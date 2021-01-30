TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, January 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

237 AM MST Sat Jan 30 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy, cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows around 30. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs 55 to 60.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

