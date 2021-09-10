TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 9, 2021

200 FPUS54 KEPZ 100847

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

247 AM MDT Fri Sep 10 2021

TXZ418-102315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

247 AM MDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ419-102315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

247 AM MDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ420-102315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

247 AM MDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ423-102315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

247 AM MDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ421-102315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

247 AM MDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ422-102315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

247 AM MDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ424-102315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

247 AM MDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Dennhardt

