TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 22, 2021

901 FPUS54 KEPZ 230904

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

304 AM MDT Fri Apr 23 2021

TXZ418-232300-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

304 AM MDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 80 to

85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ419-232300-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

304 AM MDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 80 to

85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

TXZ420-232300-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

304 AM MDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around

80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ423-232300-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

304 AM MDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ421-232300-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

304 AM MDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ422-232300-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

304 AM MDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ424-232300-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

304 AM MDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

