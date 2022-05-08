TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 7, 2022

_____

003 FPUS54 KEPZ 080910

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

310 AM MDT Sun May 8 2022

TXZ418-082315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

310 AM MDT Sun May 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, breezy

with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ419-082315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

310 AM MDT Sun May 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 90s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45

mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Lows

in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ420-082315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

310 AM MDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the upper 80s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, breezy

with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ423-082315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

310 AM MDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ421-082315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

310 AM MDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to

25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ422-082315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

310 AM MDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Breezy with lows around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ424-082315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

310 AM MDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

Hefner

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather