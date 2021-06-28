TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 27, 2021

_____

414 FPUS54 KEPZ 280901

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

301 AM MDT Mon Jun 28 2021

TXZ418-282345-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

301 AM MDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows 65 to 70.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows 65 to

70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows 65 to

70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ419-282345-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

301 AM MDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows 65 to 70.

East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows 65 to

70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs 85 to 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

TXZ420-282345-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

301 AM MDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Lows

around 60. East winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs 75 to 80.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ423-282345-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

301 AM MDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs 75 to 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs 85 to 90.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows 65 to

70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ421-282345-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

301 AM MDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs 75 to 80.

East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs 80 to

85. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ422-282345-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

301 AM MDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs 75 to 80.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs 75 to 80.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ424-282345-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

301 AM MDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows 65 to 70.

East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs 85 to 90.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

_____

