TX El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 21, 2022 _____ 768 FPUS54 KEPZ 221015 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 415 AM MDT Fri Apr 22 2022 TXZ418-222215- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 415 AM MDT Fri Apr 22 2022 ...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Very windy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 10 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ419-222215- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 415 AM MDT Fri Apr 22 2022 ...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Very windy with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 10 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ420-222215- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 415 AM MDT Fri Apr 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Very windy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 10 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 10 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ423-222215- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 415 AM MDT Fri Apr 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Very windy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 10 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ421-222215- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 415 AM MDT Fri Apr 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Very windy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 10 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 10 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 10 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ422-222215- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 415 AM MDT Fri Apr 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Very windy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 10 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 10 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 10 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ424-222215- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 415 AM MDT Fri Apr 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Windy with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 10 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 10 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 10 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$