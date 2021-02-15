TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 14, 2021

962 FPUS54 KEPZ 151017

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

317 AM MST Mon Feb 15 2021

TXZ418-160015-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

317 AM MST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 35 to

40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Not as cool.

Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ419-160015-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

317 AM MST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Not as cool.

Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ420-160015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

317 AM MST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Not as cool.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ423-160015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

317 AM MST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as cool.

Lows 35 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ421-160015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

317 AM MST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold. Highs around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the middle teens.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 55. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ422-160015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

317 AM MST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cold.

Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 50 to

55. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ424-160015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

317 AM MST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cold.

Highs 35 to 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

