66%;15%;3

Fort Worth;Rain and drizzle;54;45;NW;14;73%;63%;1

Fort Worth Alliance;Rain and drizzle;55;43;NW;17;71%;71%;1

Fort Worth Nas;Rain and drizzle;56;44;NW;17;66%;63%;1

Fort Worth Spinks;Rainy times;54;44;NW;16;74%;73%;1

Fredericksburg;Breezy with some sun;56;40;NNW;15;71%;13%;5

Gainesville;Rain and drizzle;52;45;NNW;11;87%;83%;1

Galveston;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;52;NW;21;83%;71%;1

Gatesville;Decreasing clouds;56;43;NW;14;73%;14%;2

Georgetown;A shower in the a.m.;59;45;NNW;16;73%;58%;3

Giddings;Morning showers;61;46;NNW;12;72%;71%;3

Gilmer;Periods of rain;56;49;NNW;6;94%;78%;1

Graham;Rain and drizzle;49;40;NNW;11;83%;58%;1

Granbury;A morning shower;54;44;NW;12;75%;53%;1

Grand Prairie;Rain and drizzle;54;47;NW;13;74%;69%;1

Greenville;Periods of rain;60;50;NNW;7;75%;75%;1

Guadalupe Pass;Mainly cloudy, windy;52;35;W;19;43%;0%;4

Hamilton;Variable cloudiness;53;42;NW;15;78%;13%;1

Harlingen;A stray a.m. shower;67;46;NW;26;62%;45%;5

Hearne;Showers around;58;45;NW;14;81%;62%;1

Hebbronville;Clouds breaking;63;44;NW;15;64%;20%;5

Henderson;Rain and a t-storm;57;50;NW;7;92%;75%;1

Hereford;Mostly cloudy, cold;50;27;SW;7;64%;0%;3

Hillsboro;Spotty showers;55;45;NW;15;80%;63%;1

Hondo;Winds subsiding;65;40;NNW;20;48%;14%;4

Houston;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;51;NW;10;83%;68%;1

Houston (Hobby Airport);Rain, a thunderstorm;65;49;NW;17;76%;77%;1

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Rain, a thunderstorm;63;49;NW;12;73%;68%;1

Houston / Southwest Airport;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;47;NW;13;79%;68%;1

Houston Clover;Rain, a thunderstorm;66;51;NW;14;74%;69%;1

Houston Hooks;Heavy a.m. showers;61;48;NW;12;75%;67%;1

Houston Hull;Showers around;63;46;NW;17;73%;62%;1

Houston Intercontinental;Rain, a thunderstorm;63;47;NW;15;75%;68%;1

Huntsville;Showers around;58;48;NW;7;91%;63%;1

Ingleside;Morning showers;66;50;NNW;25;63%;64%;4

Jacksonville;Rain, a thunderstorm;56;49;NW;7;93%;75%;1

Jasper;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;53;NW;5;96%;82%;1

Junction;Breezy with some sun;58;33;NNW;17;58%;9%;5

Kellyusa Airport;A shower in the a.m.;64;42;NNW;18;52%;58%;4

Kerrville;Partly sunny;58;38;NNW;13;69%;12%;5

Killeen;Clouds breaking;57;42;NW;20;66%;15%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Some sun returning;57;42;NW;19;68%;15%;3

Kingsville Nas;A stray a.m. shower;69;44;NNW;23;58%;42%;4

La Grange;Morning showers;62;47;NNW;13;69%;64%;3

Lago Vista;A shower in the a.m.;57;42;NW;16;69%;58%;2

Lancaster;Rain and drizzle;55;46;NW;12;87%;79%;1

Laredo;Partly sunny;65;46;NNW;17;50%;13%;5

Llano;Clouds and sun;59;42;NNW;12;66%;12%;4

Longview;Periods of rain;57;50;NNW;7;90%;77%;1

Lubbock;Variable cloudiness;54;29;NNW;10;54%;1%;4

Lufkin;Rain, a thunderstorm;60;47;WNW;9;91%;75%;1

Mcallen;Morning showers;69;50;NW;25;54%;66%;4

Mcgregor;Downpours;56;43;NW;19;71%;72%;1

Mckinney;Rain and drizzle;57;45;NNW;14;78%;84%;1

Mesquite;Rain and drizzle;56;46;NNW;11;81%;81%;1

Midland;Clouds and sun;61;34;NNE;14;36%;1%;5

Midland Airpark;Clouds and sun;61;34;NNE;14;36%;1%;5

Midlothian;Showers;55;42;NW;14;88%;70%;1

Mineola;Periods of rain;57;49;NNW;5;91%;75%;1

Mineral Wells;Rain and drizzle;53;38;NW;17;73%;65%;1

Mount Pleasant;Periods of rain;57;49;NNW;7;87%;78%;1

Nacogdoches;Rain, a thunderstorm;58;49;NW;6;90%;75%;1

New Braunfels;A shower in the a.m.;63;45;NNW;17;67%;58%;4

Odessa;Partly sunny;60;34;N;10;40%;1%;5

Orange;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;55;NW;7;91%;84%;1

Palacios;Showers around;64;47;NW;22;64%;62%;3

Palestine;Showers;57;48;NW;7;86%;72%;1

Pampa;Sun and clouds, cold;48;27;WSW;7;66%;1%;4

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, cold;53;23;SW;6;52%;2%;4

Paris;Occasional rain;56;48;N;9;77%;76%;1

Pecos;Clouds and sun;61;32;WSW;8;40%;0%;5

Perryton;Mostly sunny;55;27;SSE;6;53%;0%;4

Plainview;Cloudy and cold;50;25;NW;9;60%;1%;3

Pleasanton;A shower in the a.m.;64;42;NNW;11;61%;58%;4

Port Aransas;Morning showers;66;53;NNW;22;69%;64%;3

Port Isabel;A morning shower;67;56;NNW;26;65%;46%;3

Port Lavaca;Morning showers;64;50;NNW;19;71%;64%;3

Randolph AFB;Winds subsiding;63;42;NNW;20;58%;58%;4

Robstown;Morning showers;66;45;NNW;22;60%;64%;4

Rockport;Showery in the a.m.;67;51;NNW;17;67%;64%;3

Rocksprings;Breezy with some sun;57;36;N;15;61%;4%;5

San Angelo;Clouds and sun;59;35;N;17;49%;2%;5

San Antonio;A shower in the a.m.;64;44;NNW;13;60%;58%;4

San Antonio Stinson;A shower in the a.m.;64;43;NNW;17;54%;58%;4

San Marcos;A shower in the a.m.;62;45;NNW;18;67%;59%;2

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;57;29;N;9;43%;0%;4

Sherman-Denison;Rain and drizzle;55;45;NNW;13;90%;87%;1

Snyder;Mostly cloudy;55;32;N;12;52%;2%;4

Sonora;Partly sunny, breezy;59;31;N;15;58%;3%;5

Stephenville;Decreasing clouds;53;38;NW;18;72%;16%;2

Sulphur Springs;Periods of rain;59;50;NNW;7;82%;75%;1

Sweetwater;Sun and clouds;54;37;N;14;56%;2%;4

Temple;Spotty showers;57;40;NW;21;72%;62%;2

Terrell;Occasional rain;57;49;NNW;9;81%;71%;1

Tyler;Rain at times;58;50;NW;7;85%;74%;1

Uvalde;Clouds and sun;63;38;NW;10;60%;8%;5

Vernon;Mostly cloudy, cold;50;38;NNW;13;63%;44%;1

Victoria;Spotty a.m. showers;65;47;NNW;15;72%;61%;3

Waco;Spotty showers;57;45;NW;20;67%;63%;1

Weslaco;A brief a.m. shower;67;50;NW;18;60%;45%;4

Wharton;Showers around;61;47;NW;14;87%;62%;1

Wichita Falls;Rain and drizzle;50;38;NNW;16;77%;82%;1

Wink;Clouds and sun;62;28;NW;10;33%;0%;5

Zapata;Clouds breaking;65;46;NW;18;55%;19%;5

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather