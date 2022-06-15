TX El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 14, 2022 _____ 354 FPUS54 KEPZ 150834 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 234 AM MDT Wed Jun 15 2022 TXZ418-152215- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 234 AM MDT Wed Jun 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ419-152215- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 234 AM MDT Wed Jun 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ420-152215- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 234 AM MDT Wed Jun 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ423-152215- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 234 AM MDT Wed Jun 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ421-152215- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 234 AM MDT Wed Jun 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .JUNETEENTH THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ422-152215- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 234 AM MDT Wed Jun 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .JUNETEENTH THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ424-152215- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 234 AM MDT Wed Jun 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$