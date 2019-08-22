TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, August 24, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny and hot;98;76;E;9;48%;60%;10
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;E;9;43%;60%;10
Alice;A t-storm in spots;99;73;SE;9;58%;64%;11
Alpine;Sun and some clouds;90;68;SSW;6;48%;66%;11
Amarillo;A t-storm in spots;94;67;SSE;11;49%;73%;10
Angleton;Thunderstorms;87;75;SE;8;82%;79%;6
Arlington;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;SSE;7;52%;31%;10
Austin;Warm with some sun;99;77;SSE;3;53%;19%;10
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;6;62%;19%;10
Bay;Thunderstorms;90;77;SE;6;84%;79%;7
Beaumont;Thunderstorms;86;76;SSE;6;84%;81%;5
Beeville;A t-storm in spots;96;76;SE;7;63%;64%;11
Borger;A shower or t-storm;95;71;SSE;9;49%;80%;9
Bowie;A t-storm in spots;91;69;ESE;5;68%;56%;10
Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;SE;8;46%;36%;10
Brenham;A t-storm around;95;76;SSE;6;63%;51%;9
Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;94;70;ESE;6;58%;55%;10
Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;96;80;SE;11;66%;49%;8
Brownwood;Partly sunny;98;73;SSE;7;51%;33%;10
Burnet;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;SSE;6;54%;23%;10
Canadian;Some sun, a t-storm;93;70;SSE;9;62%;80%;9
Castroville;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;SE;6;57%;36%;11
Childress;A t-storm in spots;94;68;SSE;7;63%;73%;9
Cleburne;Partly sunny;98;76;SE;7;56%;27%;10
College Station;A t-storm around;96;76;SE;7;64%;50%;9
Comanche;Partly sunny;99;74;SSE;7;50%;29%;10
Conroe;A heavy thunderstorm;91;74;SSE;6;69%;66%;9
Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;95;75;SE;10;66%;51%;11
Corsicana;Partly sunny;97;76;SSE;7;57%;25%;10
Cotulla;Warm with some sun;103;77;ESE;7;50%;31%;11
Dalhart;Partly sunny, warm;94;60;S;11;47%;57%;9
Dallas Love;Partly sunny, warm;97;78;E;7;53%;32%;10
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, warm;96;76;ESE;8;54%;30%;10
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, warm;96;76;E;8;55%;33%;10
Decatur;A t-storm in spots;95;75;SE;6;52%;55%;10
Del Rio;Partly sunny and hot;101;79;SE;9;55%;41%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, warm;99;77;ESE;10;58%;39%;11
Denton;A t-storm in spots;97;76;SE;7;55%;55%;10
Dryden;Partly sunny, warm;97;74;SSW;8;54%;66%;11
Dumas;Partly sunny;93;66;SSE;11;47%;66%;9
Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;101;79;SE;9;55%;46%;11
El Paso;A t-storm around;97;74;S;6;37%;64%;10
Ellington;A heavy thunderstorm;88;76;SSE;6;74%;73%;5
Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;99;76;SE;8;54%;47%;11
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;97;76;SSE;7;56%;15%;10
Fort Worth;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;SSE;7;49%;31%;10
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, warm;96;75;E;9;54%;35%;10
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;ESE;8;49%;31%;10
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, warm;98;75;ESE;6;52%;28%;10
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;95;73;SSE;6;54%;36%;10
Gainesville;A t-storm in spots;94;74;ESE;7;62%;55%;9
Galveston;Thunderstorms;88;78;SE;11;81%;74%;5
Gatesville;Partly sunny;97;75;SSE;6;54%;18%;10
Georgetown;Partly sunny, warm;97;77;SSE;6;56%;16%;10
Giddings;A t-storm around;96;76;SSE;6;58%;48%;9
Gilmer;Partly sunny, humid;94;74;S;5;66%;35%;10
Graham;A t-storm in spots;97;74;ESE;6;49%;54%;10
Granbury;Partly sunny, warm;100;78;SE;7;47%;28%;10
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, warm;98;78;SSE;7;52%;30%;10
Greenville;Partly sunny;98;76;SE;6;49%;34%;10
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;90;65;SSW;14;42%;60%;11
Hamilton;Partly sunny;97;74;SSE;7;53%;24%;10
Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;97;76;SE;14;61%;48%;10
Hearne;Partly sunny and hot;96;75;SSE;6;61%;31%;10
Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;99;76;SE;7;52%;64%;11
Henderson;A t-storm around;94;74;S;5;65%;54%;9
Hereford;A t-storm in spots;95;68;SSE;9;46%;73%;10
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;98;78;SSE;7;51%;23%;10
Hondo;Partly sunny, warm;99;75;SE;7;56%;36%;11
Houston;A heavy thunderstorm;90;77;SSE;6;74%;73%;5
Houston (Hobby Airport);A heavy thunderstorm;88;78;SE;8;72%;73%;5
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A heavy thunderstorm;91;76;SE;3;68%;73%;5
Houston / Southwest Airport;A heavy thunderstorm;88;72;ESE;4;82%;73%;5
Houston Clover;A heavy thunderstorm;88;75;SE;5;77%;73%;5
Houston Hooks;A heavy thunderstorm;89;75;SE;5;73%;73%;7
Houston Hull;A heavy thunderstorm;89;76;SE;7;80%;73%;5
Houston Intercontinental;A heavy thunderstorm;90;75;SE;7;70%;73%;5
Huntsville;A t-storm around;93;76;SSE;5;66%;53%;9
Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;93;78;SE;9;68%;53%;11
Jacksonville;A t-storm around;94;75;SSE;5;63%;51%;10
Jasper;A heavy thunderstorm;89;72;SSE;5;77%;73%;6
Junction;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;SE;5;53%;43%;10
Kellyusa Airport;Warm with some sun;98;77;SE;6;56%;30%;11
Kerrville;Partly sunny;97;74;SSE;7;58%;39%;11
Killeen;Partly sunny;97;76;SSE;7;56%;15%;10
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;7;59%;15%;10
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;97;75;SE;11;61%;48%;11
La Grange;A t-storm around;97;77;SSE;6;64%;49%;9
Lago Vista;Partial sunshine;95;75;SSE;5;60%;21%;10
Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;97;76;SSE;6;55%;30%;10
Laredo;Clouds and sun, hot;104;81;SE;7;47%;27%;9
Llano;Warm with some sun;100;75;SSE;6;50%;30%;10
Longview;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;6;63%;35%;10
Lubbock;A t-storm in spots;95;71;SSE;10;47%;73%;10
Lufkin;A t-storm around;91;73;SSE;6;72%;55%;9
Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;102;79;SE;11;55%;46%;11
Mcgregor;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SE;7;57%;15%;10
Mckinney;A t-storm in spots;94;75;E;7;60%;55%;10
Mesquite;More sun than clouds;97;76;SSE;7;54%;32%;10
Midland;Partly sunny;96;75;ESE;11;46%;58%;10
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;96;75;ESE;11;46%;58%;10
Midlothian;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;ESE;6;57%;27%;10
Mineola;Partly sunny;95;73;SSE;5;63%;30%;10
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;97;72;ESE;8;52%;32%;10
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;94;73;SE;5;62%;40%;9
Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;94;73;SSE;6;67%;55%;8
New Braunfels;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;SSE;6;57%;24%;10
Odessa;Partly sunny;95;73;S;9;46%;58%;10
Orange;Thunderstorms;85;75;SE;5;84%;80%;5
Palacios;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SE;9;69%;64%;8
Palestine;Partly sunny;94;75;SSE;6;61%;30%;10
Pampa;Some sun, a t-storm;93;68;SSE;11;55%;80%;9
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A shower or t-storm;94;67;S;9;49%;80%;9
Paris;A t-storm in spots;94;74;ESE;7;58%;55%;9
Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;97;73;SSE;5;42%;62%;10
Perryton;Some sun, a t-storm;90;67;SSE;10;62%;82%;9
Plainview;A t-storm in spots;92;67;SSE;9;54%;74%;10
Pleasanton;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;SE;6;56%;26%;11
Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;89;81;SE;9;76%;55%;10
Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;92;81;SE;11;72%;50%;10
Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;92;78;SSE;8;68%;64%;10
Randolph AFB;Some sun, seasonable;97;76;SE;6;60%;24%;10
Robstown;A t-storm in spots;96;75;SE;9;62%;49%;11
Rockport;Clouds and sun;91;81;SE;9;72%;44%;11
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;94;73;SE;7;58%;42%;11
San Angelo;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;SE;7;48%;64%;10
San Antonio;Partly sunny, warm;98;78;SE;6;56%;30%;10
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, warm;100;78;SE;6;47%;27%;10
San Marcos;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;6;55%;22%;10
Seminole;Partly sunny;94;68;SSE;7;46%;66%;10
Sherman-Denison;A t-storm in spots;94;74;ESE;7;64%;55%;9
Snyder;Partly sunny;96;73;SSE;8;48%;58%;10
Sonora;Partly sunny;96;73;SE;7;54%;65%;10
Stephenville;Partly sunny;97;74;ESE;6;51%;27%;10
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny and hot;97;76;SSE;6;52%;34%;10
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;96;74;S;9;45%;59%;10
Temple;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SE;9;60%;13%;10
Terrell;Partly sunny;97;76;SSE;7;56%;30%;10
Tyler;Partly sunny;96;75;S;7;59%;31%;10
Uvalde;Partly sunny;99;74;SE;6;58%;37%;11
Vernon;A t-storm in spots;97;75;ESE;8;48%;73%;9
Victoria;A t-storm in spots;94;77;SE;8;70%;64%;11
Waco;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;SE;9;54%;17%;10
Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;99;80;SE;10;55%;46%;11
Wharton;A heavy thunderstorm;91;75;SE;6;77%;73%;6
Wichita Falls;Some sun, a t-storm;93;71;E;8;63%;80%;8
Wink;Partly sunny and hot;98;73;SE;10;40%;58%;10
Zapata;A t-storm in spots;103;80;SE;6;53%;64%;11
