TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

254 AM MDT Thu Oct 20 2022

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

254 AM MDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

254 AM MDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

254 AM MDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

254 AM MDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

254 AM MDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

254 AM MDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

254 AM MDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

