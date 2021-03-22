TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

449 AM MDT Mon Mar 22 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

449 AM MDT Mon Mar 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Areas of blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

449 AM MDT Mon Mar 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Areas of blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Windy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

449 AM MDT Mon Mar 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Cooler. Areas of blowing dust

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

449 AM MDT Mon Mar 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Areas of blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

449 AM MDT Mon Mar 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

25 to 35 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

449 AM MDT Mon Mar 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

25 to 35 mph increasing to 40 to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

449 AM MDT Mon Mar 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy. Cooler. Highs 65 to

70. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

45 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

