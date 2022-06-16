TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

229 AM MDT Thu Jun 16 2022

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

229 AM MDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs 97 to 102. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

229 AM MDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

229 AM MDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

229 AM MDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

229 AM MDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

229 AM MDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

229 AM MDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

