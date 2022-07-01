TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 30, 2022

604 FPUS54 KEPZ 010955

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

355 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022

TXZ418-012215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

355 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs around 90. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ419-012215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

355 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ420-012215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

355 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ423-012215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

355 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ421-012215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

355 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ422-012215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

355 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ424-012215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

355 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

