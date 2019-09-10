TX Forecast for Thursday, September 12, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;72;SSE;15;54%;38%;8

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;71;SSE;15;51%;39%;8

Alice;A t-storm around;93;75;ESE;10;75%;55%;5

Alpine;Some sun, a t-storm;82;64;SSE;7;75%;78%;9

Amarillo;Some sun, a t-storm;85;65;S;16;61%;66%;7

Angleton;A t-storm around;90;74;ESE;9;77%;64%;6

Arlington;Mostly sunny, warm;94;76;SSE;9;59%;27%;8

Austin;A t-storm around;94;75;SSE;5;61%;55%;6

Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm around;94;75;SSE;8;68%;55%;6

Bay;A t-storm around;93;75;E;7;79%;64%;6

Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;91;74;ESE;6;75%;47%;8

Beeville;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;ESE;9;74%;57%;5

Borger;Some sun, a t-storm;88;70;S;12;53%;66%;6

Bowie;Mostly sunny, humid;91;69;SSE;10;66%;26%;8

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;94;73;S;10;53%;42%;8

Brenham;A t-storm around;95;73;SSE;6;68%;48%;6

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;92;69;SSE;9;60%;28%;8

Brownsville;A t-storm around;92;78;ESE;8;77%;65%;5

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;92;69;SSE;10;61%;43%;8

Burnet;Partly sunny;92;73;SSE;8;63%;44%;8

Canadian;A shower or t-storm;89;70;S;14;62%;66%;6

Castroville;A t-storm around;93;75;ESE;7;66%;55%;6

Childress;Sunshine, a t-storm;87;70;SSW;14;70%;64%;7

Cleburne;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;9;65%;30%;8

College Station;A t-storm around;94;75;SSE;8;66%;51%;8

Comanche;Mostly sunny;93;72;SSE;10;59%;43%;8

Conroe;A t-storm around;93;72;SE;6;71%;48%;5

Corpus Christi;A t-storm around;91;77;ESE;12;76%;65%;5

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;8;63%;44%;8

Cotulla;A t-storm around;94;76;SE;10;64%;55%;8

Dalhart;A shower or t-storm;89;62;S;19;60%;73%;7

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;95;78;SSE;10;57%;24%;8

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;11;59%;26%;8

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;94;76;SSE;11;59%;24%;8

Decatur;Mostly sunny;93;73;SSE;8;55%;27%;8

Del Rio;A shower or t-storm;92;75;SE;13;70%;66%;6

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Some sun, a t-storm;90;72;SE;13;74%;66%;6

Denton;Mostly sunny;93;75;SSE;9;59%;24%;8

Dryden;Some sun, a t-storm;88;71;SE;12;72%;67%;8

Dumas;A shower or t-storm;87;65;S;14;58%;73%;7

Edinburg;A t-storm around;94;77;ESE;9;69%;55%;7

El Paso;A shower or t-storm;90;69;WSW;7;55%;73%;9

Ellington;A t-storm around;90;76;SE;8;69%;55%;6

Falfurrias;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;ESE;8;66%;57%;5

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, humid;93;73;SSE;10;62%;44%;8

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;94;75;SSE;9;57%;26%;8

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;93;75;SSE;12;59%;24%;8

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;12;56%;26%;8

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, warm;95;74;SSE;10;58%;29%;8

Fredericksburg;Humid with some sun;89;71;SSE;8;65%;44%;8

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;92;73;SSE;9;64%;21%;8

Galveston;A t-storm around;91;81;SE;11;72%;64%;6

Gatesville;Mostly sunny;93;72;SSE;8;59%;44%;8

Georgetown;A t-storm around;93;75;SSE;7;65%;55%;7

Giddings;A t-storm around;95;75;SE;6;62%;51%;7

Gilmer;Mostly sunny, humid;93;72;SSE;5;70%;28%;8

Graham;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;8;56%;31%;8

Granbury;Mostly sunny;95;74;SE;8;56%;31%;8

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;94;76;SSE;9;59%;26%;8

Greenville;Mostly sunny;94;75;SSE;7;55%;21%;8

Guadalupe Pass;A shower or t-storm;80;63;SSE;14;68%;74%;9

Hamilton;Mostly sunny;93;72;SSE;9;61%;35%;8

Harlingen;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;ESE;11;73%;67%;7

Hearne;A t-storm around;95;72;SSE;7;65%;54%;8

Hebbronville;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;ESE;8;68%;56%;8

Henderson;Warm with some sun;92;70;SSE;5;69%;37%;7

Hereford;A shower or t-storm;86;66;S;12;61%;73%;7

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;94;75;SSE;8;58%;35%;8

Hondo;A shower or t-storm;92;74;SE;11;66%;66%;7

Houston;A t-storm around;93;77;ESE;6;69%;47%;6

Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm around;91;77;SE;9;69%;47%;6

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm around;93;78;SE;4;66%;55%;6

Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;91;71;N;6;76%;47%;6

Houston Clover;A t-storm around;90;76;SE;7;69%;64%;6

Houston Hooks;A t-storm around;92;73;SE;5;68%;55%;6

Houston Hull;A t-storm around;92;73;SE;8;76%;47%;6

Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;92;74;SE;8;69%;55%;6

Huntsville;A t-storm around;94;74;SE;5;66%;50%;6

Ingleside;A t-storm around;90;78;ESE;11;78%;65%;4

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;92;73;SSE;5;66%;42%;7

Jasper;A t-storm in spots;90;72;SSE;4;75%;47%;8

Junction;Humid with some sun;91;72;SSE;11;63%;44%;6

Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm around;94;76;SE;9;65%;55%;6

Kerrville;Partly sunny, humid;90;72;SSE;9;71%;44%;6

Killeen;Mostly sunny, humid;93;73;SSE;10;62%;44%;8

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, humid;93;73;SSE;10;66%;44%;8

Kingsville Nas;A t-storm around;93;77;ESE;11;75%;65%;5

La Grange;A t-storm around;96;75;SE;6;68%;55%;7

Lago Vista;A t-storm around;91;74;SE;7;69%;55%;7

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;8;60%;28%;8

Laredo;Partly sunny, humid;93;77;SE;10;62%;44%;5

Llano;Some sun;95;73;SSE;7;57%;44%;8

Longview;Some sunshine;94;72;SSE;6;67%;31%;7

Lubbock;Some sun, a t-storm;83;68;S;14;73%;66%;4

Lufkin;A t-storm around;92;70;SSE;6;70%;49%;6

Mcallen;A t-storm around;94;78;ESE;11;70%;55%;7

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, humid;94;73;S;10;64%;44%;8

Mckinney;Mostly sunny, warm;93;73;SSE;11;60%;21%;8

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;93;74;SSE;8;60%;25%;8

Midland;A shower or t-storm;85;70;S;15;72%;68%;5

Midland Airpark;A shower or t-storm;85;70;S;15;72%;68%;5

Midlothian;Sunshine and humid;94;73;SSE;8;65%;30%;8

Mineola;Mostly sunny, humid;92;72;SSE;6;67%;31%;8

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;93;72;SSE;12;60%;39%;8

Mount Pleasant;Sunshine and warm;94;72;SE;6;63%;20%;8

Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;92;69;SSE;6;70%;50%;7

New Braunfels;A t-storm around;93;75;SSE;8;67%;55%;6

Odessa;Some sun, a t-storm;85;70;SSE;12;70%;67%;6

Orange;A t-storm in spots;91;74;ESE;5;76%;47%;8

Palacios;A t-storm around;91;79;ESE;10;71%;64%;5

Palestine;Partly sunny, warm;92;73;SSE;6;66%;44%;7

Pampa;Some sun, a t-storm;86;68;S;13;55%;66%;6

Pampa / Mesa Vista;A shower or t-storm;88;64;S;18;56%;66%;6

Paris;Mostly sunny;92;73;SSE;8;58%;13%;8

Pecos;Some sun, a t-storm;90;68;SSE;6;64%;74%;8

Perryton;A shower or t-storm;88;68;S;14;58%;66%;5

Plainview;A shower or t-storm;81;64;S;12;71%;66%;5

Pleasanton;A t-storm around;92;75;SE;7;71%;55%;7

Port Aransas;A t-storm around;88;81;ESE;10;80%;64%;5

Port Isabel;A t-storm around;89;81;ESE;10;79%;65%;6

Port Lavaca;A t-storm around;91;79;ESE;10;74%;64%;5

Randolph AFB;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;SE;8;70%;56%;6

Robstown;A t-storm around;91;76;ESE;10;78%;65%;5

Rockport;A t-storm around;89;80;ESE;10;77%;64%;4

Rocksprings;Partly sunny, humid;84;70;SE;11;75%;44%;6

San Angelo;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;71;S;14;59%;44%;7

San Antonio;A t-storm around;93;76;SE;8;67%;55%;6

San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm around;94;77;SE;8;63%;55%;6

San Marcos;A t-storm around;93;75;SSE;8;65%;55%;6

Seminole;Some sun, a t-storm;84;66;SSE;9;70%;73%;5

Sherman-Denison;Lots of sun, warm;93;73;S;10;63%;16%;8

Snyder;Sunshine, a t-storm;86;69;S;12;68%;66%;6

Sonora;Partly sunny, humid;87;71;SSE;11;70%;44%;6

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;92;68;SSE;10;61%;33%;8

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;94;73;SSE;7;60%;20%;8

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, humid;89;71;S;13;60%;40%;7

Temple;Humid with some sun;94;73;SSE;11;67%;44%;8

Terrell;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;8;64%;28%;8

Tyler;Partly sunny;94;74;SSE;7;64%;36%;7

Uvalde;A shower or t-storm;88;72;ESE;7;76%;67%;6

Vernon;Mostly sunny, warm;95;76;S;12;49%;32%;8

Victoria;A t-storm around;92;76;ESE;9;76%;64%;5

Waco;Mostly sunny;94;75;SSE;11;61%;44%;8

Weslaco;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;ESE;9;69%;57%;7

Wharton;A t-storm around;92;73;ESE;7;78%;64%;7

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;94;73;SSE;12;61%;24%;8

Wink;Some sun, a t-storm;88;69;SSE;12;66%;74%;7

Zapata;Some sun;94;77;SE;8;67%;44%;9

_____

