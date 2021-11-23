TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, November 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

440 AM MST Tue Nov 23 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

440 AM MST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to

45. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs 55 to 60. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

440 AM MST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 70. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

440 AM MST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to

40. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

440 AM MST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around

40. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs 55 to 60. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

440 AM MST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

440 AM MST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

440 AM MST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

