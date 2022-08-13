TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, August 12, 2022

931 FPUS54 KEPZ 131001

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

401 AM MDT Sat Aug 13 2022

TXZ418-132230-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

401 AM MDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ419-132230-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

401 AM MDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ420-132230-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

401 AM MDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ423-132230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

401 AM MDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around

90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ421-132230-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

401 AM MDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ422-132230-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

401 AM MDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ424-132230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

401 AM MDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

