TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

359 AM MDT Tue Sep 14 2021

TXZ418-142300-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

359 AM MDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TXZ419-142300-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

359 AM MDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ420-142300-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

359 AM MDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ423-142300-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

359 AM MDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ421-142300-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

359 AM MDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ422-142300-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

359 AM MDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ424-142300-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

359 AM MDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

