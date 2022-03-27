TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 26, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

340 AM MDT Sun Mar 27 2022

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

340 AM MDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Very windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Very windy and

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

340 AM MDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming west 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Very windy and

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

340 AM MDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to west 35 to 45 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with strong winds. Cooler with

lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

340 AM MDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

340 AM MDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Strong winds and cooler with highs around 70. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to west 35 to

45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with strong winds. Cooler with

lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

340 AM MDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Strong winds and cooler with highs around 70. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, increasing to west 35 to

45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Strong winds and cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

340 AM MDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Very windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Very windy and cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

