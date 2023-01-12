TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

316 AM MST Thu Jan 12 2023

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

316 AM MST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

316 AM MST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

316 AM MST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

316 AM MST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy

and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

316 AM MST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy

and windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

316 AM MST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very

windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

316 AM MST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

