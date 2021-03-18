TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

230 AM MDT Thu Mar 18 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

230 AM MDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

230 AM MDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Windy. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

230 AM MDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Windy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 50s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

230 AM MDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs around

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 70.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

230 AM MDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Windy. Highs around

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

230 AM MDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

230 AM MDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs 70 to

75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70.

