TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;A shower or t-storm;90;73;SE;8;60%;69%;4
Abilene Dyess;A shower or t-storm;89;72;SE;7;60%;68%;6
Alice;A t-storm in spots;95;73;SE;8;68%;57%;8
Alpine;A p.m. t-storm;83;64;SSE;5;72%;68%;7
Amarillo;Partly sunny;85;64;SSE;12;60%;44%;6
Angleton;A few showers;88;72;ESE;6;77%;70%;6
Arlington;Some sun, a t-storm;92;75;SSE;7;65%;60%;4
Austin;Partly sunny, warm;95;75;SSE;3;58%;31%;5
Austin Bergstrom;Clouds and sunshine;96;75;SSE;7;64%;31%;4
Bay;A shower or two;90;72;ESE;6;82%;67%;7
Beaumont;A shower or two;89;72;S;5;77%;58%;7
Beeville;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SE;6;70%;55%;8
Borger;Partly sunny;88;67;S;9;54%;10%;6
Bowie;A shower or t-storm;85;71;SE;4;84%;76%;4
Breckenridge;A shower or t-storm;91;74;ESE;5;66%;74%;5
Brenham;A stray shower;92;73;SSE;5;76%;47%;4
Bridgeport;A shower or t-storm;87;72;SE;4;75%;73%;5
Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;93;76;SE;7;72%;55%;8
Brownwood;Partly sunny, warm;93;71;SSE;6;58%;27%;6
Burnet;Partly sunny, warm;93;73;SSE;6;62%;9%;7
Canadian;Clouds and sun;88;69;SSE;8;62%;27%;6
Castroville;Partly sunny, hot;96;75;SE;6;61%;28%;7
Childress;Partly sunny;84;68;S;5;73%;69%;6
Cleburne;A shower or t-storm;93;74;S;7;68%;59%;6
College Station;A shower or two;91;74;SSE;6;74%;59%;4
Comanche;A shower or t-storm;93;72;S;6;59%;59%;6
Conroe;A shower or two;89;71;SSE;5;76%;61%;5
Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SE;9;71%;55%;8
Corsicana;Partly sunny;94;74;S;7;64%;28%;5
Cotulla;Mostly sunny, hot;99;77;SE;8;55%;27%;8
Dalhart;Partly sunny, warm;88;60;S;14;57%;10%;6
Dallas Love;A shower or t-storm;93;77;SSE;7;64%;62%;4
Dallas Redbird;A shower or t-storm;93;75;SSE;8;63%;60%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;A shower or t-storm;92;76;SSE;8;67%;64%;4
Decatur;A shower or t-storm;87;73;S;5;74%;75%;4
Del Rio;Mostly sunny, hot;98;77;SE;11;54%;18%;7
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sun and clouds, hot;97;75;SE;10;56%;16%;8
Denton;A shower or t-storm;90;74;SSW;7;72%;68%;3
Dryden;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;71;SE;8;59%;44%;6
Dumas;Partly sunny;85;63;S;11;56%;10%;6
Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;95;76;SE;6;62%;53%;8
El Paso;A p.m. t-storm;90;70;SSW;6;50%;80%;7
Ellington;A few a.m. showers;88;73;SE;6;74%;73%;4
Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;94;76;SE;6;61%;55%;7
Fort Hood;Periods of sun, warm;95;74;SSE;7;60%;9%;7
Fort Worth;A shower or t-storm;91;75;S;7;63%;64%;6
Fort Worth Alliance;A shower or t-storm;89;76;SSE;8;68%;67%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Some sun, a t-storm;91;76;SSE;8;63%;64%;6
Fort Worth Spinks;A shower or t-storm;94;74;SSE;6;61%;60%;6
Fredericksburg;Some sun, very warm;92;71;SSE;6;62%;10%;7
Gainesville;A shower or t-storm;87;73;ESE;5;81%;75%;3
Galveston;A shower or two;89;78;SE;9;73%;60%;7
Gatesville;Clouds and sun;94;73;SSE;6;61%;9%;7
Georgetown;Clouds and sunshine;95;75;SSE;6;63%;12%;6
Giddings;Clouds and sun;93;74;SSE;5;69%;34%;4
Gilmer;A t-storm in spots;90;71;SSE;5;75%;47%;4
Graham;A shower or t-storm;88;72;SE;5;73%;73%;4
Granbury;A shower or t-storm;94;75;SSE;6;62%;62%;5
Grand Prairie;A shower or t-storm;93;76;SSE;7;64%;60%;4
Greenville;Some sun, a t-storm;92;75;SE;6;62%;65%;3
Guadalupe Pass;A p.m. t-storm;81;61;S;14;61%;64%;7
Hamilton;Some sun, very warm;93;72;SSE;6;60%;30%;7
Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;92;73;SE;8;72%;55%;8
Hearne;Sun and clouds;93;73;SSE;5;69%;33%;4
Hebbronville;Partial sunshine;92;74;ESE;7;61%;31%;8
Henderson;A shower or two;89;71;S;4;75%;57%;5
Hereford;Partly sunny, warm;86;65;S;9;54%;44%;6
Hillsboro;Sun and clouds;95;75;S;7;58%;15%;6
Hondo;Partly sunny, warm;96;74;SE;8;57%;9%;7
Houston;A few showers;89;73;SSE;5;79%;69%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Brief showers;88;72;SE;7;76%;69%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A few showers;89;73;N;2;73%;69%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;A few showers;88;70;ESE;4;81%;69%;4
Houston Clover;Brief a.m. showers;88;72;SE;5;75%;73%;4
Houston Hooks;A shower or two;88;71;SE;4;74%;62%;5
Houston Hull;A shower or two;89;73;SE;6;81%;64%;5
Houston Intercontinental;A few showers;89;72;SE;6;77%;69%;3
Huntsville;A shower or two;91;74;SSE;4;73%;62%;4
Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;91;79;SE;9;74%;55%;8
Jacksonville;A shower or two;90;72;S;5;74%;55%;5
Jasper;A shower or two;90;70;S;4;74%;58%;7
Junction;Clouds and sun, warm;95;72;SSE;7;57%;13%;7
Kellyusa Airport;Some sun, very warm;96;75;SE;6;61%;29%;6
Kerrville;Partly sunny, warm;93;72;SSE;6;66%;10%;7
Killeen;Periods of sun, warm;95;74;SSE;7;60%;9%;7
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clouds and sun;96;73;SSE;7;64%;10%;7
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;95;76;SE;9;65%;55%;8
La Grange;A passing shower;94;75;SSE;5;74%;61%;4
Lago Vista;Sun and clouds;93;74;SSE;5;65%;13%;7
Lancaster;Sun and clouds;93;74;SSE;6;64%;32%;4
Laredo;Mostly sunny, hot;98;78;SE;8;52%;6%;8
Llano;Partly sunny, hot;97;73;SSE;5;58%;10%;7
Longview;Clouds and sun;91;73;SSE;5;72%;21%;5
Lubbock;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;68;SE;7;72%;75%;7
Lufkin;A shower or two;91;71;SSW;5;72%;60%;4
Mcallen;Partly sunny, hot;96;77;SE;8;62%;42%;8
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;8;62%;8%;7
Mckinney;A shower or t-storm;90;74;SSE;8;68%;66%;3
Mesquite;A shower or t-storm;92;74;SSE;6;65%;60%;5
Midland;A t-storm in spots;89;71;E;10;64%;62%;6
Midland Airpark;A t-storm in spots;89;71;E;10;64%;62%;6
Midlothian;Clouds and sun;94;73;SSE;5;66%;22%;6
Mineola;Clouds and sun;91;73;SSE;5;71%;33%;4
Mineral Wells;A shower or t-storm;89;72;SSE;6;73%;64%;5
Mount Pleasant;A t-storm in spots;89;71;SSE;5;73%;55%;4
Nacogdoches;A shower or two;90;69;S;5;75%;58%;5
New Braunfels;Clouds and sun;95;74;SSE;6;66%;44%;4
Odessa;A p.m. t-storm;89;70;SE;10;64%;69%;6
Orange;A shower or two;89;71;S;5;73%;57%;7
Palacios;A shower or two;90;78;ESE;9;71%;64%;8
Palestine;A shower or two;91;73;SSE;5;72%;58%;5
Pampa;Sun and clouds;86;66;SSE;10;55%;11%;6
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun, warm;87;64;S;9;58%;28%;6
Paris;A shower or t-storm;87;72;SE;6;70%;76%;3
Pecos;A t-storm around;90;68;SE;5;60%;48%;6
Perryton;Mostly sunny, warm;88;66;S;10;53%;11%;6
Plainview;Partly sunny, humid;82;64;SSE;7;73%;55%;6
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;96;74;SE;5;65%;29%;6
Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;89;81;SE;8;75%;55%;8
Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SE;8;74%;55%;8
Port Lavaca;A shower or two;90;76;SE;8;74%;68%;7
Randolph AFB;Sunny intervals;94;72;SE;6;65%;44%;4
Robstown;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SE;8;69%;55%;8
Rockport;A t-storm in spots;90;80;SE;8;72%;55%;8
Rocksprings;Clouds and sun, warm;90;71;SE;8;65%;29%;8
San Angelo;Clouds and sun, warm;95;72;SSE;8;54%;35%;6
San Antonio;Some sunshine;95;75;SE;6;63%;29%;6
San Antonio Stinson;Some sunshine;98;77;SE;6;59%;29%;6
San Marcos;Clouds and sun, warm;95;74;SSE;6;65%;44%;4
Seminole;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;66;SSE;7;65%;66%;7
Sherman-Denison;A shower or t-storm;87;75;SE;6;81%;75%;3
Snyder;A p.m. t-storm;86;70;E;6;73%;77%;4
Sonora;Mostly cloudy, warm;92;72;SSE;8;61%;30%;6
Stephenville;A shower or t-storm;92;72;SSE;5;62%;61%;6
Sulphur Springs;Sunny intervals;91;73;SE;6;66%;44%;3
Sweetwater;A t-storm in spots;88;71;SE;7;67%;65%;4
Temple;Clouds and sun;95;73;SSE;8;66%;9%;6
Terrell;Clouds and sun;92;74;SSE;6;68%;33%;5
Tyler;Clouds and sun;92;73;S;6;68%;29%;5
Uvalde;Partly sunny;96;74;SE;6;63%;9%;8
Vernon;Sunny intervals;87;72;S;5;69%;69%;5
Victoria;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SE;7;76%;55%;8
Waco;Clouds and sun;96;75;SSE;9;60%;8%;7
Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;94;76;SE;6;61%;54%;8
Wharton;A shower or two;89;72;SE;5;81%;64%;6
Wichita Falls;A t-storm in spots;83;71;SE;5;82%;64%;5
Wink;A t-storm around;90;68;S;8;59%;50%;6
Zapata;Mostly sunny, hot;97;77;ESE;6;59%;32%;8
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather