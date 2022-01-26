TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 25, 2022

_____

696 FPUS54 KEPZ 261020

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

320 AM MST Wed Jan 26 2022

TXZ418-270030-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

320 AM MST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 25 to 35 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ419-270030-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

320 AM MST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ420-270030-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

320 AM MST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ423-270030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

320 AM MST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ421-270030-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

320 AM MST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ422-270030-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

320 AM MST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ424-270030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

320 AM MST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

Dennhardt

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather