TX El Paso TX\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 15, 2022 _____ 892 FPUS54 KEPZ 161123 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas National Weather Service El Paso TX\/Santa Teresa NM 423 AM MST Wed Feb 16 2022 TXZ418-170115- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 423 AM MST Wed Feb 16 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70. $$ TXZ419-170115- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 423 AM MST Wed Feb 16 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... ...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ420-170115- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 423 AM MST Wed Feb 16 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... ...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Windy, colder. Lows around 30. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ423-170115- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 423 AM MST Wed Feb 16 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... ...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to 70. $$ TXZ421-170115- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 423 AM MST Wed Feb 16 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... ...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ422-170115- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 423 AM MST Wed Feb 16 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... ...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Very windy. Colder. Lows around 30. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ424-170115- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 423 AM MST Wed Feb 16 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... ...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. 