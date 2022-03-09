TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 8, 2022

_____

294 FPUS54 KEPZ 091215

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

515 AM MST Wed Mar 9 2022

TXZ418-092330-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

515 AM MST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy with highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ419-092330-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

515 AM MST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy with highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ420-092330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

515 AM MST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy with highs around 60.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ423-092330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

515 AM MST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ421-092330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

515 AM MST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy with highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ422-092330-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

515 AM MST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy with highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ424-092330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

515 AM MST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather