TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, January 22, 2021

_____

386 FPUS54 KEPZ 231049

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

349 AM MST Sat Jan 23 2021

TXZ418-240030-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

349 AM MST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

TXZ419-240030-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

349 AM MST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ420-240030-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

349 AM MST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ423-240030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

349 AM MST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

North winds up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows 30 to 35. West winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ421-240030-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

349 AM MST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ422-240030-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

349 AM MST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ424-240030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

349 AM MST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather