TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 31, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

406 AM MDT Mon Nov 1 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

406 AM MDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

406 AM MDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

406 AM MDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

406 AM MDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

406 AM MDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

406 AM MDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

406 AM MDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

