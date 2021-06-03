TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

937 FPUS54 KEPZ 031029

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

429 AM MDT Thu Jun 3 2021

TXZ418-032215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

429 AM MDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

$$

TXZ419-032215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

429 AM MDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ420-032215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

429 AM MDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ423-032215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

429 AM MDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ421-032215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

429 AM MDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ422-032215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

429 AM MDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 55 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ424-032215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

429 AM MDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

$$

